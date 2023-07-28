Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

TEMPO EKSKLUSIF
Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
BERLANGGANAN
Masuk Daftar

The Mining Nickel Network of a Former Volunteer

Reporter

Editor

Nur Haryanto

Iklan

After being questioned twice, Windu Aji Sutanto has been detained at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) detention center since Tuesday, July 18. The company that he owns, Lawu Agung Mining, is accused of illegally mining nickel ore in the Mandiodo Block, North Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi. The profits from the sale of the nickel went into the pocket of the 47-year-old businessman.

Before detaining Windu, the Southeast Sulawesi Provincial AGO arrested Ofan Sofwan and Glen Sudarto, Lawu Agung Mining’s managing director and operational manager respectively. Investigators also named Hendra Wijayanto, Antam North Konawe nickel mining business unit general manager, a suspect. Lawu Agung is a partner of Aneka Tambang (Antam), the owner of the mining concession to extract nickel ore in the Mandiodo Block. Losses to the state from the illegal mining in the Mandiodo Block are estimated about Rp5.7 trillion.

Baca Juga:

Nissa Raih Prestasi di Akademi Kepolisian Turki, Presiden Erdogan Titip Salam ke Jokowi

The AGO’s findings are not very different from the results of an investigation by Tempo magazine entitled Dirty Nickel in the January 23-29, 2023 edition. This report revealed that Lawu Agung Mining had been carrying out operations in a forest area without a permit. Because it originated from an illegal location, Lawu should have found it difficult to sell the nickel ore to legal smelters. They used illegally obtained documents, sometimes known as ‘flying documents’, to deceptively obtain permits.

These arrests damaged the image of the ‘big people’ who have always been associated with Windu. Within the business community, Windu is known as a mining tycoon with connections to senior government and political party officials. He rose to fame after becoming a Jokowi campaign volunteer in Brebes, Central Java, for the 2014 presidential election. Also from that time, he has been associated with a number of generals within the Indonesian National Police.

However, he has also been prominent among people facing legal problems. Because of his closeness to senior officials in various law enforcement agencies, people with legal issues have often asked for Windu’s help to halt investigations. One example is the alleged corruption involving 4G base transceiver stations at the communication and informatics ministry. One of the suspects, Irwan Hermawan, while being questioned by the AGO, admitted to have paid Windu and his associates Rp75 billion in 2022 in the hope that Windu would be able to stop the investigation underway by the AGO.

Baca Juga:

Jokowi Semangati Atlet FISU World University Games

The detention of Windu has led to revelations about new offences. A number of AGO officials turn out to have also being victims of Windu. And there are high level politicians who were conned because they bought shares in Lawu Agung Mining the day before Windu was detained. Who are they? Read the full details in the report in the latest edition of Tempo English.

Enjoy the magazine

Mustafa Silalahi

Main Editor

***

Cover Story

The Mining Network of a Former Volunteer

How did Windu Aji Sutanto become a case broker and then eventually get caught up in illegal nickel mining?

Who is Windu Aji Sutanto?

The track record of Windu Aji Sutanto since becoming a Joko Widodo volunteer in 2014.

The Reason for the AGO Acting Against Windu

An account by Southeast Sulawesi Provincial Attorney General’s Office Chief Patris Yusrian Jaya on the Windu Aji Sutanto detention timeline

How Windu Aji Sutanto Illegally Mined Nickel in the Mandiodo Block

Lawu Agung Mining, owned by Windu Aji Sutanto, used a number of methods to illegally extract nickel in the di Mandiodo Block

OPINION:

Legal Backing for Illegal Mining

A former campaign volunteer for President Jokowi is named a suspect in relation to an illegal nickel mining worth Rp5.7 trillion. A crooked syndicate that must be investigated.

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

NATIONAL

Why Luhut Pandjaitan Wants to Take Over the Golkar Party

Supporters of Luhut Pandjaitan are maneuvering to remove Airlangga Hartarto from his position as Golkar general chair. Airlangga struggles to find a coalition.

How a Jokowi Volunteer Became a Minister

Jokowi volunteers are enjoying greater roles in the cabinet. A consolidation move to face the 2024 General Elections.

OPINION:

The Reward of Cabinet Seats

The inclusion of Jokowi volunteers in the cabinet could easily be exploited for the political interest of the president. It is moving further away from a cabinet of experts.

