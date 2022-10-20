The Supreme Court Case Syndicate

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The revelations of alleged bribery involving Supreme Court Justice Sudrajad Dimyati exposes the ‘business’ of cases in Indonesia’s highest level court. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) names 10 suspects. Six of them, including Dimyati, are Supreme Court personnel.

The other four suspects are attorney Theodorus Yosep Parera, along with a member of his staff, Eko Suparno, and two businessmen, Heryanto Tanaka and Ivan Dwi Kusuma, who are all accused of giving bribes. This is the first graft case involving a Supreme Court judge.

Initially, the KPK detained Yosep and Eko shortly after they handed over S$205,000 and S$50 million, equivalent to Rp2.2 billion, to Desy Yustria, a clerk at the Supreme Court. Investigators arrested Desy in Tambun, Bekasi, West Java. Sudrajad Dimyati received bribes to the tune of Rp800 million.

The money came from Heryanto Tanaka, a businessman who was asking for the Intidana saving and loan cooperative to be declared bankrupt. Dimyati was a member of the panel of judges hearing this request at the Supreme Court.

After they were arrested, Yosep and Heryanto revealed all about the amounts of money used to fix a legal case up to the judicial review level. We traced the flows of cash based on Heryanto’s confession. Who did he bribe to ease the way for the bankruptcy declaration? Which Supreme Court justices were involved?

The Price of Justice

Who is involved in the bribery scandal at the Supreme Court?

The Difficulty of Finding Ethical Violations

Why did the Judicial Commission fail to discover ethical violations in corruption cases?

Sudrajad Dimyati’s Growing Wealth

A profile of Sudrajad Dimyati. Where did his wealth come from?

OPINION

The Chronic Sickness in Our Courts

Why does corruption prevail in our judicial system?

NATIONAL

Little Bosses at the Education Ministry

Education Minister Nadiem Makarim brought hundreds of people together to form a shadow team. Why?

OPINION

Education is More than Just Apps

Mr. Minister, there is more to education than apps.

Victims of a Chemical Weapon

What was the effect of the expired tear gas in the Kanjuruhan tragedy?

ENVIRONMENT

Emission Ambition

Indonesia steps up the target of greenhouse emissions reduction to 31.98 percent through its own resources. What are the strategies?

OPINION

Emissions Reduction Playacting

Indonesia increases its target for the reduction of carbon emissions again. This will be only any use if it is accompanied by real actions and transparency of data.

ECONOMY

The Return of Wisma Antara

The state regains its ownership of Wisma Antara through Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI). It marks an end to the years of chaotic property ownership.