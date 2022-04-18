Genocide in Ukraine?

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -The bodies of civilians lay on the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha, after being abandoned by Russian troops. Tempo reporter Raymundus Rikang, combed through the city and witnessed mass burials among the ruins. Ukrainian citizens joined militias and the army en masse in a quest to face Russian troops. The military service had to even refuse civilians who wanted to take up arms because they ran out of weapons for war. Were genocide and war crimes really committed here in Bucha?

NATIONAL

Lobbying for the Expansion of Papua

Despite the moratorium on regional expansion currently in place, the government plans to expand Papua into several provinces on the grounds of economic equality and prosperity. Why are Papuans against the idea?

CRIME

Klitih Emergency in Yogyakarta

Governor of the Special Region of Yogyakarta, Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, issued a circular to tackle rampant violent youth groups on the streets. How did Yogyakarta turn out this way?

ECONOMY

Stuck in a Coal Trader's Claim

State-owned PT Asuransi Kredit Indonesia, or Askrindo, had to bear a claim worth a whopping Rp 190 billion because a coal trader from India failed to deliver goods to his buyer in Gujarat. But some points in the story do not add up regarding the issuance of the policy.