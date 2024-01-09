Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Differing Views of a Nickel Smelter Tragedy in Morowali

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nickel smelter Furnace Number 41 at Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) exploded and caught fire on December 24, 2023. A total of 59 workers became victims, with 21 of them losing their lives. The police have elevated the investigation status to a criminal investigation, but no suspects have been identified yet.

Meanwhile, the Manpower Ministry has also launched an investigation, and the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment oversees the nickel smelter’s operations. These two government agencies have different perspectives on the industrial accident at ITSS nickel smelter located in the Morowali Industrial Park, Central Sulawesi.

Baca Juga:

Kemenko Marves dan Kemnaker Berbeda Pandangan soal Kecelakaan Smelter Nikel di Morowali

The Investment Ministry has not reached a conclusion, while the Manpower Ministry found evidence of safety procedure violations in operating the nickel smelter by the company. However, both have not announced their final conclusions despite completing their respective investigations.

The accident at the ITSS nickel smelter is not the first of its kind. The number of workers who lost their lives while operating the ore refining machine has occurred several times. However, government audits do not declare the level of danger posed by this nickel smelter. Understandably, nickel processing has become a government favorite in the economy.

The nickel project is part of the national strategic project. Smelter construction is mandatory because the Indonesian government believes nickel processing can add value. However, our reporting in Morowali found that the nickel project falls into capital-intensive projects, not labor-intensive. In other words, this giant project provides minimal job opportunities compared to its significant investment.

Baca Juga:

Polda Sulteng Akan Gelar Perkara Kasus Smelter Morowali Hari Ini

Even with the limited opportunities, local communities involved are very few. The local community here refers to both the Indonesian community and those living around the industry. China has ore mineral refining technology used in almost all nickel smelters. Therefore, they bring in engineers from China to oversee the smelter’s operations.

Language is a barrier between Indonesian and Chinese workers. However, language could play a role as a means of transferring knowledge in operating nickel smelters. The obligation for foreign workers to speak Indonesian is currently not enforced as it is considered less investment-friendly. As a result, workers there often resort to sign language when communicating.

Is the nickel investment worth risking the lives of workers in the industry? We report it for you. In this edition, we also present various reports from the fields of politics, law and economy. Our politics desk examines the strategies of the presidential candidates in attracting young voters, while the law desk writes about the kratom leaf, which will be classified as a new type of narcotics. What are the implications?

Enjoy the magazine,

Bagja Hidayat

Executive Editor

Nickel Smelter Explosion

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

The case of a fire breaking out at an ITSS nickel smelter is pointing towards procedural violations. The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs is using a criminal approach that targets workers, while the Ministry of Manpower is targeting corporate suspects.

Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel

Subsidiaries of the Tsingshan Group are located within IMIP. It is a joint venture of foreign bosses, local business owners, and a former general in a mineral smelter.

The Ease for Nickle Projects

The government makes things easier for the smelter industry by eliminating many regulations that are not investment-friendly.

  

The Demagogic Campaigns

The presidential and vice-presidential candidates are relying entirely on gimmicks to exploit the emotions of the people. This moves the campaign away from substantive discussions.

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo

New Constitutional Court Chief Justice explains the efforts he is making to regain public trust of the Court following the Anwar Usman fiasco.

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Nickel SmelterMorowali

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Kemenko Marves dan Kemnaker Berbeda Pandangan soal Kecelakaan Smelter Nikel di Morowali

2 hari lalu

Kemenaker dan Kemenko Investasi dan Kemaritiman berbeda dalam melihat kecelakaan kerja di smelter nikel ITSS yang berlokasi di kawasan industri Morowali, Sulawesi Tengah.
Kemenko Marves dan Kemnaker Berbeda Pandangan soal Kecelakaan Smelter Nikel di Morowali

Kemenko Marves dan Kemnaker berbeda dalam melihat kecelakaan kerja di smelter nikel di kawasan industri Morowali.


Polda Sulteng Akan Gelar Perkara Kasus Smelter Morowali Hari Ini

6 hari lalu

Smelter Nickel PT IMIP Morowali. Foto : Shutterstock
Polda Sulteng Akan Gelar Perkara Kasus Smelter Morowali Hari Ini

Kasus ledakan Smelter Morowali milik PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel berlanjut, Tim Penyidik akan gelar perkara hari ini.


Korban Meninggal Ledakan Tungku Smelter Morowali Bertambah 3 Orang, Total 21 Orang

6 hari lalu

Salah satu korban luka pada peristiwa kecelakaan kerja di lokasi pabrik PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) pada kawasan IMIP dipindahkan ke ruangan isolasi di RSUD Morowali di Kabupaten Morowali, Sulawesi Tengah, Selasa, 26 Desember 2023. Hingga 26 Desember, sebanyak 18 orang dinyatakan tewas akibat insiden kecelakaan kerja tersebut yang terdiri dari 10 orang tenaga kerja indonesia (TKI) dan 8 orang tenaga kerja asing (TKA). ANTARA FOTO/Mohamad Hamzah
Korban Meninggal Ledakan Tungku Smelter Morowali Bertambah 3 Orang, Total 21 Orang

Kapolres Morowali AKBP Suprianto mengatakan hingga pagi ini korban ledakan tungku smelter Morowali yang meninggal 21 orang.


