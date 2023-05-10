Iklan

PRESIDENT Jokowi always has a plan in mind for the 2024 elections. He is often seen supporting those with a strong desire to run for the presidency or vice-presidency. Sometimes he offers support for Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, and at other times, he appears to be backing Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

And neither does he hesitate in suggesting prospective vice presidents for them. As reported in this week’s cover story of Tempo English, there seem to be two of his aides that he is backing, namely State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir and Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.

Although the registration for presidential and vice-presidential candidates only opens on October 19, the lobbying has already started. At the Merdeka Palace, which should be free of party events, Jokowi spoke of scenarios for the 2024 elections with the six parties in his coalition. Without any hesitation, all of them, who also serve in the government, discussed these presidential candidates.

We obtained information about the alliances that the six parties will form. It is not impossible that these six parties will subsequently unite to form one large coalition.

Naturally Jokowi wants to ensure that his favorite, who could be Ganjar or Prabowo, replaces him at the top. The two names he put forward for the vice-presidency, Erick Thohir and Sandiaga Uno, could be useful in achieving this aim. Both of them not only have good poll ratings, but are also worth trillions of rupiah.

Whoever candidate the palace really supports, all of them will ally themselves with Jokowi. It is already an open secret that Jokowi wants to become a kingmaker. This means he wants to control the pawns, knights, ministers and the queen in order to safeguard the king and defeat his enemies.

Will he succeed? Read the reports in this edition.

Stefanus Pramono

Executive editor

COVER STORY

Jokowi’s Plan to Arrange the 2024 Election

Jokowi has endorsed two of his aides as prospective vice-presidential candidates. Two alliances originating from the palace.

The Rivalry of Two Friends

Sandiaga Uno and Erick Thohir have been friends since elementary school. They were in business together and once parted ways over politics.

How Sandiaga Uno Become a Vice-Presidential Candidate

Erick Thohir and Sandiaga Uno approached political parties. They lobbied opposition parties.

An Interview with Sandiaga Uno

Sandiaga Uno talks about his chance of being nominated as a vice-presidential candidate to Ganjar Pranowo and a possible face-off with Erick Thohir.

OPINION



The 2024 Elections without any Hope of Change

None of the vice-presidential candidates are offering any meaningful change. What can we hope for from candidates with such poor track records?

LAW



Another Witness to the Assault on David Ozora

The police are investigating the involvement of Mario Dandy Satriyo’s former girlfriend. Was she involved in the beating of David Ozora?

INTERVIEW



Muhammadiyah Chairman Haedar Nashir

How should Muhammadiyah members vote in the 2024 elections? Haedar Nashir answers questions, including about the different dates for Idul Fitri.

ECONOMY



Vale Indonesia’s Tricky Divestment

Mind Id’s efforts to have the majority share ownership in Vale Indonesia hit a wall.

Hope over Green Smelter in Luwu

Bumi Mineral Sulawesi, owned by the Kalla Group, is building several nickel smelters in joint venture projects. They will utilize green energy.

Surrounded by Illegal Nickel Mines

Illegal nickel mines surround Vale Indonesia’s concession area, causing environmental problems.

An Interview with Jusuf Kalla

Jusuf Kalla challenges three governors to take over nickel mining areas controlled by foreign companies.

MARKET PULSE



Indonesia’s Economy and Politics: a Growing Divide

It is important to acknowledge the unforeseen events occur unexpectedly and have significant impacts on the economic landscape.