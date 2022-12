Tempo's People of the Year 2022

SPECIAL EDITION



Fearless Female Fighters

TEMPO chose five women who advocate for victims of sexual violence—a theme that has become more prevalent lately—as People of the Year 2022. They are consistent and persistent even though there are no cameras to capture their endeavors. They endure threats, bullying, and physical and psychological persecution. Thanks to these women, sexual crimes are no longer a taboo subject. They educate people that such offenses are not in accordance with customs, traditions, and even religion. Slowly, their advocacy is eroding the patriarchal culture that is embedded in the memories of every Indonesian. Now victims dare to speak up and take their cases to the law. The passing of the Sexual Violence Law is not the end of the struggle, it is the beginning of Indonesia of becoming more civilized.

NATIONAL



Tinkering with Political Parties

COMMISSIONERS of the General Elections Commission (KPU) allegedly instructed regional KPUs to manipulate political party data during factual verification process. Is it a deceitful way to postpone the 2024 elections?

LAW



The Danger of Spy Journalists

A POLICE spy officer in Blora successfully disguised himself as a journalist. A danger to the credibility of the press.

ECONOMY



The Finance Omnibus Law

THE DPR passed the Development and Strengthening of the Financial Sector Law on December 15. Is Bank Indonesia’s independence under threat?