Sepekan 2 Tungku Smelter Terbakar dan Meledak di Morowali, Begini Respons Pengamat Ekonomi, Cak Imin dan Politikus Lain

8 hari lalu

Kebakaran di PT ITSS Morowali, Sulawesi Tengah. Dok. Istimewa
Sepekan 2 Tungku Smelter Terbakar dan Meledak di Morowali, Begini Respons Pengamat Ekonomi, Cak Imin dan Politikus Lain

Cak Imin dan politikus lain hingga pengamat ekonomi sebut bahwa pemerintah harus bertanggung jawab atas kecelakaan yang terjadi di Smelter Morowali.


Ledakan Smelter Morowali: Evaluasi Hilirisasi dan Pekerjaan Rumah Presiden Terpilih

8 hari lalu

Tempo Explain: Berulang Nyawa Melayang di Smelter Nikel
Ledakan Smelter Morowali: Evaluasi Hilirisasi dan Pekerjaan Rumah Presiden Terpilih

Ledakan smelter nikel di Morowali membuka fakta kelemahan proyek hilirisasi. Menjadi tugas presiden terpilih untuk melakukan perbaikan.


Dua Kebakaran Tungku Smelter dalam Sepekan di Morowali, Kronologi Kejadian di PT ITSS dan PT GNI

9 hari lalu

Kebakaran di PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS), Morowali, Sulawesi Tenggara, 24 Desember 2023. Kebakaran di salah satu pabrik pengolahan atau smelter nikel milik PT ITSS diakibatkan oleh ledakan tungku. Foto: Istimewa
Dua Kebakaran Tungku Smelter dalam Sepekan di Morowali, Kronologi Kejadian di PT ITSS dan PT GNI

Dalam sepekan, dua insiden kecelakaan kerja terjadi di smelter di Morowali pada 24 dan 28 Desember 2023. Smelter terbakar dan membawa korban jiwa.


Jokowi Minta Audit Fasilitas Smelter Ditingkatkan: Harus Didobel, Kalau Perlu Tripel

10 hari lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo saat memberikan keterangan di Jakarta, Sabtu 30 Desember 2023. ANTARA/Andi Firdaus
Jokowi Minta Audit Fasilitas Smelter Ditingkatkan: Harus Didobel, Kalau Perlu Tripel

Jokowi menanggapi insiden yang terjadi di dua lokasi smelter nikel dalam sepekan terakhir. Menurutnya, pengoperasian smelter nikel memang tidak mudah dilakukan.


PT IMIP Sebut Korban Ledakan Tungku Smelter Akan Dapat Uang Tunggu Rp 10 Juta

10 hari lalu

Salah satu korban luka pada peristiwa kecelakaan kerja di lokasi pabrik PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) pada kawasan IMIP dipindahkan ke ruangan isolasi di RSUD Morowali di Kabupaten Morowali, Sulawesi Tengah, Selasa, 26 Desember 2023. Hingga 26 Desember, sebanyak 18 orang dinyatakan tewas akibat insiden kecelakaan kerja tersebut yang terdiri dari 10 orang tenaga kerja indonesia (TKI) dan 8 orang tenaga kerja asing (TKA). ANTARA FOTO/Mohamad Hamzah
PT IMIP Sebut Korban Ledakan Tungku Smelter Akan Dapat Uang Tunggu Rp 10 Juta

Media Relations Head PT IMIP Dedy Kurniawan mengatakan perusahaan akan memberi kompensasi bagi korban luka akibat ledakan tungku smelter milik PT ITSS.


Adian Napitupulu Minta Investigasi Ledakan Tungku Smelter Morowali Segera Dilakukan

11 hari lalu

Smelter Nickel PT IMIP Morowali. Foto : Shutterstock
Adian Napitupulu Minta Investigasi Ledakan Tungku Smelter Morowali Segera Dilakukan

Adian Napitupulu meminta agar pengusutan penyebab ledakan tungku smelter PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) segera dilakukan.


PT IMIP Kembali Merujuk 3 Korban Ledakan Tungku Smelter ke Makassar

11 hari lalu

PT IMIP kembali merujuk tiga korban luka akibat ledakan tungku smelter milik PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) ke rumah sakit di Makassar, Sulawesi Selatan, Jumat, 29 Desember 2023. Mereka adalah Patriansyah, Yulius Bangun, dan Martinus. Ketiganya menyusul Enal Affandi Agus yang lebih dulu dirujuk ke Makassar pada Rabu, 27 Desember 2023. Dok. PT IMIP
PT IMIP Kembali Merujuk 3 Korban Ledakan Tungku Smelter ke Makassar

Tiga korban luka ledakan tungku smelter diterbangkan melalui bandara khusus PT IMIP menggunakan pesawat medivac.