ECONOMY

The Gas Master’s Massive Loss

PGN’s subsidiary suffers losses after acquiring a number of oil and gas fields. There are suspicions of fraud behind transactions that are too expensive.

Former PGN CEO Explains Why PGN’s Projects are Losing Money

The BPK spotlighted projects of Perusahaan Gas Negara in the past. Here is the explanation of Hendi Prio Santoso, CEO of PGN from 2008 to 2017.

The Floating Storage’s Sinking Business

An audit by the BPK reveals that Perusahaan Gas Negara suffers losses from operating the Lampung FSRU. The BPK and the SOEs ministry report it to the authorities.

Abandoned PGN’s Gas Terminal in Surabaya

The Lamong Bay LNG Terminal project in Surabaya is abandoned. The potential for state loss reaches more than Rp300 billion.

MARKET PULSE

Realistically Calculating China’s Economic Slump

China’s economic recovery is slow. It may affect Indonesia’s economic growth target achievement.

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

MiningIllegal MiningNickelWindu Aji SutantoLuhut PandjaitanJokowiPGN

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Nissa Raih Prestasi di Akademi Kepolisian Turki, Presiden Erdogan Titip Salam ke Jokowi

3 jam lalu

Kegiatan wisuda Turkish National Police Academy pada Rabu, 26 Juli 2023. Tiga diantaranya merupakan anggota Polri. Dok. Polri
Nissa Raih Prestasi di Akademi Kepolisian Turki, Presiden Erdogan Titip Salam ke Jokowi

Tiara Nissa Zulbida menjadi salah satu lulusan terbaik dari kalangan peserta didik Internasional yang belajar di Akademi Kepolisian Turki.


Jokowi Semangati Atlet FISU World University Games

4 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo didampingi Ibu Negara melakukan pertemuan bilateral bersama Presiden Republik Rakyat Tiongkok Xi Jinping yang diselenggarakan di Hotel Jinniu, Chengdu, Kamis, 27 Juli 2023. Biro Pers Setpres/Laily Rachev
Jokowi Semangati Atlet FISU World University Games

Presiden Jokowi juga mengapresiasi partisipasi atlet Indonesia yang ikut serta dalam ajang olahraga mahasiswa sedunia tersebut.


Eks Sekjen Golkar Ungkap 4 Hal yang Tunjukkan Kepemimpinan Airlangga Bebani Partai

4 jam lalu

Eks Sekretaris Jenderal Partai Golkar Idrus Marham (kanan) menduga ada maksud di balik pernyataan Ketua Umum Golkar Airlangga Hartarto yang menyeret nama Presiden Jokowi di kawasan Senayan, Jakarta, Jumat, 28 Juli 2023.TEMPO/Ima Dini Shafira
Eks Sekjen Golkar Ungkap 4 Hal yang Tunjukkan Kepemimpinan Airlangga Bebani Partai

Kepemimpinan Airlangga Hartarto dinilai sudah tak lagi produktif. Sebab, jargon Golkar solid sedianya hanya di permukaan saja.


Terkini: Ahok Batal Menjadi Dirut Pertamina, Sederet Penyebab Administrasi Tanah IKN Kacau

5 jam lalu

Komisaris Utama PT Pertamina (Persero) Basuki Tjahaja Purnama atau Ahok mengunjungu Refinery Master Development Plan Balikpapan, Kalimantan Timur, Selasa, 11 Juli 2023. Instagram/basukibtp
Terkini: Ahok Batal Menjadi Dirut Pertamina, Sederet Penyebab Administrasi Tanah IKN Kacau

Terkini: Ahok batal menjadi Direktur Utama Pertamina, sederet penyebab kekacauan administrasi tanah di IKN.


Airlangga Hartarto Seret Nama Jokowi, Idrus Marham: Ingin Tunjukkan Dirinya Dilindungi Presiden

5 jam lalu

Eks Sekretaris Jenderal Partai Golkar Idrus Marham (kanan) menduga ada maksud di balik pernyataan Ketua Umum Golkar Airlangga Hartarto yang menyeret nama Presiden Jokowi di kawasan Senayan, Jakarta, Jumat, 28 Juli 2023. TEMPO/IMA DINI SAFIRA
Airlangga Hartarto Seret Nama Jokowi, Idrus Marham: Ingin Tunjukkan Dirinya Dilindungi Presiden

Idrus Marham menilai Airlangga Hartarto ingin mempengaruhi DPD Tingkat I Golkar dengan menyebut nama Presiden Jokowi.


