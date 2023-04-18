Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Idul Fitri After The Pandemic

Reporter

Editor

Nur Haryanto


SPECIAL REPORT

Idul Fitri Blessings
IT is predicted that there will be a surge of homecoming travelers for this year’s Idul Fitri. The government estimates that nearly 124 million people will return to their hometowns, a 44 percent increase from last year. The fortune from this annual tradition will also flow abundantly. The central bank is distributing cash of up to Rp195 trillion. Meanwhile, politicians do not want to miss the homecoming euphoria to gain sympathy and votes in the 2024 elections. A special report on the economic and political impacts of the homecoming ritual after the pandemic.

NATIONAL

The Fat Coalition
PRESIDENT Joko Widodo proposes the merger of the KIB and the KKIR coalitions through the formation of a large coalition ahead of the 2024 elections. Gerindra Chairman Prabowo Subianto is expected to be a presidential candidate. However, the PDI-P has not yet determined its stance on this coalition.

Muhammadiyah Pekalongan dan Sukabumi Akhirnya Boleh Gunakan Lapangan untuk Salat Idul Fitri pada 21 April

LAW

Another Pilgrimage Fraud
HUNDREDS of prospective umrah pilgrims are left stranded due to the deception of Mahfudz Abdullah, the owner of Naila Syafaah Wisata Mandiri. Their departure to the Holy Land remains unclear although they already paid the fees in full. Mahfudz is a repeat offender. He has been involved in the same crime before. Why did his actions go unnoticed by the religious affairs ministry?

INTERVIEW

Sukidi
AFTER nearly 20 years of studying at Harvard, this Muhammadiyah activist returns home. He claims to have discovered Islam in the United States. One of his studies on the Qur’an is that it does not provide answers to everything.

Not only it is enjoyable and necessary to read, we provide information with honesty, clarity, and humor.

Resep Ketupat Agar Tidak Mudah Basi, Ini Dia Rahasianya!



Idul FitriPandemicJoko WidodoMuhammadiyah

Muhammadiyah Pekalongan dan Sukabumi Akhirnya Boleh Gunakan Lapangan untuk Salat Idul Fitri pada 21 April

5 jam lalu

Wali Kota Sukabumi, Ahmad Fahmi (kanan) bersama Ketua Pengurus Daerah Muhammadiyah Kota Sukabumi, Ade Rahmatullah/Deden Abdul Azis/Tempo
Muhammadiyah Pekalongan dan Sukabumi Akhirnya Boleh Gunakan Lapangan untuk Salat Idul Fitri pada 21 April

Pemkot Pekalongan dan Sukabumi akhirnya memperbolehkan Muhammadiyah menggelar shalat Ied di lapangan mereka pada 21 April 2023.


Resep Ketupat Agar Tidak Mudah Basi, Ini Dia Rahasianya!

5 jam lalu

Pedagang membuat kulit ketupat di jalan Taman Makam Pahlawan, Pasar Anyar, Tangerang, Banten, Sabtu 12 Juli 2014. TEMPO/Marifka Wahyu Hidayat
Resep Ketupat Agar Tidak Mudah Basi, Ini Dia Rahasianya!

Inilah cara membuat ketupat agar tidak cepat basi saat momen lebaran nanti, salah satunya perhatikan untuk tidak memasukkan beras hingga penuh.


Pengemudi dan Kru Bus Jalani Pemeriksaan Kesehatan di Terminal Tirtonadi Solo

6 jam lalu

Petugas mengukur tensi atau tekanan darah seorang kru bus di Terminal Tirtonadi Solo, Senin, 17 April 2023. TEMPO/SEPTHIA RYANTHIE
Pengemudi dan Kru Bus Jalani Pemeriksaan Kesehatan di Terminal Tirtonadi Solo

Tim gabungan dari Terminal Tirtonadi dan Dinas Kesehatan Kota Solo menggelar operasi pemeriksaan kesehatan yang menyasar para pengemudi dan awak bus


PAN Sebut Larangan Penggunaan Tempat untuk Salat Idul Fitri 21 April Tak Bijaksana

