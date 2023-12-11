Tailored Presidential Debate Favored for Prabowo-Gibran Pair

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - This week, we will witness the first debate of presidential and vice-presidential candidates as part of the 2024 general elections scheduled for February. This is the official Presidential debate organized by the General Election Commission (KPU), and presidential or vice-presidential candidates are not allowed to be absent.

However, the KPU is attempting to change the format by allowing presidential candidates to be on stage while their deputies debate. This is a new format that has never happened in previous elections. In the past, vice-presidential candidates confidently debated to showcase their ideas—even if there was no actual debate, as it was only a deepening of the material.

This means that in this ‘Presidential debate’, the standards are lowered again. It is unclear what the KPU’s goal is. Instead of siding with the many people who want to see their champions compete in ideas, the KPU is changing the format and turning it into a mere spectacle.

In the United States, debates are a decisive moment for presidential candidates to attract undecided voters or change the minds of those who have already decided. There, debates are truly debates, as the name suggests.

But Indonesia is certainly not the same as the United States, where people can freely express themselves without fear of doxing or intimidation. Here, and in developing countries, Presidential debates do not affect electability. So, it is reasonable if Bongbong Marcos Jr rejected debates last year because they did not affect his electability. He became the President of the Philippines by creating gimmicks on social media—similar to the strategy employed by Prabowo-Gibran pair.

Baca Juga: Gibran Ungkap Bakal Garap Jateng Selama Kampanye Januari 2024

So, if you hope that the presidential debate will be heated, it seems like an empty hope. In our cover story this week, we discuss the preparations of presidential candidates for the debate. Some consult with comedians to be more humorous, some practice speaking with others, and some memorize their vision and mission.

If you are not interested in political news, we present a report from South England. Tempo journalist Abdul Manan went there to observe European troops training Ukrainian forces to face the Russian military.

There is also a report from the 28th Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai and an interview with the Minister of Environment and Forestry about carbon trading.

Enjoy the magazine

Iklan

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Presidential Debates

A lot of gimmicks will be used at the presidential debates, as the candidates are trying to attract young voters.

Issues in the Presidential Debates

The presidential and vice-presidential candidates rebut various issues ahead of the presidential debate. It is deemed not to affect their electability.

A Minor Crisis at Election Headquarters

The KPU is slow in preparing the presidential debates. It is considered to favor the Prabowo-Gibran pair.

TikTok Shop-GoTo Partnership

TikTok Shop is planning to return to Indonesia in partnership with GoTo. The government’s consistency in implementing policies is being questioned.