Case Brokers in the Supreme Court

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE arrest of Supreme Court Justice Sudrajad Dimyati and members of his staff for receiving bribes to arrange the Intidana Savings and Loans Cooperative case reveals a network of case brokers within the Supreme Court. The Corruption Eradication Commission indicates that several other judges are involved in the graft case. Two Supreme Court justices are suspected of accepting bribes when they handled other cases related to Intidana. Tens of billions of rupiah of bribe money has been distributed since 2015. How did they operate within the system?

National

Minister Nadiem’s Shadow Team

EDUCATION Minister Nadiem Makarim recruits hundreds of people to create various applications and help finish his ministry’s work program. Can education really be resolved using apps?

Economy

The Return of Wisma Antara

THE Wisma Antara building returns to the state after being purchased by Bank Syariah Indonesia for Rp755 billion from Anpa International. The transaction reveals the old wounds of how state assets were handed to businessman Djoko Tjandra through flawed agreements and vague documents.

Environment

Emission Ambition

THE government increases the target for emissions reduction from 29 percent to almost 32 percent. Is the new target realistic?