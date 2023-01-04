Pencarian Terpopuler

Empty Papuan Humanitarian Pause

Reporter

Editor

Nur Haryanto


COVER STORY

Empty Papuan Humanitarian Pause

The unending armed conflict in Papua has caused tens of thousands of people to flee their hometowns. Several  children have died, allegedly due to malnutrition and the fact that local government stopped providing their basic necessities. The humanitarian pause initiative signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 11, 2022, was rejected by several Papuan community groups. Is the humanitarian pause merely a political ploy? Why did it not involve all the actors in the conflict?
 

LAW

Gunadarma Sexual Violence Polemic

Two students of the Gunadarma University, Depok, West Java, were persecuted for allegedly committing sexual violence. The sexual assault case did not proceed because the victim withdrew the report. Gunadarma has no sexual violence prevention and handling task force. The police acted recklessly by organizing an out-of-court settlement.
 

ECONOMY

Prospects for Buses on the Rebahan

Having lost in the popularity contest to trains and airplanes, bus transportation is back in business. Various new innovations have been launched. One is a sleeper bus service with buses providing bed facilities allowing passengers to lie down on night trips. For operators, sleeper buses are a remedy to sluggish business resulting from travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

KALEIDOSKOP

The Threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters

A series of disasters due to extreme weather continue in Indonesia. The National Disaster Management Agency noted that the number of hydrometeorological disaster events has increased in the last five years. Throughout 2022, more than 3,350 disasters occurred, the majority being floods and landslides. Disasters related to the climate crisis are expected to become more frequent and turn more severe.
 

INTERLUDE

A Past Disaster Expedition

How are past disasters inscribed in temples?

Gairah Baru Bisnis Bus

5 jam lalu

Gairah Baru Bisnis Bus

Perusahaan otobus (PO) kian giat menawarkan layanan baru, salah satunya bus sleeper,


Gempa Berbeda Mengguncang Jayapura dan Rumor Laut Surut

18 jam lalu

Gempa Berbeda Mengguncang Jayapura dan Rumor Laut Surut

Selain mengguncang Jayapura dari dua sumber berbeda, gempa juga menggetarkan Kaimana.


Nestapa Pengungsi Papua

1 hari lalu

Nestapa Pengungsi Papua

Serangan kelompok bersenjata Papua ke markas tentara pada September 2021 berbuntut panjang. Banyak penduduk yang mengungsi, sementara bantuan distop.


Gempa Susulan Papua 68 Kali, Kantor Wali Kota, Rumah Sakit dan Hotel Rusak

2 hari lalu

Gempa Susulan Papua 68 Kali, Kantor Wali Kota, Rumah Sakit dan Hotel Rusak

Gempa Susulan Papua 68 Kali, dari Kantor Walikota, Rumah Sakit dan Hotel Rusak


Pepesan Kosong Jeda Kemanusiaan Papua

3 hari lalu

Pepesan Kosong Jeda Kemanusiaan Papua

Prakarsa jeda kemanusiaan yang ditandatangani di Jenewa, Swiss, pada 11 November 2022 ditolak beberapa kelompok masyarakat Papua.


Kaleidoskop 2022: Empat Warga Sipil Jadi Korban Mutilasi di Timika Papua

3 hari lalu

Kaleidoskop 2022: Empat Warga Sipil Jadi Korban Mutilasi di Timika Papua

Empat warga ditemukan tewas ditemukan dengan kondisi tubuh tidak lengkap atau mutilasi di Mimika, Jumat 26 Agustus 2022 Enam anggota TNI jadi terdakwa


30 Bus Tambahan Transjakarta Disiapkan untuk Malam Tahun Baru

4 hari lalu

30 Bus Tambahan Transjakarta Disiapkan untuk Malam Tahun Baru

DIshub DKI bakal menambah armada angkutan malam hari (Amari) Transjakarta di koridor 1-3 dan koridor 5-9 pada malam tahun baru 2023.


Bus Listrik Mayasari Bakti Bakal Ditambah 22 Unit pada Tahun Depan

4 hari lalu

Bus Listrik Mayasari Bakti Bakal Ditambah 22 Unit pada Tahun Depan

Perusahaan bus PT Mayasari Bakti dilaporkan bakal menambah jumlah armada bus listrik untuk dioperasikan Transjakarta pada tahun depan.


Orang Suruhan Pemprov Papua Mencoba Bongkar Mess Cendrawasih di Tanah Abang

4 hari lalu

Orang Suruhan Pemprov Papua Mencoba Bongkar Mess Cendrawasih di Tanah Abang

Sejumlah orang yang merupakan suruhan Pemprov Papua mencoba membongkar gerbang Mess Cendrawasih di Tanah Abang.


Polri Perpanjang Operasi Damai Cartenz hingga Juni 2023

5 hari lalu

Polri Perpanjang Operasi Damai Cartenz hingga Juni 2023

Operasi Damai Cartenz sebelumnya dimulai dari 17 Januari sampai 31 Desember 2022. Operasi ini menggantikan Operasi Nemangkawi.