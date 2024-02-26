Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Jokowi Intervention to Stop the Right of Inquiry on Electoral Fraud at DPR

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Political maneuvers after the 2024 General Elections are becoming more tumultuous. Parties supporting presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo are preparing to file the right of inquiry in the House of Representatives or DPR to expose electoral fraud. Their voices in the DPR from the 2019 elections are much larger than the members of the parties supporting Prabowo Subianto.

NasDem, the National Awakening Party (PKB), Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS), and United Development Party (PPP) have declared their readiness to roll out the inquiry right. President Joko Widodo tries to restrain this political maneuver. He invited the Chairman of NasDem, Surya Paloh, to refrain from pursuing that intention. If Jokowi succeeds in convincing NasDem, the idea of an inquiry right will remain a fantasy because the number of its supporting votes will not reach half of the DPR members.

Baca Juga:

Pakar Hukum Nilai Pelibatan Jokowi dalam Pembentukan Kabinet Prabowo Langgar UUD 1945

Jokowi has already met with Surya. However, until last week, Surya stated that he still needed to wait for the real calculation from the General Election Commission (KPU). NasDem and the parties supporting Anies still hope that their candidate’s votes will continue to rise, reducing Prabowo’s votes, which currently still hover over 56 percent. If Anies’ votes increase and Prabowo’s decrease, the possibility of a second round of elections will open up.

To persuade NasDem not to be the driving force behind the right of inquiry to expose electoral fraud., Jokowi also invited this party, which supports Anies Baswedan, to join the Prabowo coalition after October 2024. If successful, Prabowo will gain a majority of votes in the DPR—equal to Jokowi’s coalition, which controls the DPR.

President Jokowi also assigned Prabowo to meet with parties that might support the right of inquiry. Prabowo met with Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, the founder of the Democrat Party, a party now led by his son. As a result, Jokowi inaugurated Agus Harimurti, Chairman of the Democrat Party, into the cabinet as the Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning.

Baca Juga:

Perbedaan DPR, DPRD, dan DPD RI serta Wewenangnya

In addition to suppressing the inquiry, Jokowi is also busy preparing and proposing his trusted individuals to enter Prabowo’s cabinet. So far, this offer has not been unanimously accepted by Prabowo’s inner circle. Politicians in Gerindra, Prabowo’s party, are concerned that Jokowi will have full control over the new government.

In order to achieve his aim of staying in power, Jokowi is now making preparations to take control of the Golkar Party. As a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), with which he parted ways over support for presidential candidates, Jokowi now has no party basis. This could mean he is vulnerable after he retires and no longer has a political vehicle. Golkar, the ruling party of the New Order era is one party he is most likely to take over.

Will Jokowi’s maneuvers succeed? We present the story behind the lobbying for the right of inquiries in this week’s edition. Enjoy the magazine.

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

Cover Story

How Jokowi Supressed the Parliamentary Inquiry into Alleged Election Fraud  

President Jokowi is trying to prevent the House from exercising its right of inquiry to investigate electoral fraud. He is involved in forming the cabinet of Prabowo-Gibran.

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

The Plan for Inquiry Right into election Fraud at DPR

The coalition that supports the Anies-Muhaimin presidential bid is preparing to propose a House inquiry into electoral fraud. This effort is still waiting to see where Megawati Sukarnoputri stands on this issue.

Democrat Party Eventually Joins Jokowi’s Coalition

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono takes the Democrat Party to join the remaining eight-month government of Jokowi. He claims to stay critical.

Economy

The Meat Import Uncertainty

Problems in meat imports indicate the return to the quota regime. Permits are issued late, and the volume allocated is only one-third of what is asked.

You can read more complete report on Tempo Magazine: 

How Jokowi Supressed the Parliamentary Inquiry into Alleged Election Fraud

The Plan for Inquiry Right into election Fraud at DPR

Democrat Party Eventually Joins Jokowi’s Coalition

The Meat Import Uncertainty

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Praktik jual-beli suara rentan terjadi pada tahap rekapitulasi hasil penghitungan perolehan suara.
JokowiElectoral fraud DPR

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Pakar Hukum Nilai Pelibatan Jokowi dalam Pembentukan Kabinet Prabowo Langgar UUD 1945

6 jam lalu

Presiden Jokowi bersama Menhan yang juga Calon Presiden, Prabowo Subianto sebelum acara pelantikan Menkopolhukam dan Menteri ATR/BPN di Istana Negara, Jakarta, Rabu, 21 Februari 2024. TEMPO/Subekti.
Pakar Hukum Nilai Pelibatan Jokowi dalam Pembentukan Kabinet Prabowo Langgar UUD 1945

Presiden terpilih tidak boleh diatur dan didikte mantan presiden. Menurut dia, haram hukumnya bagi Jokowi cawe-cawe dalam urusan penentuan menteri.


Perbedaan DPR, DPRD, dan DPD RI serta Wewenangnya

7 jam lalu

Sejumlah Anggota DPR RI saat mengikuti Rapat Paripurna ke-12 Masa Persidangan III tahun 2023-2024 di Gedung Nusantara, Kompleks Parlemen, Senayan, Jakarta, Selasa, Februari 2024. Rapat yang dihadiri oleh 95 anggota dan izin 196 sehingga total 291 orang anggota itu beragendakan penyampaian pidato Ketua DPR RI Puan Maharani untuk menutup masa persidangan III. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Perbedaan DPR, DPRD, dan DPD RI serta Wewenangnya

DPR, DPRD dan DPD adalah lembaga legislatif yang melakukan fungsi legislasi, pengawasan, dan anggaran. Lalu, apa perbedaan DPR, DPRD dan DPD?


