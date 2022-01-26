NATIONAL

January 26, 2022

The Tale of the 123 Satellite

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md. has announced that there are suspicions of corruption in the procurement and lease of a satellite for the 123 degrees east longitude orbital slot. However, the Attorney General’s Office has yet to investigate Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel allegedly involved in corruption over the ministry of defense project.

A number of sources with knowledge of this issue have said that the government has been investigating the case since May 2021. One of the objectives of this is to avoid the obligation to pay the Rp800-billion fine determined by the Arbitration Court as it decided in favor of two partners of the defense ministry. The government believes that this obligation would be nullified if there is proof of corruption in the project.

We also obtained a number of documents that show many irregularities in the Rp9.5-trillion project. One of them is that the ministry of defense signed a working contract before obtaining permission from the communication and informatics ministry or funding from the finance ministry. What will happen next?

Enjoy the magazine

Stefanus Pramono

Managing Editor

**

The 123 Satellite Turnaround

The government is using Finance and Development Supervisory Agency’s audit to reveal that the satellite procurement is marred by corruption. Therefore the government could be exempted from paying a fine to the lessor.

Speedy Capital City

The Capital City Bill was passed in a process that lasted only 43 days. The government appears to be in a hurry to start this huge project. Why?

Child Trafficking Ring

In the middle of the pandemic, a nightspot businessman has been trafficking children from Jambi. He has middlemen to ensnare these young girls.

The Confession of a Child Trafficking Mastermind

He is a 52-year-old man. He admits owning shares in a well-known Jakarta nightspot and spa.