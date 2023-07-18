Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Jokowi Support Effecting Prabowo Skyrocketing Electability

Hotma Radja Siregar

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - After failing in three presidential elections, Prabowo Subianto is preparing for the 2024 election with better preparation. This time, he has a stronger asset: the support of President Joko Widodo. The two rivals who created massive polarization in the previous two presidential elections are now united.

Two volunteer organizations supporting Jokowi are also behind Prabowo. In his speeches, Prabowo always mentions Jokowi to associate himself with the still-popular president among voters. He also highlights his mastery over the English language.

Eks Relawan Jokowi, Windu Aji Sutanto, Ditetapkan Sebagai Tersangka Tambang Nikel Ilegal di Konawe Utara

Prabowo’s primary target is young voters. Therefore, he maximizes social media to attract them. He might be inspired by Bongbong Marcos Jr, who became president of the Philippines despite his father, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr, being politically tainted. Campaigns to whitewash Prabowo’s past involvement in the abduction of democracy activists in 1998 have begun on social media. After all, those activists are now supporting him.

And that is where the danger lies. What happened in the Philippines could happen in Indonesia, despite cultural and societal differences between the two countries. Nevertheless, the use of social media can obscure Prabowo’s past in the eyes of the youth, who comprise the largest voting group in the 2024 elections.

Will Prabowo succeed in achieving his ambition to become the president of Indonesia this time? Jokowi seems more serious in fulfilling his promise to ‘intervene’ in choosing his successor. Indeed, Prabowo Subianto’s electability is skyrocketing.

Jatah Menteri di Kabinet Jokowi Berkurang, NasDem Sebut Surya Paloh Tidak Kekanak-Kanakan

This edition discusses Jokowi’s support for his former rival. It also covers various other interesting issues such as the continuation of the bribery in the BTS towers corruption, the PLTA Batang Toru broker using the pretext of protecting orangutan, and the interview with ghosts at the ArtJog art exhibition. Happy reading.

Bagja Hidayat

The Golden Boy Meets the Moguls

Wrestling for Control Over Nickel

Money from the Mystery Man

Health Minister Budi Sadikin Interview on the Health Bill to Threats of Future Pandemic

A Hidden Agenda behind the Orangutans

