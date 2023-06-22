The Bribery Case for the Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The NasDem Party has suffered two major blows in the last week. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating allegations of bribery involving Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Syahrul could follow his NasDem colleague, Johnny Plate, who was detained by the Attorney General’s Office in relation to alleged corruption involving the construction of Internet based transceiver station towers.

Over the last week, Tempo journalists have been investigating the alleged bribes and gratuities taken by Minister Syahrul. A number of sources in the agriculture ministry have confirmed that they are often asked to pay money by people close to the former South Sulawesi governor. As well as statements from these officials, we also obtained documentary evidence of payments to Syahrul.

People close to Minister Syahrul also offered postings and promotions for ministry officials. Of course, this would be in return for a specified sum. These practices are believed to have taken place since Syahrul Yasin Limpo began working in Ragunan, the location of the agriculture ministry office.

Despite this, it is difficult to avoid the impression that the investigation into Syahrul does not have a political aspect. As we have previously written, NasDem has suffered a number of disruptions, including to its chair, Surya Paloh, after it declared Anies Baswedan to be its presidential candidate—a candidate not supported by President Joko Widodo.

Politicians from parties backing Anies received indications long before Johnny Plate, the former Communication and Informatics Minister, was detained. There were also similar signs with Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Of course, corruption must be investigated. But law enforcement institutions must not be used as political tools.

You can read about the alleged methods used by Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and the future of the Anies Baswedan coalition in the 2024 elections in this week’s cover story. Happy reading.

Stefanus Pramono

Managing Editor

COVER STORY

Is it True that Syahrul Yasin Limpo Accepted Tributes?

People close to Syahrul Yasin Limpo asked for payments from dozens of agriculture ministry officials. Accounts from staffers who met with Tempo.

The Rise of Syahrul Yasin Limpo

Syahrul Yasin Limpo comes from a bureaucratic family. He worked his way up from the bottom.

NasDem’s Response in the Investigation of Syahrul Yasin Limpo

NasDem Chair Surya Paloh knows that two of his ministers will face criminal charges. He is drawing up a joint strategy in response to this criminalization.

The Future of the Anies Baswedan Coalition

The criminal cases involving two NasDem members have diverted attention away from the coalition supporting Anies Baswedan.

OPINION

Behind the Investigation into the Alleged Corruption by Syahrul Yasin Limpo

The investigation into Syahrul Yasin Limpo might be an attack on those opposing the wishes of the government. There is a strong aroma of politics.

LAW

The Bankruptcy Lawsuit from a Philanthropist’s Friend

Bank Mayapada, which is owned by Dato Sri Tahir, is caught up in a dispute over a loan to a customer. The debtor has admitted making payments to the member of the presidential advisory council.

Tahir Response Regarding the Bank Mayapada Loans

Through his lawyer, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Dato Sri Tahir gives answers about his involvement in the credit dispute. He denies involvement in the operations of Bank Mayapada.

INTERVIEW

An Aroma of Politics Around the Extension of KPK’s Terms of Office

KPK Deputy Chair Nurul Ghufron and former Chair Busyro Muqoddas give their opinions on the extension of the terms of office of senior KPK officials. The KPK is accused of playing politics.

ECONOMY

Waskita Karya’s Profit Manipulation

The government is investigating suspicions of fraud in the manipulation of Waskita Karya’s financial reports. An attempt to cover up corruption.