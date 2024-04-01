Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Prabowo Subianto Campaign to Obstruct the Right of Inquiry at DPR

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - It was not the camp of Ganjar Pranowo that quickly pushed for the parliamentary inquiry into the 2024 elections fraud—as their campaign slogan implied—but the team of Prabowo Subianto, maneuvering to the contrary. Aware of the weak political convictions of the politicians supporting Ganjar and Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto’s camp immediately began enticing them. The goal is to prevent the right of inquiry being used at the House of Representatives (DPR).

The strategy is effective. Politicians from parties supporting Ganjar and Anies have been inconsistent in pushing for the right of inquiry. Moreover, party chairmen had already met with Prabowo Subianto. They were promised ministerial seats, meaning joining the government, if they stop the inquiry’s progress.

Baca Juga:

PDIP Sebut Jatah Kursi Ketua DPR Harus Cerminkan Hasil Pemilu

The parliamentary inquiry is the right of the DPR to inquire into government policies and programs. The Ganjar and Anies camps perceive significant structured, systematic, and massive election fraud in the 2024 elections. The amendment to the Election Law that allowed President Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to run for the vice-presidency marked the beginning of the fraud.

The Election Law was challenged at the Constitutional Court by Jokowi’s close associates in Solo, a family of lawyers known for reporting corruption cases to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) or the police. Anwar Usman, Jokowi’s brother-in-law who led the Constitutional Court, accepted the lawsuit. As a result, there was no need for the DPR to amend the Election Law in line with the Constitutional Court’s decision, Gibran could easily enter the election arena.

Then came the mobilization of state apparatuses in the regions to influence voters to choose Prabowo Subianto-Gibran. Finally, there was a massive distribution of social assistance. Politicians supporting Prabowo campaigned that the social assistance, taken from the state budget and Indonesian taxpayers’ taxes, was Jokowi’s aid. They hoped it would sway voters towards Gibran.

Baca Juga:

KSP Moeldoko Yakin Transisi Jokowi ke Prabowo Berjalan Mulus

It turned out to be true. Since the ballot counting results were announced on February 14 through quick counts, Prabowo immediately took the lead. The General Elections Commission’s vote recapitulation results declared Prabowo the clear winner with 58.6 percent of the vote. Now, these results are being challenged through the right of inquiry in the DPR. However, politicians with weak convictions could not resist the lure of positions and threats of legal action.

Now, the last resort to challenge the election results is through the Constitutional Court. The composition of the justices has changed. Anwar Usman has been dismissed, and he is prohibited from adjudicating election disputes. Will the Constitutional Court pass a progressive ruling? Happy reading.

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

Maneuvers to Prevent the Right of Inquiry into 2024 Election Fraud

The right of inquiry to investigate alleged fraud in the 2024 elections is threatened to run aground in the House of Representatives (DPR), influenced by offers of ministerial seat in Prabowo Subainto cabinet.

Challenging Presidential Election Fraud at the Constitutional Court

Anies and Ganjar can only rely on a lawsuit to the Constitutional Court because the route of the right of inquiry at the DPR is deadlocked. They are focusing on election interference by President Jokowi.

Why Incumbents and Popular Candidates Fail to Get Seat in DPR  

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

The massive scale of money politics resulted in the 2024 general elections being deemed to be the most brutal. Many incumbents failed to retain their DPR seats.

 Economy

Who Benefits from Regulations on Marine Sediment Utilization

Several companies are applying for permits to utilize sediment, including sea sand. Large corporations use landfills for land reclamation areas.

Law

Human Trafficking Network Disguised as Ferienjob Intership Program

The police named five human trafficking suspects in the case of a ferienjob program in Germany. It was promoted as part of the government&rsquo;s internship program.

You can read more complete reports in Tempo Magazine: 

Maneuvers to Prevent the Right of Inquiry into 2024 Election Fraud

Challenging Presidential Election Fraud at the Constitutional Court

Why Incumbents and Popular Candidates Fail to Get Seat in DPR  

Who Benefits from Regulations on Marine Sediment Utilization

Human Trafficking Network Disguised as Ferienjob Intership Program

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Prabowo SubiantoDPRRight of Inquiry

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


PDIP Sebut Jatah Kursi Ketua DPR Harus Cerminkan Hasil Pemilu

2 jam lalu

Sekretaris Jenderal PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto saat konferensi pers di Kantor DPP PDIP, Jakarta Pusat, Senin, 25 Maret 2024. ANTARA/HO-PDIP
PDIP Sebut Jatah Kursi Ketua DPR Harus Cerminkan Hasil Pemilu

Hasto berujar kemenangan PDIP dalam Pemilu kali ini dapat terlihat hingga tingkat kabupaten/kota yang mengalami kenaikan perolehan suara.


KSP Moeldoko Yakin Transisi Jokowi ke Prabowo Berjalan Mulus

7 jam lalu

Presiden Jokowi bersama rombongan terbatas termasuk Menteri Pertahanan Prabowo Subianto bertolak menuju Jawa Timur untuk kunjungan kerja, Lanud TNI AU Halim Perdanakusuma, Jakarta Timur, Jumat, 8 Maret 2024. Foto Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden
KSP Moeldoko Yakin Transisi Jokowi ke Prabowo Berjalan Mulus

Jokowi akan mengakhiri masa pemerintahan pada 20 Oktober 2024, saat Prabowo dilantik oleh Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat.


