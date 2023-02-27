Pencarian Terpopuler

Bulog Monopoly on Meat Traders

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Ministers and high officials are scrambling over buffalo meat imports. Due to the skyrocketing price of beef, the government plans to import buffalo meat from India to meet the country’s protein needs. Bulog, which claims to have been assigned by the state, appoints one company to distribute it. Meanwhile, the agriculture ministry opens the door to import for many companies. Who benefits from this scramble?

Kisah Ibu Delapan Anak Antre Beras Murah Operasi Pasar di Lumajang

Courting Khofifah

THE East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa is being courted by several presidential candidates for 2024, including Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. Why is she in such high demand?

Bulog dan Kementan Berebut Impor Daging Kerbau dari India

Wrong Ways to Manage Waste

EIGHTEEN years after the tragic Leuwigajah trash landslide incident in West Java that killed 157 people, waste management is still limited to collection and disposal. Why has there been no solution to manage waste?

Perry’s Title Ambition

HUNDREDS of cross-disciplinary lecturers at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta reject the plan to award an honorary professorship to Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo. What is the point of academic titles?



BulogMeat Traders

