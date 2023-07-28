The Mining Nickel Network of a Former Volunteer

Iklan

After being questioned twice, Windu Aji Sutanto has been detained at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) detention center since Tuesday, July 18. The company that he owns, Lawu Agung Mining, is accused of illegally mining nickel ore in the Mandiodo Block, North Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi. The profits from the sale of the nickel went into the pocket of the 47-year-old businessman.

Before detaining Windu, the Southeast Sulawesi Provincial AGO arrested Ofan Sofwan and Glen Sudarto, Lawu Agung Mining’s managing director and operational manager respectively. Investigators also named Hendra Wijayanto, Antam North Konawe nickel mining business unit general manager, a suspect. Lawu Agung is a partner of Aneka Tambang (Antam), the owner of the mining concession to extract nickel ore in the Mandiodo Block. Losses to the state from the illegal mining in the Mandiodo Block are estimated about Rp5.7 trillion.

The AGO’s findings are not very different from the results of an investigation by Tempo magazine entitled Dirty Nickel in the January 23-29, 2023 edition. This report revealed that Lawu Agung Mining had been carrying out operations in a forest area without a permit. Because it originated from an illegal location, Lawu should have found it difficult to sell the nickel ore to legal smelters. They used illegally obtained documents, sometimes known as ‘flying documents’, to deceptively obtain permits.

These arrests damaged the image of the ‘big people’ who have always been associated with Windu. Within the business community, Windu is known as a mining tycoon with connections to senior government and political party officials. He rose to fame after becoming a Jokowi campaign volunteer in Brebes, Central Java, for the 2014 presidential election. Also from that time, he has been associated with a number of generals within the Indonesian National Police.

However, he has also been prominent among people facing legal problems. Because of his closeness to senior officials in various law enforcement agencies, people with legal issues have often asked for Windu’s help to halt investigations. One example is the alleged corruption involving 4G base transceiver stations at the communication and informatics ministry. One of the suspects, Irwan Hermawan, while being questioned by the AGO, admitted to have paid Windu and his associates Rp75 billion in 2022 in the hope that Windu would be able to stop the investigation underway by the AGO.

The detention of Windu has led to revelations about new offences. A number of AGO officials turn out to have also being victims of Windu. And there are high level politicians who were conned because they bought shares in Lawu Agung Mining the day before Windu was detained. Who are they? Read the full details in the report in the latest edition of Tempo English.

Mustafa Silalahi

Main Editor

***

Cover Story

The Mining Network of a Former Volunteer

How did Windu Aji Sutanto become a case broker and then eventually get caught up in illegal nickel mining?

Who is Windu Aji Sutanto?

The track record of Windu Aji Sutanto since becoming a Joko Widodo volunteer in 2014.

The Reason for the AGO Acting Against Windu

An account by Southeast Sulawesi Provincial Attorney General’s Office Chief Patris Yusrian Jaya on the Windu Aji Sutanto detention timeline

How Windu Aji Sutanto Illegally Mined Nickel in the Mandiodo Block

Lawu Agung Mining, owned by Windu Aji Sutanto, used a number of methods to illegally extract nickel in the di Mandiodo Block

OPINION:

Legal Backing for Illegal Mining

A former campaign volunteer for President Jokowi is named a suspect in relation to an illegal nickel mining worth Rp5.7 trillion. A crooked syndicate that must be investigated.

NATIONAL

Why Luhut Pandjaitan Wants to Take Over the Golkar Party

Supporters of Luhut Pandjaitan are maneuvering to remove Airlangga Hartarto from his position as Golkar general chair. Airlangga struggles to find a coalition.

How a Jokowi Volunteer Became a Minister

Jokowi volunteers are enjoying greater roles in the cabinet. A consolidation move to face the 2024 General Elections.

OPINION:

The Reward of Cabinet Seats

The inclusion of Jokowi volunteers in the cabinet could easily be exploited for the political interest of the president. It is moving further away from a cabinet of experts.

ECONOMY

The Gas Master’s Massive Loss

PGN’s subsidiary suffers losses after acquiring a number of oil and gas fields. There are suspicions of fraud behind transactions that are too expensive.

Former PGN CEO Explains Why PGN’s Projects are Losing Money

The BPK spotlighted projects of Perusahaan Gas Negara in the past. Here is the explanation of Hendi Prio Santoso, CEO of PGN from 2008 to 2017.

The Floating Storage’s Sinking Business

An audit by the BPK reveals that Perusahaan Gas Negara suffers losses from operating the Lampung FSRU. The BPK and the SOEs ministry report it to the authorities.

Abandoned PGN’s Gas Terminal in Surabaya

The Lamong Bay LNG Terminal project in Surabaya is abandoned. The potential for state loss reaches more than Rp300 billion.

MARKET PULSE

Realistically Calculating China’s Economic Slump

China’s economic recovery is slow. It may affect Indonesia’s economic growth target achievement.