Alasan Pendemo Geruduk Kantor ICW: Tak Terima Diviralkan tapi Tak Tahu Akun Media Sosialnya

7 jam lalu

Puluhan masyarakat yang mengklaim sebagai mahasiswa melakukan aksi demonstrasi di depan gedung ICW, Kalibata, Jakarta Selatan pada Senin, 26 Februari 2024. TEMPO/Desty Luthfiani.
Alasan Pendemo Geruduk Kantor ICW: Tak Terima Diviralkan tapi Tak Tahu Akun Media Sosialnya

Sekelompok massa menggeruduk Kantor ICW dan protes telah diviralkan dengan narasi negatif. Namun, tak tahu akun medsos yang memviralkannya


Harga Beras Melejit, Jokowi dan Menteri-menterinya Punya Bermacam Alasan

9 jam lalu

Presiden Jokowi (tengah) berbincang dengan Dirut Perum Bulog Bayu Krisnamurthi (kiri) saat meninjau penyaluran bantuan pangan beras di Serang, Banten, Senin, 8 Januari 2024. ANTARA/Asep Fathulrahman
Harga Beras Melejit, Jokowi dan Menteri-menterinya Punya Bermacam Alasan

Harga beras terus merangkak naik, Jokowi dan para menterinya ungkapkan berbagai alasan. Bahkan kondisi bisa diatasi melalui bansos.


Peneliti BRIN Sebut Hak Angket Bukan Ajang untuk Melawan Kubu Prabowo-Gibran

10 jam lalu

Panitia Pemilihan Kecamatan (PPK) melaksanakan rekapitulasi hasil penghitungan suara pemilihan umum (Pemilu) 2024 di Gelanggang Remaja Bendungan Hilir, Jakarta, Selasa, 20 Februari 2024. KPU saat ini sedang fokus melakukan akurasi atau sinkronisasi data numerik tampilan publik di laman pemilu2024.kpu.go.id dengan data otentik yang ada dalam foto formulir model C. TEMPO / Hilman Fathurrahman W
Peneliti BRIN Sebut Hak Angket Bukan Ajang untuk Melawan Kubu Prabowo-Gibran

Siti Zuhro mengatakan hak angket bisa jadi ajang semua kubu membuktikan dugaan kecurangan pada Pemilu 2024.


Kata Moeldoko dan AHY Usai Bertemu dan Salaman di Rapat Kabinet Jokowi

11 jam lalu

AHY dan Moeldoko ikut Sidang Kabinet Paripurna di Istana Negara, Jakarta, Senin 26 Februari 2024.
Kata Moeldoko dan AHY Usai Bertemu dan Salaman di Rapat Kabinet Jokowi

Moeldoko dan AHY buka suara usai bertemu dan salaman sebelum rapat Kabinet Jokowi. Presiden Jokowi juga mengunggah foto mereka.


Hasil Pilpres Belum Resmi tapi Makan Siang Gratis Sudah Dibahas Jokowi, SMI: Dihitung Sebulan ke Depan

11 jam lalu

Menteri Keuangan Sri Mulyani ucapkan 'Selamat' kepada Menteri Pertahanan Prabowo Subianto di Istana Negara pada, Senin, 26 Februari 2024. TEMPO/Daniel A. Fajri
Hasil Pilpres Belum Resmi tapi Makan Siang Gratis Sudah Dibahas Jokowi, SMI: Dihitung Sebulan ke Depan

Menteri Keuangan Sri Mulyani buka suara soal program makan siang gratis Prabowo-Gibran yang sudah dibahas di rapat kabinet Jokowi.


Kantornya Didemo, ICW Sebut Tak Pernah Ujarkan Rasisme ke Forum Masyarakat Pemuda Timur

11 jam lalu

Puluhan masyarakat yang mengklaim sebagai mahasiswa melakukan aksi demonstrasi di depan gedung ICW, Kalibata, Jakarta Selatan pada Senin, 26 Februari 2024. TEMPO/Desty Luthfiani.
Kantornya Didemo, ICW Sebut Tak Pernah Ujarkan Rasisme ke Forum Masyarakat Pemuda Timur

ICW juga menanggapi perihal dugaan demonstrasi itu dilakukan berhubungan dengan isu pemakzulan Presiden Jokowi.


Sempat Muncul Isu Tidak Nyaman, Mensos Risma Bungkam usai Rapat Kabinet Jokowi

12 jam lalu

Menteri Sosial Tri Rismaharini, memberi keterangan kepada awak media mengenai berbagai kebaikan dan jasa yang telah dilakukan oleh eks Kepala Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB) Doni Monardo. TEMPO/Advist Khoirunikmah.
Sempat Muncul Isu Tidak Nyaman, Mensos Risma Bungkam usai Rapat Kabinet Jokowi

Mensos Risma muncul lagi setelah sejumlah isu keretakan Partai Demokrasi Indonesia Perjuangan (PDIP) dan Jokowi.


Mahfud Md: Hak Angket Bisa Saja Diajukan DPR, tapi Tak Akan Ubah Hasil Pemilu

12 jam lalu

Capres-cawapres nomor urut 3 Ganjar Pranowo (kiri) dan Mahfud MD (kanan) berpegangan tangan usai menyaksikan perhitungan cepat Pilpres 2024 di Posko Pemenangan Teuku Umar, Jakarta, Rabu, 14 Februari 2024. Berdasarkan perhitungan cepat sejumlah lembaga, Ganjar-Mahfud berada di urutan ketiga dalam perolehan suara. ANTARA/M Risyal Hidayat
Mahfud Md: Hak Angket Bisa Saja Diajukan DPR, tapi Tak Akan Ubah Hasil Pemilu

Mahfud MD mengatakan dugaan pelanggaran Pemilu 2024 dapat diselesaikan melalui jalur politik berupa hak angket di DPR, meskipun tak akan ubah hasilnya