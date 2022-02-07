Cooking Oil Crisis

COVER STORY

Running Around to Curb Cooking Oil Prices

The government is at a loss for measures to curb the price of cooking oil due to the uncontrolled world palm oil price hike. The one-price policy strategy, palm oil fund subsidies and cheap cooking oil sales cannot yet lower prices of cooking oil and ensure smooth supply. Cautioned against subsidies, the Trade Ministry has taken the third move: limiting the basic material price and export licenses. It is the consequence of generosity toward palm oil barons.

LAW

Tax Corruption without Bribers

Tax officials were quite severely sentenced for having received bribes from companies that had their obligations reduced. However, investigators failed to probe the corporate owners who had bribed them.



NATIONAL

Facing Omicron with Haste

The third wave of Covid-19 has originated in schools. Despite its child victims, the government is not inclined to halt in-class learning. Several international events will also be organized. Why has the government been negligent?



ENVIRONMENT

Obi Under Nickel Waste Threat

The coasts, rivers, and the sea surrounding Kawasi village, Obi Island, North Maluku, are contaminated by nickel mining and smelting activities. The nickel mines to be found throughout the are has cause thick mud sedimentation in the sea. Coral fish have deserted the Obi sea.