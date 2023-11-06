Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Who is Protecting Eddy Hiariej?

Reporter

Editor

Nur Haryanto

Dear readers,

Deputy Justice and Human Rights Minister Eddy Hiariej could be considered as a distinguished legal expert. At the age of 37, he had already become a professor of criminal law at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta. He then became an expert witness in numerous cases, ranging from criminal matters to corruption and constitutional affairs. Now, the 50-year-old professor’s long career in academia adds a portfolio in legal issue.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating him on suspicion of receiving billions of rupiah in bribes and gratuities. The bribes were allegedly given by a nickel entrepreneur embroiled in the sale of his company’s shares. In a convoluted transaction, the businessman lost his shares and wanted them back, so he allegedly bribed Deputy Minister Hiariej to reinstate his name in the company’s articles of incorporation.

However, the investigation does not seem to be making much progress. There are internal conflicts within the KPK leadership in elevating the case to the investigative stage, despite the fact that investigators have gathered a substantial amount of evidence related to the alleged bribery. Furthermore, a new case has emerged as a branch of this investigation, involving suspicious transactions in the accounts of people close to Eddy believed to have a connection with the bribes.

What might be the motive behind the KPK leadership protecting Eddy Hiariej?

Perhaps, for the first time in the history of the KPK, there is a back-and-forth in a case not due to a lack of evidence or the difficulty of investigation, but more because of the interests of the leaders. The KPK has turned into an anti-corruption institution with a leadership behavior similar to the police and the prosecutors. In the past, the KPK was established because the police and prosecutors were often associated with ‘case trading’.

Away from the alleged bribery by Eddy Hiariej, we also write about many other interesting issues. There is the funding for the stalled energy transition, the latest political events in relation to the ruling by the constitutional court honor council, and Jokowi's supporters who are not following him in backing Prabowo Subianto.

Enjoy the magazine.

Bagja Hidayat

Executive editor

The Suspected Bribery and Gratuities of Eddy Hiariej

Deputy Justice and Human Rights Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej alias Eddy Hiariej finds himself closer to becoming a bribery suspect in a nickel mining company dispute. A high-ranking official from the Corruption Eradication Commission is suspected of obstructing the process of naming Eddy a criminal suspect.

A Police Specialist Expert Witness

Eddy Hiariej was an expert witness in 800 court cases before becoming Deputy Justice and Human Rights Minister. He often assisted the police.

Bribery in the Mining Company Shares Dispute

Helmut Hermawan, who admitted to bribing Deputy Justice and Human Rights Minister Eddy Hiariej, is indicted in 11 criminal cases. It is the fallout from fighting over company stocks.

Jokowi Has Damaged Many Democratic Instruments

Indonesianist R. William Liddle on the recent scandal involving the Constitutional Court and the chances of the three presidential candidates in the 2024 elections.

Eddy HiariejKPKJokowiPrabowo Subianto

