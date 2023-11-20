Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Iriana Jokowi Ambitions Behind Gibran Rakabuming Vice President Candidacy

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Hi Readers,

This week’s edition delves into the role of First Lady Iriana Jokowi, the wife of President Joko Widodo, in the nomination of her son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as a candidate for vice president. Many questions have arisen about who truly conceived the idea of putting Gibran Rakabuming forward as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Baca Juga:

Puan Maharani Pastikan PDIP Masih Dukung Pemerintahan Presiden Jokowi

This is because it was not an easy endeavor. The matter of Gibran Rakabuming not meeting the age requirement to run for vice president, is circumvented by proposing changes to the constitution. Using the son of a friend of Jokowi in Solo, Article 169 letter q of the General Elections Law is challenged in the Constitutional Court. Waiting in the Constitutional Court is Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who happens to be Gibran’s uncle and Jokowi’s brother-in-law.

Legal maneuvering then occurs. The amendment to that article allows Gibran Rakbuming to qualify as a candidate in the presidential election, making history in Indonesia as a member of the current president’s family to become a vice-presidential candidate. With all the resources his father possesses, the election battle becomes uneven.

Apparently, Iriana Jokowi is actively pushing her son to become a vice-presidential candidate. She has been lobbying her extended family for support since Gibran Rakabuming decided to run for Mayor of Solo. For this presidential election, Iriana Jokowi has met with Jokowi’s volunteer organization and even approached entrepreneurs to secure their support.

Baca Juga:

Megawati Soekarnoputri Sebut Etika dan Moral Buram Karena Hukum tidak Dijalankan sesuai Aturan

The Jokowi family and its inner circle are now divided. Some support Iriana’s maneuver, while others oppose it. Even in-laws and close associates have excused themselves because they support the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.

The conflict between PDI-P Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri and Jokowi further strengthens Iriana’s determination to advance her son and part ways with the party that propelled her husband to become Mayor of Solo, Governor of Jakarta, and a two-term President.

Beyond the maneuverings of the Jokowi family to fulfill their ambitions of staying in power, we also cover other interesting topics. There are stories on the certification of customary land for indigenous communities, the safety issues of the Jabodebek LRT, and the challenges in bringing Israel to the International Criminal Court.

Enjoy the magazine,

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Bagja Hidayat

Executive Editor

Iriana Jokowi's Interference

Iriana, the wife of Jokowi, has been advocating for Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become Prabowo’s vice-presidential running mate since the beginning of the year. She is actively garnering support among entrepreneurs.

The Role of Iriana Joko Widodo

Iriana encouraged her son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become a vice-presidential candidate.

Prabowo-Gibran vs Ganjar-Mahfud

Solo becomes one of the battlegrounds for the presidential campaigns of Prabowo-Gibran and Ganjar-Mahfud. They fight over campaign advertisement locations.

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Delapan organisasi kepala desa yang tergabung dalam Desa Bersatu mendukung Prabowo-Gibran.
Iriana JokowiGibran Rakabumingvice president

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Puan Maharani Pastikan PDIP Masih Dukung Pemerintahan Presiden Jokowi

1 jam lalu

Ketua DPP PDIP Puan Maharani memberikan pidato pada acara deklarasi Tim Pemenangan Daerah (TPD) Ganjar-Mahfud Jateng di GOR Jatidiri, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah, Sabtu 4 November 2023. Deklarasi yang dihadiri ribuan masyarakat dari berbagai kalangan seperti relawan kader, simpatisan partai, akademisi, advokat, seniman, budayawan, nelayan, petani, buruh, hingga generasi milenial itu untuk memenangkan pasangan Ganjar Pranowo dan Mahfud MD pada Pemilu 2024. ANTARA FOTO/Wawan Hadi
Puan Maharani Pastikan PDIP Masih Dukung Pemerintahan Presiden Jokowi

Puan Maharani berencana bertemu dengan Jokowi. Dia tak menutup kemungkinan pertemuan itu akan membahas posisi Jokowi di PDIP.


Megawati Soekarnoputri Sebut Etika dan Moral Buram Karena Hukum tidak Dijalankan sesuai Aturan

1 jam lalu

Ketua Umum PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputeri (duduk paling kiri) saat menjadi pembicara dalam acara Dialog Kebangsaan di Hotel Borobudur, Jakarta, Senin, 20 November 2023. TEMPO/HAN REVANDA PUTRA
Megawati Soekarnoputri Sebut Etika dan Moral Buram Karena Hukum tidak Dijalankan sesuai Aturan

Megawati Soekarnoputri menyebut etika dan moral di Indonesia saat ini buram.


Top 3 Tekno Berita Hari Ini: Gibran Pamer Ijazah S1 di Singapura, Tudingan Ijazah Palsu Jokowi

2 jam lalu

Gibran saat menunjukkan ijazahnya kepada awak media di kantornya pada Senin, 20 November 2023. Dok: TEMPO/SEPTIA RYANTHIE.
Top 3 Tekno Berita Hari Ini: Gibran Pamer Ijazah S1 di Singapura, Tudingan Ijazah Palsu Jokowi

Topik tentang Gibran Rakabuming Raka memamerkan ijazah S1 di Singapura menjadi berita terpopuler Top 3 Tekno Berita Hari Ini.


