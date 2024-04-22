Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Reopen Export of Lobsters Larvae for Vietnam

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Damage to the maritime environment is not only caused by tin or nickel mining, but also by the exploitation of lobster larvae. The government has allowed the resumption of lobster larvae exports on condition that entrepreneurs must cultivate them here or in Vietnam—the main export destination.

This policy immediately raised a question. How can the obligation to cultivate lobsters domestically also allow exports? Entrepreneurs, of course, will seek the easiest way to make money. Rather than investing eight to 12 months in raising lobster larvae, it is better to sell them directly to the destination countries.

Baca Juga:

Demi Lobster Kawan Vietnam

There are regulations that set the minimum price of lobster larvae for fishermen, which is lower compared to market prices. Fishermen will definitely choose to sell their larvae to buyers offering higher prices. In this case, illegal exporters.

Illegal exports will continue to thrive because the price of lobster larvae in Vietnam is higher than the domestic price. This is despite the fact that regulations from the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries aim to curb the illegal export of lobsters and their larvae because the country does not receive non-tax state revenue from this commodity.

The problem is, illegal exporters still make a profit even if they buy larvae at a higher price than the government’s purchase price. With advanced aquaculture industries and technology there, Vietnamese entrepreneurs can sell mature lobsters to China at much higher prices. Therefore, by buying larvae at a higher price than the Indonesian government’s price, they still make substantial profits.

Baca Juga:

Piala Asia U-23 2024: Kunci Kemenangan Timnas U-23 Vietnam atas Kuwait 3-1

The Maritime Affairs Minister regulation also reduces the size of lobsters that can be exported and increase the types of lobsters compared to previous regulations. As a result, there will be even more massive exploitation of maritime resources. Instead of promoting downstream industries and protecting fishermen, this new policy from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs only creates the potential for damage to Indonesia’s marine environment.

Moreover, companies that will be involved also have hazy track records. In addition to their unclear appointment process, the backgrounds of companies ready to implement the new regulations are vague. Therefore, the reopening of lobster exports is nothing more than a subterfuge to allow for corruption disguised as downstreaming lobster industry.

Who are the players? What are the impacts of the new regulations on our maritime resources? We discuss this in this week’s cover story. In this edition, we also delve into the issue of how professors publish scientific studies in journals in violation of procedures and the widespread trade in videos of animal abuse.

Enjoy the magazine.

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

Cover Story

The Return of Lobster Export

Minister of Marinee Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono reopens the gates to lobster larvae exports under the guise of a cultivation scheme.

Lobster Larvae Trade Mechanism

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

The government appointed a number of public service agencies to facilitate the trade of lobster larvae. They may end up becoming middlemen that will harm fishermen.

Concern over Lobster Larvae Cultivation

The regulation on lobster larvae export causes anxiety among breeders. It is believed that cultivation is only a disguise to open export.

The Beauty Industry’s Business Marathon

The local beauty industry is thriving amid the bankruptcy of several global brands. It gains support from social media to contract manufacturers.

Horrifying Monkey Torture Videos

Over the last three years, the police arrested producers of videos depicting the torture of baby monkeys. Their networks spread as far as the United States.

You can read more complete report in Tempo Magazine:

The Return of Lobster Export

Lobster Larvae Trade Mechanism

Concern over Lobster Larvae Cultivation

The Beauty Industry’s Business Marathon

Horrifying Monkey Torture Videos

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

LobsterVietnamMinistry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Demi Lobster Kawan Vietnam

1 hari lalu

Demi Lobster Kawan Vietnam

Pemerintah membuka kembali keran ekspor lobster dengan syarat para pengusaha membudidayakannya di sini atau di Vietnam-tujuan utama ekspor lobster.


Piala Asia U-23 2024: Kunci Kemenangan Timnas U-23 Vietnam atas Kuwait 3-1

4 hari lalu

Logo Piala Asia U-23. Istimewa
Piala Asia U-23 2024: Kunci Kemenangan Timnas U-23 Vietnam atas Kuwait 3-1

Timnas U-23 Vietnam berhasil menuai poin penuh pada laga perdana di Grup D Piala Asia U-23 2024.


