Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Why Jokowi Turn On Again the Supreme Advisory Council?

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta

Dear readers,

Baca juga:

Soal Rencana Wajib Asuransi Kendaraan, AAUI Sebut Pengelola Dana Tidak Boleh Ambil Keuntungan

President Joko Widodo is still going strong as he nears the end of his term of office in October. Supporting parties are trying to ensure he remains relevant in the political arena after he is no longer president. After failing to extend his term by revising the constitution for a three-term presidency, there is now a new path through the Supreme Advisory Council (DPA).

This was an institution that during the New Order regime was tasked with advising the president. It was dissolved in 2003 due to its ineffectiveness. The DPA was then renamed the Presidential Advisory Board. Now, there is an effort to revive it through a revision of the Presidential Advisory Board Law.

Several members of the House of Representatives (DPR) wanted to reinstate the DPA as a state institution. In the draft revision, its position was changed from a governmental institution to a state institution at the same level as the presidency. But is the president not the highest state institution?

Baca juga:

Beda Sikap Luhut dan Sri Mulyani soal Family Office

It is not clear what was behind this desire by DPR members. However, the proposal for the change came from the coalition supporting Prabowo Subianto. Of course, the parties backing him also support Jokowi because the President’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is now Prabowo’s deputy.

The DPA is a way to accommodate former presidents. Besides Jokowi, Prabowo’s supporters include Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Initially, Yudhoyono’s Democrat Party hoped to form a coalition with Anies Baswedan. However, the former Jakarta Governor chose PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar as his running mate in the presidential election. The Democrats then sided with Prabowo after failing to join the PDI-P camp.

This then led to the proposal of forming a presidential club comprising former presidents. The problem is that the DPA no longer has the same format as the Presidential Advisory Board, with its limited membership. There will be no restrictions on the number of members of the DPA, and they can come from various backgrounds. This means that Prabowo will be able to appoint anybody he likes to the council, including those critical of his government. Jokowi managed to ‘muzzle’ his critics with offers of tempting positions.

Therefore, many legal experts oppose the revival of the DPA, regardless of its design. Besides wasting state funds, the DPA could serve as a platform for supporters of power to gain positions. Moreover, in a presidential system, the president has full authority over policies. The president can ignore the DPA’s advice.

Hence, rather than creating an ineffective DPA, Prabowo Subianto would be better off forming a council composed of critics. Let them oversee and criticize government policies to ensure checks and balances. When the DPR’s function is dulled by coalition interests, the DPA could revitalize democracy.

In our editorial, we refer to this new body as the Great Critics Council because democracy is beautiful if power is kept under control. Enjoy the magazine.

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

Cover Story

The Plan to Revive of the Supreme Advisory Council

Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto plan to revive the Supreme Advisory Council. Is it true that Jokowi will become its chair?

Economy

Cosmetic Preservatives in Long-Lasting Bread

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Two bread brands are suspected of using a type of preservative that is not allowed in food. It is believed as a way to attack small and medium-scale bread producers.

Law

Jamaah Islamiyah’s Dissolution

The idea of dissolving Jamaah Islamiyah emerged over the past few years. The group is learning about jihad from new books and foreign Islamic scholars.

Science & Technology

The World’s Oldest Cave Paintings

BRIN and Griffith University scientists found cave paintings in Leang, South Sulawesi, believed to be the oldest in the world.

Interview

IDI Chief: Foreign Doctors Cannot Enter Indiscriminately

Chair of IDI, Mohammad Adib Khumaidi, discusses the polemic over the plan to allow foreign doctors to practice in Indonesia. He emphasizes stringent regulations are necessary.

Read at Tempo Magazine:

The Plan to Revive of the Supreme Advisory Council

Cosmetic Preservatives in Long-Lasting Bread

Jamaah Islamiyah’s Dissolution

The World’s Oldest Cave Paintings

IDI Chief: Foreign Doctors Cannot Enter Indiscriminately

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Pemerintah berencana menerapkan aturan wajib asuransi kendaraan bermotor.
supremeJokowi

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Soal Rencana Wajib Asuransi Kendaraan, AAUI Sebut Pengelola Dana Tidak Boleh Ambil Keuntungan

56 menit lalu

Sejumlah kendaraan menuju Jalan Raya Puncak terjebak kemacetan di kawasan Gadog, Kabupaten Bogor, Jawa Barat, Rabu, 11 Agustus 2021. Pemerintah menggeser libur Tahun Baru Islam yang semula 10 Agustus menjadi 11 Agustus dengan harapan daat mengurangi mobilitas dan potensi penularan Covid-19. ANTARA/Yulius Satria Wijaya
Soal Rencana Wajib Asuransi Kendaraan, AAUI Sebut Pengelola Dana Tidak Boleh Ambil Keuntungan

Pengelola dana asuransi wajib kendaraan bermotor yang akan ditetapkan pada awal tahun depan, tidak boleh mengambil keuntungan.


