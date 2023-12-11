Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Tailored Presidential Debate Favored for Prabowo-Gibran Pair

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - This week, we will witness the first debate of presidential and vice-presidential candidates as part of the 2024 general elections scheduled for February. This is the official Presidential debate organized by the General Election Commission (KPU), and presidential or vice-presidential candidates are not allowed to be absent.

However, the KPU is attempting to change the format by allowing presidential candidates to be on stage while their deputies debate. This is a new format that has never happened in previous elections. In the past, vice-presidential candidates confidently debated to showcase their ideas—even if there was no actual debate, as it was only a deepening of the material.

Baca Juga:

Unggul di Survei Litbang Kompas, Gibran: Patokan Kita Survei yang Terjelek

This means that in this ‘Presidential debate’, the standards are lowered again. It is unclear what the KPU’s goal is. Instead of siding with the many people who want to see their champions compete in ideas, the KPU is changing the format and turning it into a mere spectacle.

In the United States, debates are a decisive moment for presidential candidates to attract undecided voters or change the minds of those who have already decided. There, debates are truly debates, as the name suggests.

But Indonesia is certainly not the same as the United States, where people can freely express themselves without fear of doxing or intimidation. Here, and in developing countries, Presidential debates do not affect electability. So, it is reasonable if Bongbong Marcos Jr rejected debates last year because they did not affect his electability. He became the President of the Philippines by creating gimmicks on social media—similar to the strategy employed by Prabowo-Gibran pair.

Baca Juga:

Gibran Ungkap Bakal Garap Jateng Selama Kampanye Januari 2024

So, if you hope that the presidential debate will be heated, it seems like an empty hope. In our cover story this week, we discuss the preparations of presidential candidates for the debate. Some consult with comedians to be more humorous, some practice speaking with others, and some memorize their vision and mission.

If you are not interested in political news, we present a report from South England. Tempo journalist Abdul Manan went there to observe European troops training Ukrainian forces to face the Russian military.

There is also a report from the 28th Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai and an interview with the Minister of Environment and Forestry about carbon trading.

Enjoy the magazine

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Presidential Debates

A lot of gimmicks will be used at the presidential debates, as the candidates are trying to attract young voters.

Issues in the Presidential Debates

The presidential and vice-presidential candidates rebut various issues ahead of the presidential debate. It is deemed not to affect their electability.

A Minor Crisis at Election Headquarters

The KPU is slow in preparing the presidential debates. It is considered to favor the Prabowo-Gibran pair.

TikTok Shop-GoTo Partnership

TikTok Shop is planning to return to Indonesia in partnership with GoTo. The government’s consistency in implementing policies is being questioned.

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Tim perwakilan pasangan calon presiden-wakil presiden mengkritik draf format debat dari KPU.
Presidential Debate Prabowo-Gibran

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Unggul di Survei Litbang Kompas, Gibran: Patokan Kita Survei yang Terjelek

3 jam lalu

Cawapres nomor urut 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka usai santap siang di gerai bakso milik Bara Ilham Bakti Perkasa atau lebih dikenal Tanboy Kun di Jalan Komjen M. Yasin atau Akses UI Kelurahan Tugu, Kecamatan Cimanggis, Senin, 11 Desember 2023. TEMPO/Ricky Juliansyah
Unggul di Survei Litbang Kompas, Gibran: Patokan Kita Survei yang Terjelek

Gibran Rakabuming Raka meminta para relawan tak terlena dengan hasil survei yang menempatkan namanya dan Prabowo Subianto di posisi teratas.


Gibran Ungkap Bakal Garap Jateng Selama Kampanye Januari 2024

6 jam lalu

Cawapres nomor urut 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka ditemani Tanboy Kun saat makan di salah satu gerai bakso di Jalan Komjen M. Yasin atau Akses UI Kelurahan Tugu, Kecamatan Cimanggis, Senin, 11 Desember 2023. TEMPO/Ricky Juliansyah
Gibran Ungkap Bakal Garap Jateng Selama Kampanye Januari 2024

Gibran Rakabuming Raka akan fokus berkampanye di Jawa Tengah pada Januari 2024. Arahan itu sudah dia sampaikan kepada sejumlah pimpinan relawan.


TKN Janji Prabowo-Gibran Perbanyak Anak Muda di Kabinet Jika Terpilih

9 jam lalu

Calon Presiden nomor urut 2, Prabowo Subianto menyampaikan pidato dalam acara Deklarasi Relawan Pedagang Indonesia Maju (Rapim) mendukung Prabowo-Gibran di Djakarta Theater, Jakarta, Jumat, 8 Desember 2023. Relawan Pedagang Indonesia Maju (Rapim) mendeklarasikan dukungan kepada Prabowo Subianto - Gibran Rakabuming Raka di Pilpres 2024. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
TKN Janji Prabowo-Gibran Perbanyak Anak Muda di Kabinet Jika Terpilih

Prabowo-Gibran disebut akan banyak melibatkan anak muda dalam pemerintahannya jika memenangkan Pilpres 2024.


