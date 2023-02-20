Attempts to Mitigate Punishment for Ferdy Sambo

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE South Jakarta District Court sentenced Ferdy Sambo to death. He was found to be the mastermind behind the murder of his aide, Brig. Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, on July 8, 2022. Prior to the verdict, there were various attempts to mitigate the punishment for the former chief of the National Police’s Professional and Security Division. From Supreme Court justices to police generals. From complaints to the Judicial Commission to physical and cyber threats against the judges. Who made those attempts?

NATIONAL

Baca Juga: Hotman Paris Sebut 2 Saksi Jaksa di Sidang Teddy Minahasa Hari Ini Kembali Menguntungkan

Saving Phillip Mehrtens

X

PHILLIP Mark Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot from New Zealand who is taken hostage by the Egianus Kogeya group, has yet to be found and released. The Indonesian and New Zealand governments have opened negotiations with the West Papua National Liberation Army.

ECONOMY

New Rules for Digital Media Advertising

THE government is preparing a presidential regulation on sustainable mass media. The goal is to reduce the dominance of digital platforms that erode advertising revenues.

ECONOMY

PGE IPO

PERTAMINA Geothermal Energy is predicted to receive fresh funds of up to Rp9.7 trillion after going public on February 24. However, 25 percent of the state’s shares will be sold to Indonesia Investment Authority and Masdar, a new renewable energy company owned by the United Arab Emirates.