Jokowi Clash with Surya Paloh ahead The Presidential Election

Hotma Radja Siregar

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE NasDem Party declared Joko Widodo the presidential candidate for the 2014 and 2019 elections a long time before the political situation was heating up. By 2024, this party of Surya Paloh has made the same strategy by declaring Anies Baswedan the presidential candidate before other parties named their aspirants. The decision has a dire consequence. Jokowi, who promotes Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo, cannot accept it that he did not invite Paloh to the meeting of government coalition parties. How intense is the feud between them in raising the heat of next year’s general elections?

LAW

Jokowi akan Bisiki Parpol soal Capres Musra, JK: Kami Waktu Jadi Pemerintahan Tidak Mencampuri

Another Supreme Court Scandal

THE bribery case of the Intidana Savings and Loans Cooperative has spread far. This time it implicates the Supreme Court secretary. Can we dismantle the judicial mafia?

ECONOMY

Airlangga Masuk Bursa Capres Musra, Golkar Makin Mantap Duetkan dengan Prabowo

Cooking Oil Subsidy Debts

RETAIL businesses demand the government to settle cooking oil subsidy debts. A year has passed and the fate of the ‘price subsidy’ fund worth Rp344 billion, which has been promised to help overcome the difficulty of the retailers, is unclear. Why?

ASEAN & Beyond

Useless Five Points of ASEAN Consensus

MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim talks about the crisis in Myanmar and its impact on the socio-economic stability of its neighboring countries. What is the importance of ASEAN?

JokowiSurya PalohPresidential Election