Beda Sikap Luhut dan Sri Mulyani soal Family Office

1 jam lalu

Menko Maritim dan Investasi Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (tengah) berbincang dengan Menteri Keuangan Sri Mulyani (kiri) dan Menteri Pertahanan Prabowo Subianto (kanan) sebelum mengikuti Sidang Kabinet Paripurna di Istana Negara, Jakarta, Selasa 6 Desember 2022. Sidang Kabinet Paripurna itu membahas kondisi perekonomian tahun 2023, evaluasi penanganan COVID-19 serta ketahanan pangan dan energi. ANTARA FOTO/Akbar Nugroho Gumay
Beda Sikap Luhut dan Sri Mulyani soal Family Office

Menurut Luhut, pemerintah sedang memfinalisasi pembentukan family office, agar selesai sebelum masa transisi pemerintahan.


Presiden Jokowi Teken Perpres Pengalihan IUP Tambang untuk Ormas, Baru PBNU yang Siap

3 jam lalu

Petugas mengoperasikan
Presiden Jokowi Teken Perpres Pengalihan IUP Tambang untuk Ormas, Baru PBNU yang Siap

Presiden Jokowi menerbitkan Perpres Nomor 76 2024 tentang Perubahan atas Perpres Nomor 70 2023 tentang Pengalokasian Lahan bagi Penataan Investasi


Jokowi: SDM Papua Bagus, Tinggal Menggosoknya Agar Cemerlang

3 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo (depan, kiri) dan Ibu Negara Iriana Joko Widodo (depan, kanan) saat menghadiri peringatan Hari Anak Nasional Ke-40 di Istora Papua Bangkit, Jayapura, Papua, Selasa 23 Juli 2024. Hari Anak Nasional bertema
Jokowi: SDM Papua Bagus, Tinggal Menggosoknya Agar Cemerlang

Jokowi mengatakan dirinya menyaksikan sendiri kepandaian dan kepintaran putra-putri asli Papua saat menghadiri perayaan puncak Hari Anak Nasional.


Jokowi Khawatir Wabah Polio Muncul Lagi

4 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo menyapa anak-anak yang menyambutnya saat tiba di Istora Papua Bangkit, Jayapura, Selasa 23 Juli 2024. Presiden menghadiri peringatan Hari Anak Nasional Ke-40 bertema
Jokowi Khawatir Wabah Polio Muncul Lagi

Jokowi tidak merinci daerah mana saja yang menjadi prioritas untuk vaksin polio.


Terkini: Beda BPOM dan SGS Mengenai Pengawet Roti Aoka dan Okko, Tiket Pesawat akan Turun sebelum Jokowi Diganti Prabowo

4 jam lalu

Roti Okko dan Aoka (rotiokko.com/ ptindonesiabakeryfamily.com)
Terkini: Beda BPOM dan SGS Mengenai Pengawet Roti Aoka dan Okko, Tiket Pesawat akan Turun sebelum Jokowi Diganti Prabowo

Berita terkini: BPOM dan SGS beda pendapat mengenai dugaan pengawet kosmetik di roti Aoka dan Okko. Tiket pesawat akan turun sebelum Jokowi diganti Pr


Jokowi Bilang Surat Presiden Pergantian Komisioner KPU Masih Diproses

6 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo menyapa anak-anak yang menyambutnya saat tiba di Istora Papua Bangkit, Jayapura, Selasa 23 Juli 2024. Presiden menghadiri peringatan Hari Anak Nasional Ke-40 bertema
Jokowi Bilang Surat Presiden Pergantian Komisioner KPU Masih Diproses

Jokowi tidak menjawab secara rinci ketika wartawan menanyakan kapan Surpres itu akan dikirim.


Jokowi Teken Aturan Baru, Muluskan Bahlil Bagi Izin Tambang ke Ormas Keagamaan

6 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo (tengah) didampingi Menteri PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono (kiri), Mensesneg Pratikno (keempat kanan), Menteri Investasi/Kepala BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia (ketiga kanan) dan Kepala Otorita IKN Bambang Susantono (kedua kanan) meninjau pembangunan rumah tapak menteri di Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), Penajam Paser Utara, Kalimantan Timur, Jumat 22 September 2023. ANTARA FOTO/Sigid Kurniawan
Jokowi Teken Aturan Baru, Muluskan Bahlil Bagi Izin Tambang ke Ormas Keagamaan

Jokowi meneken surat Perpres Nomor 76 Tahun 2024. Mengatur kewenangan Menteri Investasi membagikan izin tambang ke ormas keagamaan.


Pesan Jokowi di Hari Anak Nasional: Belajar, Belajar, Belajar

7 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo (depan, kiri) dan Ibu Negara Iriana Joko Widodo (depan, kanan) saat menghadiri peringatan Hari Anak Nasional Ke-40 di Istora Papua Bangkit, Jayapura, Papua, Selasa 23 Juli 2024. Hari Anak Nasional bertema
Pesan Jokowi di Hari Anak Nasional: Belajar, Belajar, Belajar

Jokowi menilai sebagai masa depan bangsa, anak-anak Indonesia harus dipersiapkan dengan baik.


Serba-serbi Harlah PKB ke-26: Jokowi-Prabowo-Zulhas Absen dan Anies Tak Diundang

7 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo dan Ketua Umum Partai Gerindra Prabowo Subianto di Istana Merdeka, Jakarta, 11 Oktober 2019. TEMPO/Subekti
Serba-serbi Harlah PKB ke-26: Jokowi-Prabowo-Zulhas Absen dan Anies Tak Diundang

Jokowi, Prabowo, dan Zulhas dipastikan absen pada perayaan Harlah ke-26 PKB hari ini. Sementara Anies tak diundang. Apa alasannya?