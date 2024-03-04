Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Mining Games by the Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -  This time it is Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. With full authority from President Jokowi, Bahlil has the power to revoke unproductive mining business permits. The aim is to facilitate investment. However, as usual, the loopholes in rules and authority are used for other purposes that involve conflicts of interest.

There are more than 2,000 mining permits revoked by Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia since he became the Chairman of the Land and Investment Regulation Task Force. This mandate is an order in Presidential Regulation No. 70/2023 concerning Land Allocation for Investment Regulation. However, in the Mineral and Coal Mining Law, the authority to revoke mining business permits lies with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Baca Juga:

Jalan Memutar Jokowi Menguasai Golkar

The problem is that this authority is not being used fairly or justly. Tempo discovered that one nickel mining concession that is not productive and not in operation was not included on the list of revoked permits. It turns out that this company is owned by none other than Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia himself.

Revoked permits can be reinstated if the owners are able to clarify why they have not started operations. But because the criteria for revocation are not clear, this clarification is a loophole allowing for further machinations. Entrepreneurs who Tempo spoke with said that they were asked to pay money for the permits to be restored.

If there is no clarification, the revocation becomes permanent. And here the third loophole arises: renewed permits are awarded to colleagues or businessmen known to be close to those in power. A number of sources claim that the tariff for restoration of permits was tens of billions of rupiah.

Baca Juga:

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia dan Dugaan Jual Beli Izin Pertambangan

The poor management of mining opens the way for corruption and conflicts of interest. After illegal mining involving those close to the center of power, now there are manipulations of permits in the name of easing the way for investment. How can this be prevented? Read our cover story in this week’s edition.

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

Minister Bahlil’s Hands on Mining License Revocation Chaos

Allegedly, there are tributes to Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. This coverage is supported by International Media Support.

Bahlil Lahadalia’s High Ambition

Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has a glimmering political and businees career. He is aiming for Golkar Party’s top position.

After Minister Bahlil Canceled Thousands of Mining Licences

Deforestation and illegal nickel mining continues in Halmahera. It became widespread after Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia revoked some mining licenses.

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Economy

Illegal Levies in the Soaring Price of Rice

The distribution of cheap rice is rife with problems. Unauthorizedlevies are causing prices to soar.

Interview

The Government has Difficulty Gaining Access to Religious Educational Institutions

KPAI Chair Ai Maryati Solihah on bullying cases in educational institutions such as the recent incidents at the Binus High School and an Islamic boarding school.

You can read more complete report on Tempo Magazine: 

Minister Bahlil’s Hands on Mining License Revocation Chaos

Bahlil Lahadalia’s High Ambition

After Minister Bahlil Canceled Thousands of Mining Licences

Illegal Levies in the Soaring Price of Rice

The Government has Difficulty Gaining Access to Religious Educational Institutions

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Bahlil LahadaliaInvestmentMining

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Jalan Memutar Jokowi Menguasai Golkar

1 jam lalu

Jalan Memutar Jokowi Menguasai Golkar

Presiden Jokowi juga telah memberikan restu kepada Bahlil sejak Juli tahun lalu.


Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia dan Dugaan Jual Beli Izin Pertambangan

1 hari lalu

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia dan Dugaan Jual Beli Izin Pertambangan

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia mencabut ribuan izin pertambangan lalu menghidupkannya kembali. Ada indikasi jual-beli izin.


Mubadala Energy Menciptakan Nilai Bersama Masyarakat melalui Inisiatif Community Investment

3 hari lalu

Mubadala Energy Menciptakan Nilai Bersama Masyarakat melalui Inisiatif Community Investment

Mubadala Energy, perusahaan energi asal Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirat (UAE), operator dari Kontrak Kerja Sama (KKS) Sebuku dengan lapangan gas Ruby yang telah beroperasi sejak akhir Oktober 2013.


Luhut Terima Banyak Telepon usai Pemilu, Optimistis Target Investasi Rp1.650 Triliun Tercapai

11 hari lalu

Menko Bidang Kemaritiman dan Investasi Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan bersama istri Devi Simatupang (kiri) menunjukkan jari yang telah dicelup tinta usai melakukan pencoblosan surat suara Pemilu 2024 di TPS 14 Banjar Pengayehan, Desa Cemagi, Badung, Bali, Rabu, 14 Februari 2024. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan menggunakan hak pilihnya di Bali di sela rangkaian kegiatannya untuk menghadiri rapat terkait rencana penyelenggaraan World Water Forum 2024. ANTARA FOTO/Fikri Yusuf
Luhut Terima Banyak Telepon usai Pemilu, Optimistis Target Investasi Rp1.650 Triliun Tercapai

Luhut mengakui, banyak investor yang masih menunggu (wait and see) untuk berinvestasi di Indonesia karena Pemilu.


