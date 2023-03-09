Pencarian Terpopuler

Rafael Alun and Collective Corruption in Tax Office

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The assault on Cristalino David Ozora Latumahina set a snowball in motion. After widespread coverage of the luxury lifestyle enjoyed by Mario Dandy Satriyo, the public spotlight turned to the assets owned by Mario’s father, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, an official at the tax directorate-general. In his state official wealth report, Rafael claimed his fortune was worth Rp56.1 billion, despite the total of his salary and allowances only coming to around Rp36 million to Rp46 million per month.

Rafael’s wealth is only slightly less than that of his boss, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, who is worth Rp58 billion. Rafael’s assets are four times larger than those of his immediate superior, Tax Director-General Suryo Utomo, who reported assets of Rp14.4 billion.

Besok, KPK Serahkan Data 134 Pegawai Pajak Miliki Saham ke Kemenkeu

Because of the public spotlight, Sri Mulyani ordered the finance ministry’s inspectorate-general to look into the origins of Rafael’s assets. She also asked the inspectorate to investigate other tax officials with suspiciously large assets. The finance ministry has now put Rafael and 28 other tax officials in the red list because of their problematic assets.

Tempo tried to trace Rafael’s assets. He owns shares worth Rp1.5 billion in six companies. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) believes that these six companies are the key to uncovering the facts behind Rafael’s assets because only one transaction from these companies could be worth hundreds of billions of rupiah. This means that the total of the transactions in these companies could reach trillions of rupiah.

One of these companies manages a luxury housing complex in North Minahasa, North Sulawesi. Through his wife, Ernie Meike Torondek, Rafael also owns shares in restaurants in Yogyakarta and in central Jakarta. One of these restaurants is located directly behind one of his homes in Yogyakarta.

Kepala Bea Cukai Makassar Andhi Pramono Koleksi 13 Kendaraan

From the investigation and information from sources, we also discovered how Rafael accumulated his wealth while working as a tax official. The 1986 alumnus of the State Accounting College is alleged to have come up with his own technique for obtaining money from taxpayers. There are indications that he was not alone in this ‘operation’. Who else was involved?

The Red List of Tax Officials

Where did Rafael Alun Trisambodo’s assets come from? From a number of sources:

The Noisy Motorbike Daredevil

A profile of Mario Dandy Satriyo, son of Rafael Alun Trisambodo, who is now suspected of assault and who enjoys showing off his luxury vehicles.

No More ‘Happy Fridays’

Why is the remuneration of finance ministry officials higher than that of other civil servants?

High Riding Tax Officials

Some tax officials enjoy flaunting their luxury lifestyles. Who are they?

Interview with Sri Mulyani

Why do tax officials not report their wealth?

OPINION

Wrong Solution to End Corruption

Finance ministry officials already have high salaries. Why are they still corrupt?

NATIONAL

The Tattered Napkin in Puan’s Hand

Why has the DPR not passed the Protection of Domestic Workers Bill into law?

Sad Tales of Domestic Workers

They suffer violence and the loss of their rights as informal workers.

 

Cautious Support for Anies

Why did the PKS eventually decide to support Anies Baswedan? Will NasDem turn to Golkar?

OPINION

Fair Protection for Domestic Workers

How should we protect domestic workers?

ECONOMY

Sole Candidate for Bank Indonesia Governor

The reasons behind the option for the sole candidate of Bank Indonesia governor, Perry Warjiyo.

Double Duty Dilemma

Perry Warjiyo will have double duties as the leader of Bank Indonesia: maintaining monetary stability and increasing the economic growth rate.



