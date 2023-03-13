Pencarian Terpopuler

Two Scenario of Pertamina's Fuel Depot Between Erick Thohir and Luhut

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - CABINET ministers are at odds over the future of Pertamina’s fuel depot in Plumpang, North Jakarta, which caught fire on March 3, 2023. The tragic incident kills at least 20 people, residents who lived too close to the depot. State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir thinks like a politician: relocate the depot to a reclaimed island in the Java Sea. Meanwhile, Minister Luhut Pandjaitan wants the residents to move. Who benefits from these two scenarios?

NATIONAL

Prima Party’s Victory

THE Central Jakarta District Court grants the lawsuit of Prima Party to delay the 2024 General Elections. Who is behind this party? Parties that initially supported the postponement of the elections are now unanimously rejecting the court verdict. What kind of drama is going on?

LAW

Luxury Car Tax Dispute

THE customs directorate-general is hunting down nine luxury cars that entered Indonesia through the ATA Carnet mechanism. These cars worth billions of rupiah should have been returned to Malaysia at the end of 2021.



