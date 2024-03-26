Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

: Indonesian Political Party Vying for Ministerial Post in Prabowo Subianto Cabinet

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
With his prerogative right as president, Prabowo Subianto also has an opportunity to establish a cabinet of experts.
With his prerogative right as president, Prabowo Subianto also has an opportunity to establish a cabinet of experts.
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesian politics always includes an element of political horse-trading—the term for sharing out power among party elites through cabinet seats. Winning the 2024 presidential election with a majority vote of 58.6 percent, Prabowo Subianto is now facing demands from his party and supporting elites who paved his way to the presidency after three failed elections.

President Joko Widodo, who Prabowo Subianto acknowledges helped boost his vote share, has put forward some names of prospective ministers. The Golkar Party, which won the second highest number of seats, has asked for five posts. The Democrat Party, which was late joining the coalition and lost 10 seats, has increased the number of ministerial posts it is requesting because it feels it did the most to bring about Prabowo’s victory.

Baca Juga:

Soal Rencana Persamuhan dengan Prabowo, PDIP dan PPP Bilang Begini

Vying for a slice of power after a general election is nothing new. Every president directly elected after the beginning of the Reformasi era has received requests from parties and non-party organizations that helped bring about his victory. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Jokowi are two presidents who ‘sold’ power and posts after being elected president.

As a nation with a presidential system, the president has absolute authority to name his or her cabinet. The prerogative right in a presidential system even provides higher legitimacy than those elected as legislators. But in Indonesia, rather than bringing fortune, this position as first and foremost becomes a tool for sharing out power in the politics of accommodation.

As a mere party official and a president who does not have ‘blue blood’ in the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Jokowi used this prerogative right to arrange his forces and create a grand coalition. The parties’ thirst for lucre from state projects through ministerial posts made Jokowi’s offers a tit-for-tat exchange. In his two terms, Jokowi was supported by 80 percent of DPR members. There is practically no opposition to balance Jokowi's growing and unchecked power towards the end of his presidency.

Baca Juga:

Terkini: Nilai THR Jokowi dan Ma'ruf Amin, Kisah Sri Mulyani Dirayu Susi Pudjiastuti Pulang ke Indonesia

Jokowi’s pragmatic approach to Indonesian development was initially realized through paralyzing the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in 2019. With the support of the majority of parties, the emasculation of the KPK was so successful that Jokowi was able to pass policies that violated procedure, reaching a peak when he manipulated the law to allow his son to run for the vice-presidency.

Prabowo Subianto should take a look at the damage done by Jokowi and his grand coalition. He should forget his desire to build his own grand coalition by bringing in the PDI-P, the party that proposed Ganjar Pranowo for the presidency. Prabowo must provide an opportunity for opposition in the legislature so that the democracy damaged by Jokowi can be revived.

In the 2024 legislative elections, the PDI-P won the largest vote share and 110 seats. With the failure of the United Development Party (PPP) to enter the legislature, the remaining parties that supported Anies Baswedan rather than Prabowo are NasDem, the Justice and Prosperous Party (PKS) and the National Awakening Party (PKB). Together, they garnered 190 seats.

The strength of 300 opposition seats against 280 supporting seats for Prabowo Subianto will add color to Indonesian democracy. A revival of democracy will be beneficial to Prabowo, who has long been accused of being an anti-democratic soldier. And Prabowo is not Jokowi, who failed to obtained support from his own party, meaning he had to look for support from other parties by tempting them with cabinet seats.

With his prerogative right as president, Prabowo Subianto also has an opportunity to establish a cabinet of experts, something that has not been seen in Indonesian politics since independence. An expert cabinet will make it possible for Indonesia to rid itself of the political patronage policies used by Jokowi in the 10 years he led Indonesia.

But perhaps these hopes for Prabowo are unrealistic. Apart from his victory not being certain until he is inaugurated on October 20, the results announced by the General Election Commission (KPU) still need to be tested in the Constitutional Court for allegations of fraud. With Gerindra finishing in third place, Prabowo’s position is also uncertain, meaning he could be tempted to use political horse-trading in naming his cabinet.

In this week’s edition, we discuss the maneuvering by the party elites vying for cabinet posts in the forthcoming government. Thank you for continuing to be a loyal reader of Tempo. Enjoy the magazine.

