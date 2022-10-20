The Supreme Court Case Syndicate

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The revelations of alleged bribery involving Supreme Court Justice Sudrajad Dimyati exposes the ‘business’ of cases in Indonesia’s highest level court. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) names 10 suspects. Six of them, including Dimyati, are Supreme Court personnel.
The other four suspects are attorney Theodorus Yosep Parera, along with a member of his staff, Eko Suparno, and two businessmen, Heryanto Tanaka and Ivan Dwi Kusuma, who are all accused of giving bribes. This is the first graft case involving a Supreme Court judge.
Initially, the KPK detained Yosep and Eko shortly after they handed over S$205,000 and S$50 million, equivalent to Rp2.2 billion, to Desy Yustria, a clerk at the Supreme Court. Investigators arrested Desy in Tambun, Bekasi, West Java. Sudrajad Dimyati received bribes to the tune of Rp800 million.
The money came from Heryanto Tanaka, a businessman who was asking for the Intidana saving and loan cooperative to be declared bankrupt. Dimyati was a member of the panel of judges hearing this request at the Supreme Court.
After they were arrested, Yosep and Heryanto revealed all about the amounts of money used to fix a legal case up to the judicial review level. We traced the flows of cash based on Heryanto’s confession. Who did he bribe to ease the way for the bankruptcy declaration? Which Supreme Court justices were involved?
Enjoy the magazine.
Mustafa Silalahi
Main Editor
The Price of Justice
Who is involved in the bribery scandal at the Supreme Court?
The Difficulty of Finding Ethical Violations
Why did the Judicial Commission fail to discover ethical violations in corruption cases?
Sudrajad Dimyati’s Growing Wealth
A profile of Sudrajad Dimyati. Where did his wealth come from?
OPINION
The Chronic Sickness in Our Courts
Why does corruption prevail in our judicial system?
NATIONAL
Little Bosses at the Education Ministry
Education Minister Nadiem Makarim brought hundreds of people together to form a shadow team. Why?
OPINION
Education is More than Just Apps
Mr. Minister, there is more to education than apps.
Victims of a Chemical Weapon
What was the effect of the expired tear gas in the Kanjuruhan tragedy?
ENVIRONMENT
Emission Ambition
Indonesia steps up the target of greenhouse emissions reduction to 31.98 percent through its own resources. What are the strategies?
OPINION
Emissions Reduction Playacting
Indonesia increases its target for the reduction of carbon emissions again. This will be only any use if it is accompanied by real actions and transparency of data.
ECONOMY
The Return of Wisma Antara
The state regains its ownership of Wisma Antara through Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI). It marks an end to the years of chaotic property ownership.