Prabowo-Gibran Unggul Versi Quick Count, Warga Rempang: Kami akan Terus Berjuang

17 hari lalu

Warga Rempang menolak relokasi, 16 Januari 2024. TEMPO/Yogi Eka Sahputra
Prabowo-Gibran Unggul Versi Quick Count, Warga Rempang: Kami akan Terus Berjuang

Masyarakat Pulau Rempang menyatakan akan terus berjuang mempertahankan tanah mereka seandainya Prabowo-Gibran menang pemilihan presiden.


Mereka yang Tak Percaya Suara Kritis Sivitas Akademika Gerakan Moral, Selain Bahlil Siapa Lagi?

26 hari lalu

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia saat ditemui usai memberikan pidato dalam Trimegah Political and Economic Outlook 2024 di kawasan Sudirman, Jakarta pada Rabu, 31 Januari 2024. TEMPO/Amelia Rahima Sari
Mereka yang Tak Percaya Suara Kritis Sivitas Akademika Gerakan Moral, Selain Bahlil Siapa Lagi?

Beberapa pihak tak percaya suara kritis sivitas akademika ditujukan Jokowi sebagai gerakan moral. Selain Bahlil dan Airlangga Hartarto, siapa lagi?


Terpopuler: Pertemuan Sri Mulyani-Megawati di Tengah Tekanan Bansos, Faisal Basri Ajak Tom Lembong Tantang Luhut Debat Hilirisasi

26 hari lalu

Megawati dan Sri Mulyani. Dok. PDIP ; Humas Kemenkeu
Terpopuler: Pertemuan Sri Mulyani-Megawati di Tengah Tekanan Bansos, Faisal Basri Ajak Tom Lembong Tantang Luhut Debat Hilirisasi

Terpopuler: Pertemuan Sri Mulyani-Megawati di tengah tekanan permintaan anggaran tambahan Bansos, Faisal Basri ajak Tom Lembong tantang Luhut debat.


Bahlil soal Kritik Bansos Zaman Kerajaan: Ahok Kok Ditanggapi

27 hari lalu

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia ketika ditemui di sela acara BNI Investor Daily Summit 2023 di Kawasan Senayan Jakarta, Rabu, 25 Oktober 2023. TEMPO/Riri Rahayu
Bahlil soal Kritik Bansos Zaman Kerajaan: Ahok Kok Ditanggapi

Bahlil mengatakan kritik Ahok soal bansos tak perlu ditanggapi.


Risma Tak Diajak Jokowi Bagi-bagi Bansos, Bahlil: Ya Buat Panggung Lagi, Kewenangan Dia Kok

28 hari lalu

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia saat ditemui usai memberikan pidato dalam Trimegah Political and Economic Outlook 2024 di kawasan Sudirman, Jakarta pada Rabu, 31 Januari 2024. TEMPO/Amelia Rahima Sari
Risma Tak Diajak Jokowi Bagi-bagi Bansos, Bahlil: Ya Buat Panggung Lagi, Kewenangan Dia Kok

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia meminta Mensos Risma untuk membuat panggung sendiri jika tak diajak Presiden Jokowi membagikan bansos.


Mahfud Md Mundur, Berikut Deretan Komentar Para Menteri

32 hari lalu

Calon wakil presiden Mahfud Md resmi mengumumkan pengunduran dirinya sebagai Menteri Koordinator Bidang Politik, Hukum, dan Keamanan di Kabinet Pemerintahan Presiden Joko Widodo. Mahfud mengatakan itu di depan Pura Ulun Danu di kawsan Danau Tirta Gangga, Desa Swastika Buana, Seputih Banyak, Lampung Tengah, pada Rabu, 31 Januari 2024. Foto: Staf Komunikasi Mahfud Md.
Mahfud Md Mundur, Berikut Deretan Komentar Para Menteri

Langkah Mahfud Md selaku Menteri Koordinator Bidang Politik, Hukum, dan Keamanan (Menkopolhukam) mundur dari kabinet Jokowi