TKN Prabowo-Gibran Sepakat Imbauan Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

3 jam lalu

Wakil Ketua Komisi III DPR RI Habiburokhman membuka Pameran Foto Warna-warni Parlemen ke-13 di Gedung Nusantara II, Kompleks Parlemen, Senayan, Jakarta, Rabu, 12 Juli 2023. Pameran yang menampilkan 101 karya dari 16 wartawan foto parlemen tersebut bertemakan
TKN Prabowo-Gibran Sepakat Imbauan Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

TKN Prabowo-Gibran sepakat dengan imbauan Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan agar Pemilu 2024 tidak menjadi ajang balas dendam.


Arti Jempol Iriana Jokowi Saat Dulu Ditanya Soal Gibran Jadi Cawapres Prabowo

3 jam lalu

Ibu negara, Iriana Joko Widodo dan putranya, Gibran Rakabuming saat konfrensi pers menjelang pernikahan putra sulungnya di Surakarta, Jawa Tengah, 14 April 2015. Keluarga Presiden Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Akhirnya buka suara terkait rencana pernikahan putra sulungnya Gibran Rakabuming dan Selvie Ananda. Tempo/Bram Selo Agung
Arti Jempol Iriana Jokowi Saat Dulu Ditanya Soal Gibran Jadi Cawapres Prabowo

Oktober lalu, Iriana Jokowi mengacungkan ibu jari tanpa mengeluarkan satu kata pun saat ditanya jurnalis soal Gibran maju cawapres dampingi Prabowo.


Pemilu 2024, Mendes Abdul Halim Iskandar Ingatkan Bahaya Tidak Netralnya Perangkat Desa

4 jam lalu

Mendes PDTT Abdul Halim Iskandar beri pembekalan KKN di UGM Yogyakarta. Tempo/Pribadi Wicaksono
Pemilu 2024, Mendes Abdul Halim Iskandar Ingatkan Bahaya Tidak Netralnya Perangkat Desa

Mendes Abdul Halim Iskandar menyatakan kepala desa dan perangkat desa harus netral pada Pemilu 2024 karena mereka akan menjadi KPPS.


TKN Prabowo-Gibran Bantah Ada Deklarasi di Acara Silatnas Desa Bersatu

5 jam lalu

Wakil Ketua Umum (Waketum) Partai Gerindra Habiburokhman hadir dalam acara Konsolidasi Saksi Tempat Pemungutan Suara (TPS) bersama kader Partai Gerindra wilayah Jakarta Timur di GOR Otista, Jakarta, 10 Juni 2023. Gerindra meminta para kader memulai 'serangan darat' untuk memenangkan Ketua Umum Partai Gerindra Prabowo Subianto di Pilpres 2024. Gerindra menargetkan bisa menguasai Jakarta sehingga bisa menambah perolehan kursi di DPR dari dapil Jakarta. Ketua Harian Gerindra Sufmi Dasco Ahmad mengajak para kader untuk memanfaatkan media sosial untuk memenangkan Gerindra di Pemilu 2024. Namun, dia mengingatkan bahwa media sosial bukan digunakan untuk menjelek-jelekkan partai dan capres lain. TEMPO / Hilman Fathurrahman W
TKN Prabowo-Gibran Bantah Ada Deklarasi di Acara Silatnas Desa Bersatu

TKN Prabowo-Gibran menyatakan tak ada deklarasi dukungan dalam acara Silaturahmi Nasional Desa Bersatu


Gerindra soal Dorongan Iriana Jokowi Calonkan Gibran: Itu Ranah Privat

6 jam lalu

Wakil Ketua Komisi III DPR RI Habiburokhman saat pelantikan menjadi Wakil Ketua Komisi III DPR di Kompleks Parlemen, Senayan, Jakarta, Selasa, 4 Juli 2023. Habiburokhman yang merupakan Anggota Fraksi Gerindra dilantik menjadi Wakil Ketua Komisi III DPR RI menggantikan Desmond J Mahesa, yang meninggal dunia beberapa waktu lalu. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Gerindra soal Dorongan Iriana Jokowi Calonkan Gibran: Itu Ranah Privat

Habiburokhan mengatakan dukungan Iriana kepada Gibran merupakan persoalan privat keluarga Jokowi.


Desa Bersatu Dinilai Dukung Prabowo-Gibran, Bawaslu Akan Panggil Panitianya

6 jam lalu

Cawapres Gibran Rakabuming Raka tiba acara silaturahmi nasional Desa Bersatu di Indonesia Arena, GBK, Jakarta, Minggu, 19 November 2023. TEMPO/Bagus Pribadi
Desa Bersatu Dinilai Dukung Prabowo-Gibran, Bawaslu Akan Panggil Panitianya

Bawaslu akan memanggil acara Silaturahmi Nasional Desa Bersatu yang dianggap memberikan dukungan kepada pasangan Prabowo-Gibran.


Elektabilitas Ganjar Pranowo Turun, IPO Sebut Karena Memainkan Peran Oposisi

7 jam lalu

Calon presiden (capres) nomor urut tiga Ganjar Pranowo menyampaikan gagasannya saat menghadiri diskusi interaktif Capres 2024 di Makassar, Sulawesi Selatan, Sabtu 18 November 2023. Diskusi yang digelar melalui sarasehan Ikatan Keluarga Alumni (IKA) Universitas Negeri Makassar (UNM) tersebut untuk mendengarkan gagasan para capres tentang demokrasi dan ekonomi yang dihadiri oleh Ganjar Pranowo dan Anies Baswedan, sementara Prabowo Subianto berhalangan hadir. ANTARA FOTO/Arnas Padda
Elektabilitas Ganjar Pranowo Turun, IPO Sebut Karena Memainkan Peran Oposisi

Manuver Ganjar Pranowo yang mengkritik pemerintahan Presiden Jokowi dinilai membuat elektabilitasnya turun.