Political Bartering Between Megawati and Jokowi Over Removal of the U-20 World Cup Host

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) General Chair Megawati Sukarnoputri ordered party members to oppose the participation of the Israeli national soccer team in the U-20 World Cup. Her reason was that this would not be in the line with spirit of Sukarno, her father and Indonesia’s first president. A further consideration was attracting support from Muslim voters. The government had made plans for a U-20 World Cup without the Israeli team, which had passed the prequalification stage. In the end, world soccer federation FIFA removed Indonesia as host. Was there political bartering between Megawati and President Jokowi over this removal?

Power Play in World Cup

The government drew up a plan so that the U-20 World Cup would still be held in Indonesia.

A Distant Legacy of Rejecting Israel

Nearly 66 years ago, the Indonesian national soccer team refuses to play in a match against Israel in the qualification stage of the World Cup.

Stiff Competition off the Pitch

Several Islamic organizations opposes Israel’s presence at the U-20 World Cup. The government tried to lobby opposing groups.

The Empty World Cup Room

The tourism industry losses out on earnings from the cancellation of Indonesia’s U-20 World Cup bid. Blames fall on two governors who suddenly reject the event.

NATIONAL

Hail Mary, Full of Tarpaulin

The putting of a shroud over a statue of Mother Mary in Kulon Progo was initiated at the insistence of a community organization with a track record of intolerance.

LAW

Different Interpretation of the Rp349 Trillion

The Law Commission of the House of Representatives summoned Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md. to ask for an explanation of the suspected laundering of Rp349 trillion in the finance ministry.

ECONOMY

The Cause of the Destruction of Indonesian Textile Industry

The domestic textile industry claims 320,000 tons of textiles and garments were illegally imported last year alone. The government says textile importers are harming small businesses. Is thrifting the real cause?

Putting an End to Thrifting

The government continues its efforts to exterminate the illegal importation of second-hand clothing. Traders will be instructed to sell local products.