The Rampant Idiotic Behavior of Foreign Tourist in Bali

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Bali is still a magnet for foreign tourists. These foreign visitors began to flock to Bali after the government relaxed the visa rules in response to the slump in the tourism business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Bali immigration, the number of tourists from Eastern Europe, especially Russia and Ukraine, has risen sharply. The highest numbers of tourists to Bali have long been from Australia. However, Russia’s invasion of its neighbor led to people from both countries leaving in droves.

Their arrival in Bali bought foreign currency. The tourist industry did not collapse completely and began to show signs of life after the pandemic slowly faded away. But their presence also often leads to social problems.

Suddenly, social media is full of posts about idiotic behavior by tourists on the roads. They ignore the rules regarding religious observances, drive recklessly and disregard traffic regulations. For a true picture of what has happened as a result of the wave of foreign tourists, we have produced a special report for this Lebaran season. Enjoy the magazine.

Nurdin Kalim

Junior Managing Editor

Foreign Tourists Flock to Bali

A wave of foreign tourists has once again flooded Bali after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. What impact are they having on the Island of the Gods?

From Cafés to Nightclubs

Foreign tourists, including those from Russia and Ukraine, have their favorite hangout spots in Bali. Where are these places?

Making Money While Travelling

Foreign tourists like those from Russia have set up businesses in Bali. It is difficult to monitor foreign tourists working in the informal sector. Why?

Protection from Detention

The immigration detention center is holding dozens of foreign tourists that broke the rules in Bali. They do not want to go back to their countries. Tempo reports from the detention center in Bali.

False Plates on a Russian Tourist’s Lamborghini

The police seized a Lamborghini Aventador from a Russian tourist with false plates. The car then disappeared.

The Social Excesses of Tourists in Bali

The food of foreign tourists brings blessings as well as problems. The law must be strictly enforced.