Undangan Xi Jinping ke Prabowo untuk Kunjungan ke Cina sebagai Calon Presiden Terpilih Disebut Tak Lazim

10 jam lalu

Duta Besar Cina untuk Indonesia Lu Kang (kiri) berbincang dengan Capres Prabowo Subianto di kediamannya di Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta Selatan, Minggu, 18 Februari 2024. Instagram/Prabowo
Undangan Xi Jinping ke Prabowo untuk Kunjungan ke Cina sebagai Calon Presiden Terpilih Disebut Tak Lazim

Dosen hubungan internasional menilai undangan Xi Jinping kepada Prabowo untuk mengunjungi Cina sebagai presiden terpilih merupakan hal tidak lazim.


Gibran Sambut Baik Wacana Pertemuan Prabowo Subianto dengan Megawati

11 jam lalu

Gestur cawapres nomor urut 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka (kanan) saat akan menyampaikan pandangannya di depan rivalnya, Muhaimin Iskandar saat Debat Keempat Pilpres 2024 di Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Minggu (21/1/2024). Debat Keempat Pilpres 2024 mengangkat tema terkait pembangunan berkelanjutan, sumber daya alam, lingkungan hidup, energi, pangan, agraria, masyarakat adat dan desa. ANTARA/M Risyal Hidayat
Gibran Sambut Baik Wacana Pertemuan Prabowo Subianto dengan Megawati

Calon wakil presiden (cawapres) Gibran Rakabuming Raka berharap para pimpinan parpol bisa saling bertemu,


DPR Ragukan Dugaan Penyebab Ledakan Gudang Amunisi Imbas Amunisi Kedaluwarsa

13 jam lalu

TB Hasanudin. TEMPO/Imam Sukamto
DPR Ragukan Dugaan Penyebab Ledakan Gudang Amunisi Imbas Amunisi Kedaluwarsa

DPR menyebut amunisi kedaluwarsa tidak memiliki daya ledak besar.


Prabowo Bakal Bertemu Xi Jinping di Cina Hari Ini

13 jam lalu

Menteri Pertahanan sekaligus Presiden terpilih Prabowo Subianto tiba di Beijing, Cina, pada Ahad, 31 Maret 2024. Foto Humas Kemenhan
Prabowo Bakal Bertemu Xi Jinping di Cina Hari Ini

Selain bertemu Xi Jinping, Prabowo dijadwalkan menemui sejumlah pejabat tinggi negara di Cina.


DPR Agendakan Bahas Ledakan Gudang Amunisi dengan Panglima TNI Usai Reses

13 jam lalu

Anggota Komisi I DPR RI TB Hasanuddin saat mengikuti rapat kerja membahas persiapan Pemilu 2024 dengan BIN di Kompleks Parlemen, Senayan, Jakarta, Kamis, 9 November 2023. Rapat tersebut membahas deteksi dini dan cegah dini persiapan Pemilu 2024. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
DPR Agendakan Bahas Ledakan Gudang Amunisi dengan Panglima TNI Usai Reses

DPR rencanakan pembahasan ihwal peristiwa ledakan gudang amunisi TNI di Ciangsana, Kabupaten Bogor. Dilakukan setelah reses.


Ledakan Gudang Amunisi, Komisi I DPR Ingatkan TNI soal Standar Perawatan Alutsista

1 hari lalu

Ketua Komisi I DPR RI Meutya Hafid. Foto : Runi/Man
Ledakan Gudang Amunisi, Komisi I DPR Ingatkan TNI soal Standar Perawatan Alutsista

Ketua Komisi I DPR Meutya Hafid mengingatkan TNI Angkatan Darat (AD) terkait standar perawatan Alutsista


Lobi Prabowo Subianto Tawarkan Kursi Kabinet untuk Menghalau Hak Angket Pemilu

1 hari lalu

Kubu Prabowo menjanjikan jatah kursi kabinet alias bergabung dengan pemerintahan jika parpol pendukung Ganjar dan Anies menyetop laju angket.
Lobi Prabowo Subianto Tawarkan Kursi Kabinet untuk Menghalau Hak Angket Pemilu

Kubu Prabowo Subianto menjanjikan jatah kursi kabinet alias bergabung dengan pemerintahan jika menyetop laju hak angket pemilu.


Komisi I DPR Belum Berencana Panggil Panglima TNI soal Ledakan Gudang Amunisi

1 hari lalu

Anggota Komisi I DPR RI TB Hasanuddin saat mengikuti rapat kerja membahas persiapan Pemilu 2024 dengan BIN di Kompleks Parlemen, Senayan, Jakarta, Kamis, 9 November 2023. Rapat tersebut membahas deteksi dini dan cegah dini persiapan Pemilu 2024. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Komisi I DPR Belum Berencana Panggil Panglima TNI soal Ledakan Gudang Amunisi

Komisi DPR RI belum berencana memanggil Panglima TNI ihwal ledakan gudang amunisi di Ciangsana, Kabupaten Bogor.