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

Parties Requests Ministerial Seats in Prabowo’s Cabinet

Prabowo’s cabinet is expected to be filled with many party cadres. Jokowi and other officials from the coalition of parties supporting Prabowo-Gibran already floated a number of names.

On the Verge of Prabowo-PDI-P Coalition

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Prabowo Subianto is actively lobbying the PDI-P, NasDem, and PKB. The Opportunity to get into Prabowo&rsquo;s cabinet is wide open.

The Composition of Prabowo’s Cabinet

Prabowo Subianto already started to design the composition of his cabinet. There is a possibility that the number of ministers in Prabowo’s cabinet will increase.

Economy

Government SEO Strategic Streamlining foe Efficiency

The government consolidates state-owned enterprises into around 30 companies to increase efficiency and provide space for the private sector.

 Environment

Anciety in Rempang over Relocation for Rempang Eco-City Project

All residents of Sembulang Hulu on Rempang Island are united in rejecting relocation for the Rempang Eco-City project. The relocation land is still being disputed.

You can read more complete report in Tempo Magazine:

  Parties Requests Ministerial Seats in Prabowo’s Cabinet

On the Verge of Prabowo-PDI-P Coalition

The Composition of Prabowo’s Cabinet

Government SEO Strategic Streamlining foe Efficiency

Anciety in Rempang over Relocation for Rempang Eco-City Project

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Prabowo SubiantoCabinet political party

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Soal Rencana Persamuhan dengan Prabowo, PDIP dan PPP Bilang Begini

3 jam lalu

Sekretaris Jenderal PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto saat konferensi pers di Kantor DPP PDIP, Jakarta Pusat, Senin, 25 Maret 2024. ANTARA/HO-PDIP
Soal Rencana Persamuhan dengan Prabowo, PDIP dan PPP Bilang Begini

PDIP dan PPP angkat bicara soal rencana persamuhan dengan Presiden terpilih Prabowo Subianto. Begini kata mereka.


Terkini: Nilai THR Jokowi dan Ma'ruf Amin, Kisah Sri Mulyani Dirayu Susi Pudjiastuti Pulang ke Indonesia

22 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo bersama Wakil Presiden Maaruf Amin memimpin Sidang Kabinet Paripurna di Istana Negara, Jakarta, Selasa 9 Januari 2024. Sidang kabinet membahas Peningkatan Kinerja Aparatur Sipil Negara Melalui Keterpaduan Layanan Digital Pemerintah. TEMPO/Subekti.
Terkini: Nilai THR Jokowi dan Ma'ruf Amin, Kisah Sri Mulyani Dirayu Susi Pudjiastuti Pulang ke Indonesia

Berita terkini: Berapa nilai THR yang diterima Jokowi dan Ma'ruf Amin? Kisah Sri Mulyani saat dirayu Susi Pudjiastuti untuk pulang ke Indonesia.


Jepang Optimis Kerja Sama Bilateral akan Naik di Bawah Pemerintahan Prabowo Subianto

23 jam lalu

Duta Besar Jepang untuk Indonesia Masaki Yasushi dalam acara jumpa wartawan di kantor Kedutaan Besar Jepang, Jakarta Pusat pada Senin, 25 Maret 2024. TEMPO/Nabiila Azzahra A.
Jepang Optimis Kerja Sama Bilateral akan Naik di Bawah Pemerintahan Prabowo Subianto

Duta Besar Jepang yakin kerja sama bilateral Jepang dan Indonesia akan semakin kuat di bawah pemerintahan Prabowo Subianto


Prabowo Banggakan Rasio Pajak Orba, Begini Respons Direktorat Jenderal Pajak

1 hari lalu

Calon Presiden terpilih Prabowo Subianto memberikan sambutan dalam acara buka puasa bersama DPP PAN di Jakarta, Kamis 21 Maret 2024. Kegiatan tersebut merupakan kegiatan buka puasa bersama pertama usai Prabowo Subianto dan Gibran Rakabuming Raka diputuskan oleh KPU dalam Keputusan KPU Nomor 360 Tahun 2024 menjadi pasangan Calon Presiden dan Wakil Presiden terpilih. ANTARA FOTO/ Rivan Awal Lingga
Prabowo Banggakan Rasio Pajak Orba, Begini Respons Direktorat Jenderal Pajak

Respons Direktorat Jenderal Pajak terhadap pernyataan Prabowo Subianto yang membanggakan rasio pajak era Orba.


