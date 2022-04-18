Senin, 18 April 2022
Genocide in Ukraine?

    Were genocide and war crimes really committed here in Bucha?

    Were genocide and war crimes really committed here in Bucha?

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -The bodies of civilians lay on the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha, after being abandoned by Russian troops. Tempo reporter Raymundus Rikang, combed through the city and witnessed mass burials among the ruins. Ukrainian citizens joined militias and the army en masse in a quest to face Russian troops. The military service had to even refuse civilians who wanted to take up arms because they ran out of weapons for war. Were genocide and war crimes really committed here in Bucha?

