Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

A Red Carpet for Gibran Rakabuming to Become Vice President Candidate

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The political maneuvering in the run up to the 2024 elections is becoming more exciting. Golkar and the National Mandate Party (PAN) have officially thrown their support behind Prabowo Subianto. This is despite the fact that Golkar had been in communication to form a coalition in support of Ganjar Pranowo. With its latest move, Golkar is no longer insistent on making its Chairman Airlangga Hartarto a presidential candidate.

PAN has long been aligned with Prabowo. The party has even nominated Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir as a potential vice-presidential candidate alongside Prabowo. However, in their declaration on August 13, 2023, PAN did not mention Erick as the suitable candidate to run alongside Prabowo.

Baca Juga:

Gibran Rakabuming Tanggapi Kedatangan Rizal Ramli dan Amien Rais ke KPK: Dibuktikan Saja

So where is the large coalition supporting Prabowo headed? There is growing speculation that Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the Mayor of Solo and the eldest son of President Jokowi, is gaining strength as Prabowo’s running mate. Gibran’s name has become a meeting point for various interests: Jokowi’s support and the cessation of infighting among his supporting parties for the vice-presidential position.

The problem is that Gibran Rakabuming hindered by the minimum age requirement to become a vice presidential candidate. But don’t worry, the Indonesian Solidarity Party is currently challenging this age limit at the Constitutional Court, which is headed by Gibran’s uncle. If the age limit challenge is accepted, Gibran will have a smoother path to becoming a vice-presidential candidate.

What about Ganjar Pranowo? He continues to build his image on social media because his electability now lags behind Prabowo Subianto. Jokowi’s pivot toward supporting Prabowo has resulted in Ganjar’s popularity stagnating. Jokowi’s stance stems from not being invited to participate in discussions over Ganjar’s selection by the Chairperson of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Baca Juga:

Gibran Gandeng Huawei Menjadikan Solo Percontohan Teknologi Konektivitas Giga City

This political wrangling makes our politics increasingly feel like it belongs only to the elite. What is the purpose of all these maneuvers for the greater good of the people? This magazine has already warned of the dangers of Jokowi’s meddling in the 2024 elections. Our politics will become more convoluted if an incumbent president plays a role in determining their successor.

Of course, all these political maneuvers are still in flux. Anything could happen before October, and all these maneuvers could crumble due to the pragmatic interests of party leaders. However, observing maneuvers that primarily serve elite interests results in limited public participation in our politics. Once again, we are reduced to being mere objects, voters they need to gain power.

Aside from all this, we can enjoy the weekend with fun activities. There are many interesting articles in this edition. Such as the impacts of El Niño on food security or the cause of air pollution in Jakarta. There is also an article about octopus hunters of Mentawai Islands.Happy reading,

Bagja Hidayat

Executive Editor

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Jokowi’s Intervention of 2024 Elections

Jokowi coaxed the National Mandate Party and the Golkar Party to join the coalition of Prabowo Subianto. Taking the people further away from the political process.

Illegal Nickel Mining

Law enforcement against illegal nickel mining must be accompanied by improvements to the management of the extractive industry.

Air Pollution in Jakarta

The government wants to tighten up emissions checks on vehicles to reduce air pollution. It is a wrong solution.

Octopus Fishermen in Mentawai Islands

 Awareness of how fishing practices can be harmful is improved in Mentawai Islands, but there are still obstacles.

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Gibran Rakabumingvice president red carpet

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Gibran Rakabuming Tanggapi Kedatangan Rizal Ramli dan Amien Rais ke KPK: Dibuktikan Saja

1 jam lalu

Wali Kota Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka (tengah) mengenakan kostum juru parkir saat mengikuti Pawai Pembangunan dalam rangkaian acara peringatan HUT ke-78 Tahun Kemerdekaan RI di Kota Solo, Jumat, 18 Agustus 2023. TEMPO/SEPTHIA RYANTHIE
Gibran Rakabuming Tanggapi Kedatangan Rizal Ramli dan Amien Rais ke KPK: Dibuktikan Saja

Gibran Rakabuming mempersilakan Rizal Ramli dan Amien Rais untuk melaporkannya ke KPK jika memiliki bukti.


Gibran Gandeng Huawei Menjadikan Solo Percontohan Teknologi Konektivitas Giga City

6 jam lalu

Wali Kota Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka (dua dari kiri) menandatangani naskah MoU kerja sama Pemkot Solo dengan Huawei di Solo Technopark, Selasa, 22 Agustus 2023. TEMPO/SEPTHIA RYANTHIE
Gibran Gandeng Huawei Menjadikan Solo Percontohan Teknologi Konektivitas Giga City

Gibran gandeng Huawei Indonesia untuk menjadikan Kota Solo percontohan model teknologi konektivitas Giga City.


Reaksi Gibran soal Video Ajakan Pilih Ganjar Pranowo di Kanal YouTube PDIP

6 jam lalu

Wali Kota Solo yang juga Kader PDI Perjuangan Gibran Rakabuming Raka memberikan keterangan pers usai pertemuan di Kantor DPP PDI Perjuangan, Jakarta, Senin, 22 Mei 2023. Gibran Rakabuming Raka dipanggila oleh DPP PDI Perjuangan terkait pertemuan Gibran dengan Ketua Umum Partai Gerindra Prabowo Subianto. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Reaksi Gibran soal Video Ajakan Pilih Ganjar Pranowo di Kanal YouTube PDIP

Gibran mengatakan video ajakan memilih Ganjar Pranowo yang tayang di YouTube PDIP itu merupakan video lama.