Unggul Pilpres 2024, Prabowo Janjikan Swasembada Energi dan Stop Impor BBM

1 hari lalu

Calon Presiden terpilih Prabowo Subianto memberikan sambutan dalam acara buka puasa bersama DPP PAN di Jakarta, Kamis 21 Maret 2024. Kegiatan tersebut merupakan kegiatan buka puasa bersama pertama usai Prabowo Subianto dan Gibran Rakabuming Raka diputuskan oleh KPU dalam Keputusan KPU Nomor 360 Tahun 2024 menjadi pasangan Calon Presiden dan Wakil Presiden terpilih. ANTARA FOTO/ Rivan Awal Lingga
Unggul Pilpres 2024, Prabowo Janjikan Swasembada Energi dan Stop Impor BBM

Pasangan Prabowo-Gibran unggul dalam pemilihan presiden-wakil presiden. Mereka pernah menjanjikan swasembada energi hingga stop impor BBM.


Pertemuan Surya Paloh dengan Para Tokoh Setelah Pemilu 2024

1 hari lalu

Presiden terpilih periode 2024-2029 Prabowo Subianto diantar Ketua Umum Partai NasDem Surya Paloh usai melakukan pertemuan di NasDem Tower, Jakarta, Jumat, 22 Maret 2024. Kedatangan Prabowo Subianto untuk menyampaikan penghargaan dan terima kasih atas ucapan selamat yang disampaikan oleh Surya Paloh begitu KPU menetapkan Prabowo Subianto - Gibran Rakabuming Raka pemenang Pilpres 2024. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Pertemuan Surya Paloh dengan Para Tokoh Setelah Pemilu 2024

Selepas Pemilu 2024, Surya Paloh telah bertemu dengan beberapa tokoh


Anatomi Gugatan Sengketa Pilpres 2024 yang Dilayangkan TPN Ganjar-Mahfud ke MK

1 hari lalu

Tim Hukum Tim Pemenangan Nasional (TPN) pasangan Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD tiba di Gedung Mahkamah Konstitusi (MK), Sabtu 23 Maret 2024. Kedatangan Tim Hukum TPN Ganjar-Mahfud mengajukan gugatan perselisihan hasil pemilihan umum (PHPU) atau sengketa pemilu. TEMPO/Martin Yogi Pardamean
Anatomi Gugatan Sengketa Pilpres 2024 yang Dilayangkan TPN Ganjar-Mahfud ke MK

TPN Ganjar-Mahfud meminta diskualifikasi atas paslon Prabowo-Gibran. Paslon 02 didaftarkan ke PIlpres 2024 dengan melanggar ketentuan hukum dan etika.


Dagang Sapi Politik Indonesia

2 hari lalu

Dagang Sapi Politik Indonesia

Politik Indonesia tak kunjung lepas dari "politik dagang sapi"-istilah bagi-bagi kekuasaan di kalangan elite partai melalui kursi kabinet.


Prabowo Tak Membutuhkan Tim Transisi Pemerintahan, Golkar: Karena Keberlanjutan

3 hari lalu

Wakil Ketua Umum Partai Golkar Bidang Penggalangan Strategis Erwin Aksa di Yogyakarta Rabu 12 Oktober 2022. Dok.istimewa
Prabowo Tak Membutuhkan Tim Transisi Pemerintahan, Golkar: Karena Keberlanjutan

Golkar mengklaim Prabowo tidak perlu membentuk tim transisi karena mengusung keberlanjutan pemerintahan Jokowi.


4 Poin Pernyataan Prabowo Usai Bertemu Surya Paloh

3 hari lalu

Presiden terpilih periode 2024-2029 Prabowo Subianto dan Ketua Umum Partai NasDem Surya Paloh memberikan keterangan pers usai melakukan pertemuan di NasDem Tower, Jakarta, Jumat, 22 Maret 2024. Kedatangan Prabowo Subianto untuk menyampaikan penghargaan dan terima kasih atas ucapan selamat yang disampaikan oleh Surya Paloh begitu KPU menetapkan Prabowo Subianto - Gibran Rakabuming Raka pemenang Pilpres 2024. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
4 Poin Pernyataan Prabowo Usai Bertemu Surya Paloh

Prabowo menemui Paloh di NasDem Tower, Jakarta, pada Jumat kemarin, 22 Maret 2024. Berikut pernyataan Prabowo.