Pencarian Terpopuler

TEMPO EKSKLUSIF
Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
BERLANGGANAN

Attempts to Mitigate Punishment for Ferdy Sambo

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE South Jakarta District Court sentenced Ferdy Sambo to death. He was found to be the mastermind behind the murder of his aide, Brig. Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, on July 8, 2022. Prior to the verdict, there were various attempts to mitigate the punishment for the former chief of the National Police’s Professional and Security Division. From Supreme Court justices to police generals. From complaints to the Judicial Commission to physical and cyber threats against the judges. Who made those attempts?

NATIONAL

Baca Juga:

Hotman Paris Sebut 2 Saksi Jaksa di Sidang Teddy Minahasa Hari Ini Kembali Menguntungkan

Saving Phillip Mehrtens

PHILLIP Mark Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot from New Zealand who is taken hostage by the Egianus Kogeya group, has yet to be found and released. The Indonesian and New Zealand governments have opened negotiations with the West Papua National Liberation Army.

ECONOMY

Baca Juga:

Jaksa Kasus Ferdy Sambo Kini Tangani Sidang Teddy Minahasa, Hotman Paris Berkukuh Minta Surat Tugas

New Rules for Digital Media Advertising

THE government is preparing a presidential regulation on sustainable mass media. The goal is to reduce the dominance of digital platforms that erode advertising revenues.

ECONOMY

PGE IPO

PERTAMINA Geothermal Energy is predicted to receive fresh funds of up to Rp9.7 trillion after going public on February 24. However, 25 percent of the state’s shares will be sold to Indonesia Investment Authority and Masdar, a new renewable energy company owned by the United Arab Emirates.



Ferdy SamboPunishment

Berita Selanjutnya

Artikel Terkait



Rekomendasi Berita

    Berita tidak ada

Hotman Paris Sebut 2 Saksi Jaksa di Sidang Teddy Minahasa Hari Ini Kembali Menguntungkan

3 jam lalu

Hotman Paris Sebut 2 Saksi Jaksa di Sidang Teddy Minahasa Hari Ini Kembali Menguntungkan

Hotman Paris Hutapea ungkap sejumlah keanehan dalam sidang Teddy Minahasa hari ini.


Jaksa Kasus Ferdy Sambo Kini Tangani Sidang Teddy Minahasa, Hotman Paris Berkukuh Minta Surat Tugas

4 jam lalu

Jaksa Kasus Ferdy Sambo Kini Tangani Sidang Teddy Minahasa, Hotman Paris Berkukuh Minta Surat Tugas

Hotman Paris Hutapea menduga pergantian susunan jaksa kasus Teddy Minahasa karena terlalu berat melawan dia.


Ferdy Sambo Dinilai Tak Bisa Lolos dari Hukuman Mati Meski Ada KUHP Baru

9 jam lalu

Ferdy Sambo Dinilai Tak Bisa Lolos dari Hukuman Mati Meski Ada KUHP Baru

Ferdy Sambo dijatuhi vonis mati oleh majelis hakim pada Senin 13 Februari 2023.


Mengapa KontraS Menolak Hukuman Mati Ferdy Sambo?

10 jam lalu

Mengapa KontraS Menolak Hukuman Mati Ferdy Sambo?

Tak semua mendukung hukuman mati Ferdy Sambo, salah satunya KontraS. Berikut sederet alasan KontraS menolak hukuman mati.


Macam-macam Metode Eksekusi Hukuman Mati yang Pernah Dikenal di Dunia

10 jam lalu

Macam-macam Metode Eksekusi Hukuman Mati yang Pernah Dikenal di Dunia

Ferdy Sambo divonis hukuman mati oleh Majelis Hakim PN Jakarta Selatan. Berikut metode pelaksanaan eksekusi mati yang pernah diterapkan di dunia.


Ferdy Sambo Cs Ajukan Banding, Bagaimana Alur Berkas dan Jangka Waktu Sidangnya?

18 jam lalu

Ferdy Sambo Cs Ajukan Banding, Bagaimana Alur Berkas dan Jangka Waktu Sidangnya?

Ferdy Sambo Cs mengajukan banding ke Pengadilan Tinggi atas vonis yang mereka terima dari Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Selatan. Berikut adalah alur sidangnya.


Lobi Menjelang Vonis Mati Ferdy Sambo

1 hari lalu

Lobi Menjelang Vonis Mati Ferdy Sambo

Sebelum vonis dijatuhkan, berbagai lobi dilancarkan untuk meringankan hukuman Ferdy Sambo.


Ferdy Sambo Cs Ajukan Banding, Kejaksaan Agung Juga

1 hari lalu

Ferdy Sambo Cs Ajukan Banding, Kejaksaan Agung Juga

Kejaksaan Agung juga mengajukan banding terhadap vonis Ferdy Sambo cs.


Vonis Ringan Richard Eliezer dan Harapan Tren Justice Collaborator

1 hari lalu

Vonis Ringan Richard Eliezer dan Harapan Tren Justice Collaborator

Vonis ringan terhadap Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu diharapkan bisa membuat para pelaku kejahatan lainnya mau menjadi justice collaborator.


Kamaruddin Simanjuntak Inginkan Rumah Dinas Ferdy Sambo di Duren Tiga Dijadikan Museum

1 hari lalu

Kamaruddin Simanjuntak Inginkan Rumah Dinas Ferdy Sambo di Duren Tiga Dijadikan Museum

Kamaruddin Simanjuntak menginginkan rumah Ferdy Sambo di Duren Tiga dijadikan museum. Supaya tidak ada lagi kejahatan-kejahatan di Kepolisian RI.