8 jam lalu

Anggota Komisi IX DPR RI Saleh Partaonan Daulay
PAN Sebut Larangan Penggunaan Tempat untuk Salat Idul Fitri 21 April Tak Bijaksana

Saleh Daulay menilai larangan penggunaan tempat salat Idul Fitri yang digelar Muhammadiyah pada 21 April sangat tidak bijaksana


Jokowi Buka Paviliun Indonesia di Hannover Messe di Jerman: Kami Hadirkan Semangat Indonesia

10 jam lalu

Kanselir Jerman Olaf Scholz dan Presiden Indonesia Joko Widodo membuka paviliun Indonesia di pameran perdagangan industri tahunan Hannover Messe di Hanover, Jerman 17 April 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Jokowi Buka Paviliun Indonesia di Hannover Messe di Jerman: Kami Hadirkan Semangat Indonesia

Presiden Jokowi membuka Paviliun Indonesia di Hannover Messe 2023 di Jerman. Mengajak para investor ke Indonesia.


Indonesia Kantongi 27 Kerja Sama di Hannover Messe 2023, Nilai Investasi USD 1,98 Miliar

11 jam lalu

Presiden Indonesia Joko Widodo menyampaikan pidato di paviliun Indonesia saat tur pembukaan pameran perdagangan industri tahunan Hannover Messe di Hanover, Jerman, 17 April 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Indonesia Kantongi 27 Kerja Sama di Hannover Messe 2023, Nilai Investasi USD 1,98 Miliar

Indonesia mendapat 27 kerja sama dengan nilai investasi USD 1,98 miliar di acara Hannover Messe 2023, Jerman.


H-5 Idul Fitri: Prediksi Puncak Arus Mudik Lebaran Menurut Korlantas Polri

11 jam lalu

Ilustrasi arus mudik dan balik Lebaran. TEMPO/Hilman Fathurrahman
H-5 Idul Fitri: Prediksi Puncak Arus Mudik Lebaran Menurut Korlantas Polri

Korlantas Polri memprediksi puncak arus mudik Lebaran dimulai pada 18 hingga 21 April 2023 atau H-1 Idul Fitri.


Makna Idul Fitri yang Perlu Anda Ketahui Beserta Sejarahnya

11 jam lalu

Umat Islam melaksanakan shalat tarawih di Masjid Raya Sheikh Zayed, Solo, Jawa Tengah, Rabu, 22 Maret 2023. Masjid Raya Sheikh Zayed pertama kali digunakan untuk tarawih dan akan diisi berbagai kegiatan keagamaan selama bulan Ramadhan di antaranya tadarusan dan buka puasa bersama. ANTARA/Mohammad Ayudha
Makna Idul Fitri yang Perlu Anda Ketahui Beserta Sejarahnya

Mengenal makna dan sejarah Idul Fitri, hari raya penting umat Muslim yang dirayakan setiap tahun setelah sebulan penuh berpuasa selama bulan Ramadan.


Wali Kota Sukabumi Bantah Larang Muhammadiyah Gunakan Lapang Merdeka untuk Salat Id

11 jam lalu

Wali Kota Sukabumi, Ahmad Fahmi (kanan) bersama Ketua Pengurus Daerah Muhammadiyah Kota Sukabumi, Ade Rahmatullah/Deden Abdul Azis/Tempo
Wali Kota Sukabumi Bantah Larang Muhammadiyah Gunakan Lapang Merdeka untuk Salat Id

Wali Kota Sukabumi, Achmad Fahmi menyebut dia tak pernah melarang pengurus Muhammadiyah menggelar salat Id di Lapang Merdeka.


Muhammadiyah Sebut Larangan Penggunaan Lapangan untuk Salat Idul Fitri Langgar Konstitusi

12 jam lalu

Sekretaris Umum (Sekum) PP Muhammadiyah, Abdul Mu'ti. Muhammadiyah.or.id
Muhammadiyah Sebut Larangan Penggunaan Lapangan untuk Salat Idul Fitri Langgar Konstitusi

Menurut Abdul, menjalankan salat Idul Fitri di lapangan merupakan praktik keyakinan, alih-alih kegiatan politik maupun makar terhadap pemerintah