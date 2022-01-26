Kamis, 27 Januari 2022
Official logo TEMPO.CO

The Tale of the 123 Satellite

Reporter:
Editor:

Nur Haryanto

komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Bagikan Berita

    NATIONAL
    January 26, 2022

    The Tale of the 123 Satellite

    Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md. has announced that there are suspicions of corruption in the procurement and lease of a satellite for the 123 degrees east longitude orbital slot. However, the Attorney General’s Office has yet to investigate Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel allegedly involved in corruption over the ministry of defense project.

    A number of sources with knowledge of this issue have said that the government has been investigating the case since May 2021. One of the objectives of this is to avoid the obligation to pay the Rp800-billion fine determined by the Arbitration Court as it decided in favor of two partners of the defense ministry. The government believes that this obligation would be nullified if there is proof of corruption in the project.

    We also obtained a number of documents that show many irregularities in the Rp9.5-trillion project. One of them is that the ministry of defense signed a working contract before obtaining permission from the communication and informatics ministry or funding from the finance ministry. What will happen next?

    Enjoy the magazine

    Stefanus Pramono

    Managing Editor

    **

    The 123 Satellite Turnaround

    The government is using Finance and Development Supervisory Agency’s audit to reveal that the satellite procurement is marred by corruption. Therefore the government could be exempted from paying a fine to the lessor.

    Speedy Capital City

    The Capital City Bill was passed in a process that lasted only 43 days. The government appears to be in a hurry to start this huge project. Why?

      

    Child Trafficking Ring 

    In the middle of the pandemic, a nightspot businessman has been trafficking children from Jambi. He has middlemen to ensnare these young girls.

    The Confession of a Child Trafficking Mastermind

    He is a 52-year-old man. He admits owning shares in a well-known Jakarta nightspot and spa.

  • Satellite
  • Mahfud MD
  • Trafficking

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga


    Newsletter


    Fokus
  • Tanda-tanda Penumpang Gelap di Ibu Kota Negara

    Tanda-tanda Penumpang Gelap di Ibu Kota Negara

  • Eskalasi Konflik Ukraina-Rusia Meningkat, Ancaman Perang Baru di Eropa?

    Eskalasi Konflik Ukraina-Rusia Meningkat, Ancaman Perang Baru di Eropa?
  • Akhir Polemik Jadwal Pemungutan Suara Pemilu 2024

    Akhir Polemik Jadwal Pemungutan Suara Pemilu 2024
  • Undang-undang Ibu Kota Negara Rentan Digugat ke MK

    Undang-undang Ibu Kota Negara Rentan Digugat ke MK
    • Terkini
  • The Tale of the 123 Satellite

    The Tale of the 123 Satellite

     5 jam lalu
  • Duet Maut Industri Hijau

    Duet Maut Industri Hijau

     7 jam lalu
  • Pesta Para Spekulan di Lahan Ibu Kota

    Pesta Para Spekulan di Lahan Ibu Kota

     15 jam lalu
  • Kisruh Satelit Orbit 123

    Kisruh Satelit Orbit 123

     20 jam lalu
  • CekFakta #140 Bank Indonesia Jadi Korban Serangan Ransomware

    CekFakta #140 Bank Indonesia Jadi Korban Serangan Ransomware

     1 hari lalu
  • Polisi Telisik Jaringan Perdagangan Anak

    Polisi Telisik Jaringan Perdagangan Anak

     1 hari lalu
  • The Power of Two

    The Power of Two

     2 hari lalu
  • Kejahatan Pedofil dari Jakarta Utara

    Kejahatan Pedofil dari Jakarta Utara

     2 hari lalu
  • Duet Maut Proyek Hijau

    Duet Maut Proyek Hijau

     3 hari lalu
  • Bersama Merawat Toleransi

    Bersama Merawat Toleransi

     3 hari lalu
    • Selengkapnya
    Grafis

    Indonesia Sepakati Travel Bubble dengan Singapura, Ini Penjelasannya...

    Indonesia membuka pintu pariwisata melalui Travel Bubble. Wisatawan yang memenuhi syarat dapat menyeberang ke Singapura melalui Batam dan Bintan.