Ini Persiapan Prabowo-Gibran Jelang Debat Perdana Capres-Cawapres Besok

10 jam lalu

Calon wakil presiden nomor urut 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka bertemu Pengurus Cabang Nahdlatul Ulama (PCNU) Kabupaten Sragen, Jawa Tengah, Jumat 1 Desember 2023. ANTARA/HO-TKN Prabowo-Gibran
Ini Persiapan Prabowo-Gibran Jelang Debat Perdana Capres-Cawapres Besok

Persiapan Prabowo-Gibran jelang debat capres dan cawapres 2024 Selasa besok


Debat Capres Cawapres Siap Digelar, Bagaimana Persiapan Anies-Cak Imin, Ganjar-Mahfud, Prabowo-Gibran?

12 jam lalu

Pasangan Anies Baswedan - Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo - Mahfud MD, dan Prabowo Subianto - Gibran Rakabuming Raka
Debat Capres Cawapres Siap Digelar, Bagaimana Persiapan Anies-Cak Imin, Ganjar-Mahfud, Prabowo-Gibran?

Debat capres cawapres perdana akan digelar pada Selasa, 12 Desember 2023. Bagaimana persiapan para kandidat dan tim kampanye mereka?


Tepis Isu Politik Dinasti, Prabowo Bilang Dia Sendiri yang Pilih Gibran

16 jam lalu

Ketua Partai Solidaritas Indonesia (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep (kiri) memasangkan jaket PSI kepada Ketua Umum Partai Gerindra yang juga calon presiden nomor urut 2 Prabowo Subianto (kedua kanan) dan disaksikan Sekjen PSI Raja Juli Antoni (kanan) pada puncak perayaan HUT ke-9 PSI di Stadion Jatidiri, Semarang, Jawa Tengah, Sabtu 9 Desember 2023. Kegiatan yang diikuti ribuan simpatisan PSI se-Jawa Tengah tersebut mengusung tema Dendang Sayang PSI Menang. ANTARA FOTO/Makna Zaezar
Tepis Isu Politik Dinasti, Prabowo Bilang Dia Sendiri yang Pilih Gibran

Meski membantah, Prabowo mengatakan politik dinasti tidak ada salahnya jika bertujuan untuk mengabdi kepada negara.


Begini Tanggapan TKN Prabowo-Gibran soal Anies Sebut IKN Hanya Untungkan Aparatur Negara

1 hari lalu

Wakil Ketua Tim Pemenangan Nasional Prabowo-Gibran Ahmad Muzani menghadiri deklrasi dukungan Warga Tegal (Warteg) atas pencapresan Prabowo-Gibran di Pilpres 2024, di Gedung Joang 45, Menteng, Jakarta Pusat. Ahad, 10 Desember 2023. Tika Ayu/Tempo
Begini Tanggapan TKN Prabowo-Gibran soal Anies Sebut IKN Hanya Untungkan Aparatur Negara

Muzani menyamakan tidak melanjutkan pembangunan IKN seperti halnya orang melanggar memakai helm.


Pakar Nilai Gaya Kampanye Prabowo-Gibran Mirip Putra Diktator Filipina Bongbong Marcos

2 hari lalu

Calon Presiden nomor urut 2, Prabowo Subianto (tengah) bersama Ketua Tim Kampanye Nasional (TKN) Prabowo-Gibran Rosan Roeslani (kanan), dan Ketua Umum Relawan Pedagang Indonesia Maju (Rapim) Anton Timbang (kiri) dalam acara Deklarasi Relawan Pedagang Indonesia Maju (Rapim) mendukung Prabowo-Gibran di Djakarta Theater, Jakarta, Jumat, 8 Desember 2023. Relawan Pedagang Indonesia Maju (Rapim) mendeklarasikan dukungan kepada Prabowo Subianto - Gibran Rakabuming Raka di Pilpres 2024. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Pakar Nilai Gaya Kampanye Prabowo-Gibran Mirip Putra Diktator Filipina Bongbong Marcos

Nyarwi Ahmad mengatakan ada potensi kemiripan pola kampanye Prabowo-Gibran dengan kampanye Ferdinand "Bongbong" Jr. di Filipina.


Indikator Politik Sebut Pilpres 2024 Belum Mungkin Satu Putaran

2 hari lalu

Pasangan capres dan cawapres Anies Baswedan - Muhaimin Iskandar, Prabowo Subianto - Gibran Rakabuming Raka, dan Ganjar Pranowo - Mahfud MD saat Pengundian dan Penetapan nomor urut Capres dan Cawapres di kantor KPU, Jakarta, Selasa, 14 November 2023. KPU menetapkan nomor urut pasangan capres - cawapres pada Pemilu 2024 yaitu Anies Bawedan dan Muhaimin Iskandar nomor urut 01, Prabowo Subianto dan Gibran Rakabuming Raka nomor urut 02, Ganjar Pranowo dan Mahfud MD nomor urut 03. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Indikator Politik Sebut Pilpres 2024 Belum Mungkin Satu Putaran

Lembaga survei Indikator Politik Indonesia menyatakan Pilpres 2024 kemungkinan akan dilaksanakan dua putaran.


Gibran Usung Kredit Startup Milenial, Ekonom: Jargon Kampanye Tanpa Fondasi Berpikir

2 hari lalu

Ilustrasi startup. Shutterstock
Gibran Usung Kredit Startup Milenial, Ekonom: Jargon Kampanye Tanpa Fondasi Berpikir

Gagasan kredit startup milenial masih menuai perdebatan akan realisasinya.