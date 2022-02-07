Senin, 7 Februari 2022
Official logo TEMPO.CO

Cooking Oil Crisis

Reporter:
Editor:

Nur Haryanto

komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Bagikan Berita

    COVER STORY
    Running Around to Curb Cooking Oil Prices

    The government is at a loss for measures to curb the price of cooking oil due to the uncontrolled world palm oil price hike. The one-price policy strategy, palm oil fund subsidies and cheap cooking oil sales cannot yet lower prices of cooking oil and ensure smooth supply. Cautioned against subsidies, the Trade Ministry has taken the third move: limiting the basic material price and export licenses. It is the consequence of generosity toward palm oil barons.

    LAW
    Tax Corruption without Bribers

    Tax officials were quite severely sentenced for having received bribes from companies that had their obligations reduced. However, investigators failed to probe the corporate owners who had bribed them.


    NATIONAL
    Facing Omicron with Haste

    The third wave of Covid-19 has originated in schools. Despite its child victims, the government is not inclined to halt in-class learning. Several international events will also be organized. Why has the government been negligent?


    ENVIRONMENT
    Obi Under Nickel Waste Threat

    The coasts, rivers, and the sea surrounding Kawasi village, Obi Island, North Maluku, are contaminated by nickel mining and smelting activities. The nickel mines to be found throughout the are has cause thick mud sedimentation in the sea. Coral fish have deserted the Obi sea.

  • Cooking Oil
  • Corruption
  • Omicron

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga


    Newsletter


    Fokus
  • Sederet Persoalan Usai Nadiem Makarim Beri Diskresi PTM 50 Persen

    Sederet Persoalan Usai Nadiem Makarim Beri Diskresi PTM 50 Persen
  • Covid-19 Meningkat, Ancang-ancang DKI Jakarta Tarik Rem Darurat

    Covid-19 Meningkat, Ancang-ancang DKI Jakarta Tarik Rem Darurat
  • 50 Hari Merumuskan Masa Depan Jakarta

    50 Hari Merumuskan Masa Depan Jakarta

  • Bersepakat Menutup Jalan Judi Online Berkedok Investasi

    Bersepakat Menutup Jalan Judi Online Berkedok Investasi

    • Terkini
  • Cooking Oil Crisis

    Cooking Oil Crisis

     14 menit lalu
  • Langka Minyak Goreng karena Biodiesel

    Langka Minyak Goreng karena Biodiesel

     4 jam lalu
  • CekFakta #142 Tingkat Penularan Subvarian Omicron BA.2

    CekFakta #142 Tingkat Penularan Subvarian Omicron BA.2

     7 jam lalu
  • Salah Urus Minyak Goreng

    Salah Urus Minyak Goreng

     1 hari lalu
  • Inspirasi dari Penyintas Kanker

    Inspirasi dari Penyintas Kanker

     1 hari lalu
  • Siaga Menghadapi Wabah Gelombang Ketiga Covid-19

    Siaga Menghadapi Wabah Gelombang Ketiga Covid-19

     2 hari lalu
  • Mengusut Binary Option dari Influencer

    Mengusut Binary Option dari Influencer

     3 hari lalu
  • Layangan Putus yang Laris Manis

    Layangan Putus yang Laris Manis

     3 hari lalu
  • Nickel Mining Deforestation

    Nickel Mining Deforestation

     4 hari lalu
  • Memblokir Judi Baru Berkedok Investasi

    Memblokir Judi Baru Berkedok Investasi

     4 hari lalu
    • Selengkapnya
    Grafis

    Fakta-fakta Unik perayaan Imlek

    Perayaan Imlek atau Tahun Baru Cina merupakan salah satu perayaan penting bagi masyarakat Tionghoa.