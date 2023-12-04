Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Silent Operation in Village to Support Prabowo-Gibran for The Presidential Election

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Hello readers,

 As suspected, those in power are increasingly tempted to abuse their authority in order to hold on to power. After President Jokowi is believed to have intervened in the Constitutional Court’s decision through his brother-in-law to secure his son’s candidacy for vice president, there are now numerous reports of state officials trying to garner support for him.

There is a silent operation in the regions targeting regional heads and village chiefs to support the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka pair. This ranges from phone calls to regional heads, urging them not to strongly support Prabowo-Gibran’s rivals, to threats of legal action regarding the use of village funds.

The investigation of village funds has become the most effective tool to pressure village heads. There are many corruption cases involving the misuse of Rp1 billion in village funds, causing these village heads to be forced into supporting Prabowo-Gibran. Conversely, the leaders of the village head organizations use village funds to bargain for support from presidential candidates. They request an extension of the village head’s term and an increase in village funds.

State officials who are not neutral clearly undermine democracy. Therefore, rules and regulations explicitly prohibit such actions. State officials are like referees in a soccer match. If they lean towards one candidate, the match will not be fair and will undoubtedly be biased. This is bad. But now, who cares about rules, ethics, and moral responsibility to uphold the values of honesty?

The presidential election has just entered the campaign period, but we are increasingly disgusted with all its intrigues. Hopefully, you can still enjoy the weekend.

Best wishes,

Bagja Hidayat

Executive Editor

Police and Prosecutors’ Intimidations

There are indications the police are helping the Prabowo-Gibran presidential election campaign. They are allegedly pressuring the supporters of the Ganjar and Anies campaigns, from village heads to business owners.

Interview with Chief of the National Police Public Information Bureau, Brig. Gen. Ahmad Ramadhan

Interview with Chief of the RI Police Public Information Bureau Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan regarding neutrality of the police force.

Support from Village Heads

Village officials are maneuvering to deliver Prabowo-Gibran to victory after receiving instruction from the Palace. Ganjar and Anies camps are moving quietly.

BPK Officials Corruptions

Yet again, a member of the Supreme Audit Agency is involved in corruption. The system for selecting these state auditors is very poor.

Waskita Karya on the Verge of Bankruptcy

The financial performance of Waskita Karya continues to decline because it is saddled with huge debts. The government suggests an asset transfer to Hutama Karya.

