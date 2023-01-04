COVER STORY



Empty Papuan Humanitarian Pause

The unending armed conflict in Papua has caused tens of thousands of people to flee their hometowns. Several children have died, allegedly due to malnutrition and the fact that local government stopped providing their basic necessities. The humanitarian pause initiative signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 11, 2022, was rejected by several Papuan community groups. Is the humanitarian pause merely a political ploy? Why did it not involve all the actors in the conflict?



LAW



Gunadarma Sexual Violence Polemic

Two students of the Gunadarma University, Depok, West Java, were persecuted for allegedly committing sexual violence. The sexual assault case did not proceed because the victim withdrew the report. Gunadarma has no sexual violence prevention and handling task force. The police acted recklessly by organizing an out-of-court settlement.



ECONOMY



Prospects for Buses on the Rebahan

Having lost in the popularity contest to trains and airplanes, bus transportation is back in business. Various new innovations have been launched. One is a sleeper bus service with buses providing bed facilities allowing passengers to lie down on night trips. For operators, sleeper buses are a remedy to sluggish business resulting from travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.



KALEIDOSKOP



The Threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters

A series of disasters due to extreme weather continue in Indonesia. The National Disaster Management Agency noted that the number of hydrometeorological disaster events has increased in the last five years. Throughout 2022, more than 3,350 disasters occurred, the majority being floods and landslides. Disasters related to the climate crisis are expected to become more frequent and turn more severe.



INTERLUDE



A Past Disaster Expedition

How are past disasters inscribed in temples?

