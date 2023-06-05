Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Jokowi's Power Play in the 2024 Presidential Election

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -  Hello, Tempo Readers,

We hope you are not tired of reading political scandals that revolve around power struggles. This week, we are revisiting President Joko Widodo’s maneuvers in the political arena as his term of office is coming to an end. It is clear that Jokowi intends to play a role in determining his successor. It seems that he is the only president who openly wants to be involved in the next presidential election.

Gerindra Sebut Prabowo Konsultasi ke Semua Tokoh Soal Cawapres, Termasuk Presiden Jokowi

With an approval rating of 82 percent, according to survey institutions that do not disclose their funders, Jokowi is confident in garnering public support. He uses this support to ‘entice’ potential presidential candidates to follow the scenarios he has prepared.

However, why is Jokowi busy determining his successor? Apart from the motives behind his power play, Jokowi’s actions are problematic. His involvement would be interpreted by his subordinates, the state apparatus whose responsibility is to ensure a fair and honest election, as support for one candidate over another.

The lack of neutrality among state apparatus is a major flaw in democracy. Elections no longer represent the voices of the people when they are determined by the machinery of power. It is no different from an authoritarian approach disguised as democracy.

Bantah Isu Keretakan Presiden dan Megawati soal Cawapres, FX Rudy: Pak Jokowi Tau Itu Kewenangan Ketum

Indonesia’s democracy is still young and still seeking its ideal form. Therefore, if Jokowi insists on interfering in the selection of the next president, we will continuously witness a cycle of disappointment in politics.

To discuss the danger of Jokowi’s intervention in the 2024 election, we present a cover story that includes many articles about his motives for his power play in the election and his relationship with PDI-P Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri, who is at odds with him over different candidates. The report also includes an interview with Ganjar Pranowo, a presidential candidate from the PDI-P.

In our Law section, we discuss the prevailing sexual violence. After religious boarding schools, campuses, and public places, we now address this ancient crime within the Parliament building. There are three members of the DPR who have been accused of sexual violence against their unregistered wives and subordinates. Unfortunately, the victims’ reports have hit a dead end at the DPR’s Ethics Council and the police.

In the Economy section, we delve into the tug-of-war over clean electricity exports to Singapore. It appears that the Jokowi cabinet is split over this matter. However, the disagreement is fueled by conflicting interests. One of the ministers has a stake in the consortium involved in the sale of electricity.

Happy reading.

Bagja Hidayat

Executive Editor

The Danger of Jokowi’s Power Play

As president Jokowi should remain neutral for the elections to be fair and honest.

Sexual Violence in the Parliament

Why haven’t the police investigated allegations of sexual violence by members of Parliament?

Competing for Electricity Export to Singapore

Several tycoons enter the solar energy business. There is great potential for exporting electricity to Singapore.