Persiapan Piala Dunia U-17: Gibran Jelaskan FIFA Bakal Kembali Cek Kesiapan Stadion Manahan Solo

1 hari lalu

Tim dari FIFA melakukan pengecekan rumput dan fasilitas lapangan pendukung di Lapangan Kotta Barat, Solo, Jawa Tengah, Selasa, 1 Agustus 2023. Tim perwakilan FIFA didampingi PSSI dan Kementerian PUPR melakukan pengecekan Stadion Manahan dan enam lapangan pendukung di Solo untuk memastikan kesiapan dan kelayakan fasilitas penyelenggaraan Piala Dunia U-17 pada 10 November hingga 2 Desember mendatang. ANTARA FOTO/Mohammad Ayudha
Persiapan Piala Dunia U-17: Gibran Jelaskan FIFA Bakal Kembali Cek Kesiapan Stadion Manahan Solo

Gibran memastikan rumput di Stadion Manahan Solo dalam kondisi baik menjelang kedatangan FIFA untuk kembali memeriksa persiapan Piala Dunia U-17.


Rizal Ramli dan Amien Rais Datangi KPK Untuk Tanyakan Kasus Gibran dan Kaesang

1 hari lalu

Mantan Menteri koordinator Maritim dan Sumber Daya, Rizal Ramli bersama mantan Ketua MPR, Amien Rais dan puluhan aktivis Koalisi Perbaikan Indonesia, saat akan memberikan laporan pengaduan ke gedung KPK, Jakarta, Senin, 21 Agustus 2023. Koalisi Perbaikan Indonesia meminta KPK untuk segera menumpas dan mengadili semua pihak terkait kejahatan Korupsi, Kolusi dan Nepotisme (KPK) di Indonesia.TEMPO/Imam Sukamto
Rizal Ramli dan Amien Rais Datangi KPK Untuk Tanyakan Kasus Gibran dan Kaesang

Rizal Ramli dan Amien Rais mendatangi KPK bersama Dosen UNJ Ubedillah Badrun untuk menanyakan laporan terhadap Gibran Rakabuming dan Kaesang Pangarep.


Koalisi Parpol Prabowo Subianto Dukung Gibran Rakabuming Jadi Cawapres

2 hari lalu

Ke mana arah koalisi besar pendukung Prabowo ini? Kabarnya nama Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Wali Kota Solo anak sulung Presiden Jokowi, makin menguat sebagai pendamping Prabowo.
Koalisi Parpol Prabowo Subianto Dukung Gibran Rakabuming Jadi Cawapres

Gibran Rakabuming titik temu pelbagai kepentingan: dukungan Jokowi dan menghentikan bergontokan partai koalisi Prabowo Subianto menjadi cawapres.


Pemerintah Berencana Menambah Utang Baru

3 hari lalu

Pemerintah Berencana Menambah Utang Baru

Pemerintah berencana menarik utang baru untuk membiayai defisit anggaran keuangan negara tahun depan.


Gibran Rakabuming Tanggapi Soal Tidak Diundang ke Acara PDIP di Semarang: Saya Santai Saja

5 hari lalu

Wali Kota Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka (berbaju adat Bali) bersama jajaran Forkopimda Solo mengikuti rangkaian upacara peringatan HUT Ke-78 Tahun Kemerdekaan RI di Stadion Sriwedari Solo, Kamis, 17 Agustus 2023. Upacara itu dipimpin KGPAA Mangkunegara X (berbaju beskap putih). TEMPO/SEPTHIA RYANTHIE
Gibran Rakabuming Tanggapi Soal Tidak Diundang ke Acara PDIP di Semarang: Saya Santai Saja

Gibran Rakabuming tak mau berbicara banyak soal dirinya tak diundang pada acara PDIP di Semarang, Jawa Tengah, Selasa lalu.


Hasto PDIP Tepis Anggapan Gibran Tak Diundang di Acara Semarang Karena Dekat dengan Prabowo Subianto

5 hari lalu

Sekjen DPP PDI Perjuangan Hasto Kristiyanto memberikan sambutan saat membuka acara pelatihan juru kampanye (jurkam) partai tingkat nasional dalam menghadapi Pemilu 2024 di Sekolah Partai DPP PDI Perjuangan, Jakarta, Sabtu 5 Agustus 2023. Pelatihan tersebut diikuti 100 peserta yang berasal dari utusan masing-masing DPD serta utusan sayap dan badan partai, guna memenangkan Pilpres dan Pileg 2024. ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Adimaja
Hasto PDIP Tepis Anggapan Gibran Tak Diundang di Acara Semarang Karena Dekat dengan Prabowo Subianto

Hasto Kristiyanto membantah Gibran Rakabuming Raka tak diundang dalam acara PDIP di Semarang karena kedekatannya dengan Prabowo Subianto.


Elektabilitas Cawapres Prabowo Usai PAN-Golkar Masuk: Erick Thohir Teratas, Airlangga dan Cak Imin Ambyar

7 hari lalu

Calon Presiden 2024 dari Partai Gerindra, Prabowo Subianto merespons soal kandidat dan kriteria bakal calon wakil presiden (cawapres) yang akan mendampinginya di Pilpres 2024.
Elektabilitas Cawapres Prabowo Usai PAN-Golkar Masuk: Erick Thohir Teratas, Airlangga dan Cak Imin Ambyar

Begini rincian elektabiltias cawapres Prabowo versi LSI: Erick Thohir dengan 14,3%, Airlangga Hartarto 2,6%, dan Cak Imin 1,0%