Presiden Jokowi Dinilai Mainkan Politik Bola Bekel

5 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo bersama Ibu Negara Iriana Joko Widodo didampingi Menteri Pertahanan Prabowo Subianto dan Menteri BUMN Erick Thohir mencoba kendaraan taktis Maung 4x4 di kompleks PT Pindad (Persero), Malang, Jawa Timur, Senin, 24 Juli 2023. Presiden Jokowi berkunjung ke PT Pindad (Persero) untuk meninjau produksi alat utama sistem senjata (alutsista) sekaligus membahas besarnya potensi ekspornya. ANTARA FOTO/Dhemas Reviyanto
Presiden Jokowi Dinilai Mainkan Politik Bola Bekel

Presiden Jokowi dinilai memainkan politik bola bekel menjelang kontestasi Pilpres 2024. Terlihat saat ia mengajak Prabowo dan Erick Thohir.


Alasan Heru Budi Stop Proyek ITF Sunter yang Diminta Jokowi untuk Dilanjutkan

6 jam lalu

Penjabat Gubernur DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono usai menanam pohon di Sunter Jaya, Tanjung Priok, Jakarta Utara, Jumat, 7 Juli 2023. Tempo/Mutia Yuantisya
Alasan Heru Budi Stop Proyek ITF Sunter yang Diminta Jokowi untuk Dilanjutkan

Pj Gubernur DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono mengungkap alasan tidak melanjutkan proyek ITF Sunter meski diminta Jokowi untuk dilanjutkan.


4 Poin Pernyataan Aburizal Bakrie soal Munaslub Golkar, Airlangga hingga Apresiasi Jokowi

6 jam lalu

Ketua Umum Partai Golkar Airlangga Hartarto (kiri) berbincang dengan Ketua Dewan Pembina Partai Golkar Aburizal Bakrie saat menghadiri pembukaan Rapimnas Partai Golkar di Jakarta Convention Center, 18 Desember 2017. ANTARA FOTO
4 Poin Pernyataan Aburizal Bakrie soal Munaslub Golkar, Airlangga hingga Apresiasi Jokowi

Ketua Dewan Pembina Partai Golkar Aburizal Bakrie menyampaikan pernyataan terkait gonjang-ganjing di partai berlambang pohon beringin. Apa saja?


Bertemu Pengusaha di Cina, Jokowi Sebut Indonesia Berkomitmen Jaga Investasi Tetap Stabil

7 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo dan Ibu Iriana bertemu dengan Presiden Xi Jinping dan Madam Peng Liyuan jelang jamuan santap siang bersama di Hotel Jinniu, Chengdu, Republik Rakyat Tiongkok (RRT), Jumat, 28 Juli 2023. Foto: Muchlis Jr - Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden
Bertemu Pengusaha di Cina, Jokowi Sebut Indonesia Berkomitmen Jaga Investasi Tetap Stabil

Presiden Jokowi meminta agar para investor tidak ragu untuk menyampaikan kendala-kendala yang dihadapi ketika berinvestasi di Indonesia.


Prabowo Subianto Dinilai Masih Belum Yakin Pilih Muhaimin Iskandar Sebagai Cawapres, Ini Penyebabnya

7 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo didampingi Menteri Pertahanan Prabowo Subianto (kiri) dan Menteri BUMN Erick Thohir mencoba kendaraan taktis Maung 4x4 di kompleks PT Pindad (Persero), Malang, Jawa Timur, Senin, 24 Juli 2023. Presiden Jokowi berkunjung ke PT Pindad (Persero) untuk meninjau produksi alat utama sistem senjata (alutsista) sekaligus membahas besarnya potensi ekspornya. ANTARA FOTO/Dhemas Reviyanto
Prabowo Subianto Dinilai Masih Belum Yakin Pilih Muhaimin Iskandar Sebagai Cawapres, Ini Penyebabnya

Prabowo Subianto dinilai tak yakin Muhaimin Iskandar akan memberikan insentif elektoral. Dukungan NU terhadap Muhaimin juga dinilai lemah.