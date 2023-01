Uncover Illegal Nickel Laundering in Sulawesi

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - NICKEL was the new natural resource commodity that saved Indonesia’s economy during the global crisis. It has helped push the country’s trade balance into surplus in the last two years. However, illegal nickel mining in Sulawesi by businessmen close to power has cost Indonesia its foreign exchange reserves. Illegal nickel laundering is protected by ‘coordination fees’ for law enforcement officers and the Job Creation Perpu that prioritizes administrative sanctions. Is Indonesia worse than the 19th century America with its robber barons?

LAW

Out-of-Court Verdict for Sambo

A VIDEO of Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso mentioning the verdict for Ferdy Sambo has been viral the last two weeks. Who was the person that recorded the video?

NATIONAL

It’s Not Enough to Apologize

PRESIDENT Joko Widodo’s acknowledgment of 12 gross human rights violations is not enough to prove the government’s commitment to upholding human rights. How effective is the PPHAM team?

ECONOMY

Electric Vehicle Incentives

THE government is designing incentives and subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles. A policy that is vulnerable to conflicts of interest.