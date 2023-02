TEMPO ENGLISH

Indicting Indosurya, Again

THE West Jakarta District Court acquitted the owner of Indosurya Saving and Loan Cooperative, Henry Surya, despite being convicted of embezzling nearly Rp16 trillion in member funds. The judge considered that the prosecutor was wrong to use the criminal article because the case was under the civil law. The government plans to file an appeal and use new indictment of money laundering. Cooperatives have become an easy field to collect public money because there is no agency to supervise them. It is beyond OJK’s authority, and the ministry of cooperatives cannot do anything. Why are these regulation loopholes not fixed?

Race for PSSI Chairmanship

ONLY in Indonesia becoming chairman of the PSSI is a prestige position that many fight over it. Not economically profitable, occupying this seat offers a great political opportunity. State officials are maneuvering to compete with each other.



Electric Vehicle Subsidies

THE government plans to issue regulation for electric vehicles subsidies and incentives. Electric motorcycle will receive cash subsidies, meanwhile, electric car will get tax discounts. Who benefits this policy?

NU Centennial Anniversary

HOW Nahdlatul Ulama establishes itself as the largest mass organization in Indonesia without being dragged into practical politics?



