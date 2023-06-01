BTS Towers Cash Cow

Iklan

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has named seven suspects for alleged corruption in the project to build 4G base transceiver station BTS towers. One of them is Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny Plate. The AGO has accused him of enriching a consortium of project contractors and sub-contractors.

This ambitious project targets to build 7,904 BTS towers in isolated villages with no Internet coverage between 2021 and 2024. They are to be located in the interior of Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara and Papua. The first phase covers the construction of 4,200 towers. The government included this program in the National Strategic Project with a budget of Rp10 trillion. In a different approach to other tender systems, the government paid BTS project contractors in advance.

Problems arose in the first year. An audit by the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) in 2022 identified waste in the project amounting to Rp1.5 trillion. This was the result of improprieties with the system to determine tender winners. There were also problems with wrong project locations and frequent delays in the works. The Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) estimated the losses to the state at Rp8.03 trillion, and found that only 1,112 towers were active, while the contractors had already been paid for the project work.

Some of the project funds was suspected to flow to political parties. During deliberations at the House of Representatives, the funding for the project doubled, despite the huge state spending on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who received these project funds? Read Tempo’s investigation on this case. Enjoy the magazine.

Mustafa Silalahi

Main Editor

COVER STORY

Who Received the BTS Tower Project Funds?

A number of political party figures and major tycoons enjoyed the proceeds of the BTS tower project. And they are…

Irregularities in the BTS Towers Project

The BTS tower project is believed to have had irregularities from the planning stage to the construction in the regions.

Did Hasto Kristiyanto and Puan Maharani’s Husband Participate in the BTS Tower Project?

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristanto and Puan Maharani’s husband are also alleged to have benefited from the BTS project.

Statements from BTS Corruption Suspects’ Attorney

Two suspects in the BTS corruption case explain the origins of the problem with the BTS project.

Which Political Parties Involved in the BTS Project?

Political parties through DPR’s Commission I played an active role in determining the funding for the BTS project.

OPINION

State Capture Corruption in the BTS Tower Project

The BTS tower corruption is being investigated at a time of tension between political parties.

NATIONAL

The Tobacco Articles in the Health Bill

The potential for the tobacco articles to disappear from the omnibus Health Bill.

OPINION

Centralization in the Health Bill

How the omnibus Health Bill is centralizing regulations.

INTERVIEW

Backing for the Trafficking of Indonesian Migrant Workers

According to Benny Rhamdani, Chief of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency, people in uniform are providing support to illegal migrant worker syndicates. Who are they?

ECONOMY

How BSI’s Operation Disrupted by a Ransomware Attack

BSI’s operation was disrupted by a ransomware attack. Hackers gained entry from an older, unprotected computer

Vulnerable Money Keepers

Banks and financial institutions are targeted by hackers. A robust system that can withstand millions of cyberattacks is needed.