April 19, 2022

Tempo reports from Ukraine

Since the second week of April, Tempo journalist Raymundus Rikang has been in Ukraine to report on the Russian invasion and the impact of the conflict in that nation. Rikang has seen thousands of people trapped in a station, waiting at the border seeking sanctuary—safe areas outside their homeland.

Rikang visited a number of cities severely affected by Russian military attacks. He witnessed the excavation of the mass grave in Bucha, reported to be the location of the massacre of more than 400 Ukrainians by the Russian army. Rikang talked to a number of witnesses who saw with their own eyes the killings of a number of people from Bucha.

The Russian aggression has resulted in extensive destruction in a number of regions in Ukraine and tens of thousands of deaths. Many buildings belonging to the government and to civilians have been destroyed. It is believed that many people are still buried under the ruins of their homes or public buildings where they were taking shelter. In Borodyanka the burned body of a soldier has been left in the wreck of a tank.

Rikang also met with a number of civilians who have become militias. They come from various backgrounds, from religious figures to civil servants. He also interviewed personnel of the Azov Regiment, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused of being a neo-Nazi group. Together with the Ukrainian army, shoulder to shoulder they have forced Putin’s army back.

In Jakarta, we met with the Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobiev. She responded forthrightly to Tempo’s findings and to a number of accusations aimed at Russia. Vorobiev claims there is a plan to discredit Russia in order to justify further sanctions from the international community.

Readers, we pay attention to major conflicts around the world, which may be influential in human history, such as the Arab Spring, the conflict in Syria and the ISIS group in Mindanao, the Philippines. It is particularly important to us to send journalists to battle zones in order to file direct reports. Enjoy the magazine.

Stefanus Pramono

Managing Editor

Buried in the City of Death

Tempo reports from Bucha, the most dangerous city in the Russia-Ukraine war

Defending Russia

What does the Russian ambassador to Indonesia have to say in response to Tempo’s findings about the alleged massacre in Ukraine?

The Rise of the Militias

The Russian invasion motivates thousands of Ukrainian civilians to take up arms. They register to become militias and fight on the front line.

The Real Reason for Russia’s Invasion

What led Russia to decide to attack Ukraine? What did Ukraine do to justify this armed invasion?

The Sad Story of the People of Ukraine

War causes suffering. An up close report of the people of Ukraine who have become refugees in their own country.

Opinion: Why has Indonesia Remained Silent?

Does our Constitution not condemn colonialism? Why has Indonesia said nothing, and instead invited Russia to the G20 summit in Bali?