Bos Apple Tim Cook Bertemu Jokowi Jadi Perhatian Media Internasional

4 hari lalu

Bos Apple Tim Cook bertemu Presiden Jokowi di Istana Kepresidenan Jakarta, 17 April 2024. Foto: BPMI Setpres/Kris
Bos Apple Tim Cook Bertemu Jokowi Jadi Perhatian Media Internasional

Sejumlah media internasional memberi perhatian pada pertemuan Presiden Jokowi dengan bos Apple Tim Cook di Istana Merdeka Jakarta.


Perempuan Tajir Vietnam Truong My Lan Divonis Hukuman Mati, Apa Kesalahannya? Ini Profilnya

6 hari lalu

Truong My Lan. Istimewa
Perempuan Tajir Vietnam Truong My Lan Divonis Hukuman Mati, Apa Kesalahannya? Ini Profilnya

Truong My Lan, taipan real estate dijatuhi hukuman mati oleh pengadilan di Vietnam. Apa yang diperbuatnya? Berikut profilnya.


'Crazy Rich' Vietnam Dijatuhi Hukuman Mati untuk Kasus Penipuan Senilai Rp 200 T

10 hari lalu

Ilustrasi Penipuan. shutterstock.com
'Crazy Rich' Vietnam Dijatuhi Hukuman Mati untuk Kasus Penipuan Senilai Rp 200 T

Wanita 'Crazy Rich' Vietnam dijatuhi hukuman mati atas perannya dalam penipuan keuangan senilai 304 triliun dong atau sekitar Rp 200 T.


New Delhi dan Hanoi jadi Kota Tujuan Wisata Paling Murah di Dunia, Bali Peringkat Berapa?

13 hari lalu

Qutub Minar, New Delhi, India. Unsplash.com/Shabeeba Ameen
New Delhi dan Hanoi jadi Kota Tujuan Wisata Paling Murah di Dunia, Bali Peringkat Berapa?

Survei ini berdasarkan beberapa penilaian, termasuk harga makanan, transportasi lokal, dan penginapan. New Delhi dan Hanoi di urutan teratas.


Timnas Indonesia Naik ke Peringkat 134 FIFA Usai Dua Kemenangan atas Vietnam

18 hari lalu

Selebrasi pemain Timnas Indonesia ketiika mencetak gol saat menghadapi Timnas Vietnam di laga Kualifikasi piala dunia 2026 di SUGBK, Senayan, Jakarta, Kamis, 21 Maret 2024. Laga tersebut dimenangkan Timnas Indonesia dengan gol tunggal yang diciptakan Egy Maulana (10). TEMPO/ Febri Angga Palguna
Timnas Indonesia Naik ke Peringkat 134 FIFA Usai Dua Kemenangan atas Vietnam

Timnas Indonesia menjadi negara paling signifikan mengalami kenaikan di peringkat FIFA.


Indonesia Urutan Ketiga Penyumbang Wisatawan Terbesar Vietnam

19 hari lalu

Wisatawan mencoba memasuki lubang kecil yang jadi jalan tentara Vietnam untuk ke Cu Chi Tunnels di Ho Chi Minh (Antara)
Indonesia Urutan Ketiga Penyumbang Wisatawan Terbesar Vietnam

Indonesia menjadi salah satu pasar utama pariwisata Vietnam karena adanya bebas visa selama 30 hari bagi warga negara anggota ASEAN.


Realme C65 Diluncurkan di Vietnam 4 April Berdesain Mirip Samsung Galaxy S22

22 hari lalu

Realme C65.
Realme C65 Diluncurkan di Vietnam 4 April Berdesain Mirip Samsung Galaxy S22

Realme telah mengonfirmasi tanggal peluncuran ponsel Realme C65 yang akan debut di Vietnam pada 4 April 2024. Desainnya mirip Samsung Galaxy S22.


Traveler Wanita Ini Terkejut Penginapannya Tiba-tiba Dipenuhi Ribuan Semut

22 hari lalu

Semut memenuhi sudut kamar mandi sebuah penginapan di Vietnam. (TikTok.com/@travelingchica)
Traveler Wanita Ini Terkejut Penginapannya Tiba-tiba Dipenuhi Ribuan Semut

Seorang traveler menceritakan kejadian unik, tiba-tiba kamar mandi penginapannya dipenuhi ribuan semut