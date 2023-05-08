Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Erick Thohir and Sandiaga Uno Race for Vice President Candidate of Ganjar Pranowo

Hotma Radja Siregar

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE nomination of Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) changes the political map in the run up to the 2024 general elections. Several parties are trying to form a new coalition as a means to put forward the names of their vice-presidential candidates. Sandiaga Uno and Erick Thohir are mentioned as the most likely vice president candidate of Ganjar Pranowo. Or, in another scenario, the 2024 election will be ‘forced’ to have only two candidate pairs. Who would they be?

ECONOMY

Jokowi, Megawati, dan Ganjar Akan Berpidato dalam Acara Peringatan Bulan Bung Karno di GBK

Vale Indonesia’s Divestment

VALE Indonesia’s contract will end in 2025. The mining company is obliged to divest 11 percent of its shares. Mind Id, the holding company of Indonesia mining SOEs, will attempt to get additional shares.

LAW

Diteriaki 'Glory Glory Ganjar Presiden', Mengapa PDIP Sebut Jember Medan yang Sulit?

Development in the David Ozora Case

POLICE challenged the testimony of Mario Dandy Satriyo together with that of Anastasia Pretya Amanda, in the case of the violent attack against Cristalino David Ozora Latumahina. Who is Amanda and what was her role? 

LIFESTYLE

Get Creative with ChatGPT

WITH its capacity to communicate with humans, ChatGPT is being used by several communities as a virtual assistant to complete work tasks. This includes workers in the creative industries such as writers, content providers, and those in the advertising business. What dangers does it pose for humans?

