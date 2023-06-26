The Suspects of BTS Corruption Try to Bribes the Authorities

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - There is a common phenomenon in Indonesia: when law enforcement investigates a case, those involved immediately try to obstruct it. Instead of preparing to counter the investigation with facts and jointly uncover the truth, the suspects of a crime try to halt the probe by any means necessary. They would not hesitate to offer bribes and lobby the authorities.

This is what happened to the alleged corruption in the construction of Internet base transceiver station (BTS) towers at the communication and informatics ministry. The procurement project worth Rp28.3 trillion has allegedly been embezzled. An audit by the Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) discovered that many BTS towers are missing in the field despite their budget has been disbursed. The BPKP estimated a total loss of more than Rp8 trillion.

The Attorney General’s Office begun investigating the case in the middle of last year. Based on the testimonies of witnesses, there were strong indications of corruption involving numerous influential individuals, even those who are closely associated with people in power.

As it so happens, the case marks the political battle leading up to the 2024 presidential election. The NasDem Party was the first to declare its presidential candidate. The party headed by media tycoon Surya Paloh nominated former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. From the beginning, Anies has not received the support of President Joko Widodo, who desires to determine his successor in 2024.

And so the BTS tower case is investigated as the communication minister comes from the NasDem Party. But, alas, those involved are not only from NasDem. As mentioned in this week’s cover story, individuals implicated in the construction of BTS towers in remote areas come from several parties. Even the company owned by Happy Hapsoro, the husband of the DPR Speaker Puan Maharani from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), is involved in the project.

The investigation of alleged BTS tower corruption perhaps is like killing mosquitoes with an electric racket. A single swipe catches a lot of mosquitoes. Despite coming from the PDI-P, President Jokowi is increasingly leaning towards supporting his former rival-turned-minister, Prabowo Subianto from the Gerindra Party, rather than his party colleague, Ganjar Pranowo.

The political aspect behind the investigation of the alleged corruption in the BTS towers project cannot be ignored. As taxpayers, it is certainly pleasing to see politicians are embroiling in and exposing each other’s flaws. Exposing these flaws is important to remind us that we have a significant task of eradicating corruption, which hampers Indonesia to become a developed country. Moreover, there is now a more chronic symptom: those involved in corruption are trying to cover it up with bribery. Corruption is being concealed with corruption.

Hopefully you have an enjoyable week in spite of the growing gloom over Indonesia.

Best regards, Bagja Hidayat Executive Editor

