Iriana Jokowi Ambitions Behind Gibran Rakabuming Vice President Candidacy

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Hi Readers,

This week’s edition delves into the role of First Lady Iriana Jokowi, the wife of President Joko Widodo, in the nomination of her son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as a candidate for vice president. Many questions have arisen about who truly conceived the idea of putting Gibran Rakabuming forward as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Baca Juga: Puan Maharani Pastikan PDIP Masih Dukung Pemerintahan Presiden Jokowi

This is because it was not an easy endeavor. The matter of Gibran Rakabuming not meeting the age requirement to run for vice president, is circumvented by proposing changes to the constitution. Using the son of a friend of Jokowi in Solo, Article 169 letter q of the General Elections Law is challenged in the Constitutional Court. Waiting in the Constitutional Court is Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who happens to be Gibran’s uncle and Jokowi’s brother-in-law.

Legal maneuvering then occurs. The amendment to that article allows Gibran Rakbuming to qualify as a candidate in the presidential election, making history in Indonesia as a member of the current president’s family to become a vice-presidential candidate. With all the resources his father possesses, the election battle becomes uneven.

Apparently, Iriana Jokowi is actively pushing her son to become a vice-presidential candidate. She has been lobbying her extended family for support since Gibran Rakabuming decided to run for Mayor of Solo. For this presidential election, Iriana Jokowi has met with Jokowi’s volunteer organization and even approached entrepreneurs to secure their support.

Baca Juga: Megawati Soekarnoputri Sebut Etika dan Moral Buram Karena Hukum tidak Dijalankan sesuai Aturan

The Jokowi family and its inner circle are now divided. Some support Iriana’s maneuver, while others oppose it. Even in-laws and close associates have excused themselves because they support the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.

The conflict between PDI-P Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri and Jokowi further strengthens Iriana’s determination to advance her son and part ways with the party that propelled her husband to become Mayor of Solo, Governor of Jakarta, and a two-term President.

Beyond the maneuverings of the Jokowi family to fulfill their ambitions of staying in power, we also cover other interesting topics. There are stories on the certification of customary land for indigenous communities, the safety issues of the Jabodebek LRT, and the challenges in bringing Israel to the International Criminal Court.

Enjoy the magazine,

Iklan

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Bagja Hidayat

Executive Editor

Iriana Jokowi's Interference

Iriana, the wife of Jokowi, has been advocating for Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become Prabowo’s vice-presidential running mate since the beginning of the year. She is actively garnering support among entrepreneurs.

The Role of Iriana Joko Widodo

Iriana encouraged her son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become a vice-presidential candidate.

Prabowo-Gibran vs Ganjar-Mahfud

Solo becomes one of the battlegrounds for the presidential campaigns of Prabowo-Gibran and Ganjar-Mahfud. They fight over campaign advertisement locations.