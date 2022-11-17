The Imminent Storm of Layoffs

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The threat of mass layoffs is increasingly haunting labor-intensive industries. Thousands of workers of textile, garment and footwear industries have lost their jobs since early this year. Data from several business associations shows that as of October, 114,649 employees were laid off. They constituted 1.83 percent of the total workforce of national textile, garment and footwear industries.

What raises fear is the projection of the Indonesian Textile Association, the Indonesian Footwear Association and the Korean Garment Association, which sets the potential to lay off 1.05 million people at the end of the year or 16.8 percent of the entire labor-intensive industrial workforce. It means that the unemployment rate will be higher and difficult to reverse amid the uncertain economic condition.

The wave of layoffs is a consequence from the declining performance of labor-intensive industries. Exports are sluggish as demand from foreign countries is decreasing due to recession. At home, textile and footwear demands should be able to cover the export slump. However, there is another problem, which is the influx of cheaper imported products. Consequently, local garments, shoes and textile products are less competitive in their own country.

Why is there no anticipation? Or why has the anticipation failed to curb the wave of layoffs? Why do government’s figures differ from those of business associations?

The manpower ministry only records 10,000 workers lost their jobs, while business associations say the number is more than 100,000. Is there any attempt to cover up the real situation? It is because the layoff storm also arises as a result of the opening of importation, a policy that also hurt domestic products.

Apart from the layoffs, we also report the chaotic program of the migration of analog to digital television broadcasting. Major television business groups, including Media Nusantara Citra or MNC, reject this program and plan to sue the government. How do they maneuver to defy the analog-digital TV migration? Enjoy reading our stories.

Fery Firmansyah

Main Editor

Who is Capable of Curbing Layoffs?

Sluggish exports have caused a storm of layoffs in labor-intensive industries. Why are government and business data different?

Imported Textile Products Flood the Market

There is a policy that allows imports, especially for textiles, which makes domestic products suffer. How can this happen?

How Workers See the Wave of Layoffs

Workers’ unions are against the wave of layoffs. They view it from the perspective of wage negotiations.

OPINION

The Layoff Storm is Imminent

What should the government do to prevent the storm of layoffs?

NATIONAL

G20 Summit Under the Shadow of Russia-Ukraine War

Seventeen heads of states confirmed attendance for G20 Summit in Bali. There are concerns over possible walkouts or lack of joint communiqués because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Repressions Ahead of the G20 Summit

Preparations for the G20 Summit in Bali were marked by allegation of repressions against civil society groups.

OPINION

Hosting G20 Summit, Indonesia Gets No Real Economic Benefits

Overwhelmingly prepared, the G20 Summit is not yet proven capable of inviting investments.

Analog Television Refuses to Die

Why does MNC reject the migration to digital television? How much commercial share is lost from analog television?

OPINION

It’s Time for Digital TV

TV stations’ digital migration brings many benefits to all. It is time the government took a firmer stance.

ENVIRONMENT

Pseudo Solutions at COP27

Calls for immediate joint actions are echoing at the UN Climate Change Conference COP27. There are gaps between adaptation and mitigation costs with available funding.

INTERVIEW

PLN Chief Executive Officer Darmawan Prasodjo

How does the PLN undertake energy transition and what is its impact on the power business?