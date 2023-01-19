Pencarian Terpopuler

TEMPO EKSKLUSIF
Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
BERLANGGANAN

The Hasty Health Omnibus Law

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - IF there are no obstacles, Indonesia will shortly have a third omnibus law. After the Job Creation Law and the Development and Reinforcement of the Financial Sector Law, we will soon have the health law. Like its ‘older siblings’, the omnibus health law was drawn up behind closed doors.

Throughout last week, Tempo reporters met with a number of sources with knowledge of the proceedings behind the drawing up of the proposed law that integrates dozens of health sector policies. From them, although officially the omnibus law was an “initiative from the House of Representatives (DPR),” we learned that the draft law came from the government? Why?

The health bill immediately triggered a polemic. A number of professional health care organizations expressed opposition to this comprehensive regulation. They lobbied a number of groups. One of the reasons behind this opposition is that the bill reduces the role of professional organizations such as the Indonesian Medical Association. The authority held by this organization generates income for senior doctors.

What are regulated in the omnibus health law? One of its aims is to increase the number of specialist doctors. At present, the ratio of specialists to patients is highly unbalanced compared to other ASEAN nations. There are signs that the existing law is responsible for the low number of specialist doctors because of all of the requirements it stipulates.

A number of Indonesian doctors working overseas have also spoken of how difficult it is to meet the requirements to practice in Indonesia. There are specialists who qualified in Europe but who are reluctant to undergo the lengthy procedures and eventually give up. Other doctors say that it takes a long time for their expertise to be recognized by national professional organizations, despite the fact that in other countries these bodies are similar to labor unions.

Whose voice should we listen to? Is it true that the government’s desire to reform the health care sector is entirely in the public interest? Or is the opposition from senior doctors just an excuse to prevent one of their sources of income being taken over by the government? Enjoy the magazine.

Stefanus Pramono

Managing Editor

---

COVER STORY

 The Omnibus Health Law Controversies

There are indications that the government asked the DPR to pass the health law in order to attract investors. The Indonesian Medical Association has mobilized to oppose it.

Russian-Educated Doctor Without a Stethoscope

Many hospitals still do not have any specialist doctors. The government is to give resident doctors a stipend.

A Pariah in One’s Country

There are reports that doctors qualifying overseas face discrimination when they returned to Indonesia. Some of them decide to remain abroad.

What Will the Omnibus Health Bill Serve?

A Tempo interview with Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the Indonesian Medical Association Chair Adib Khumaidi. They explain reasons for supporting and opposing the omnibus law.

OPINION

Slow Down with the Health Bill

There are signs that the health bill was drawn up in secret. There is no need to be hasty in passing it.

LAW

Case Brokers at Detective Headquarters

Bambang Kayun was not alone in manipulating cases under investigation from the National Police Criminal Investigation Department. He has long been under suspicion of being a case broker.

The Stagnant Career of the Company Commander

Bambang Kayun had a glittering career. He was then left behind by his contemporaries.

OPINION

The Hypocrisy of Police Reforms

The bribery case involving Bambang Kayun makes the slogan “Police Reforms” even more empty. The police too often blame ‘certain individuals’.

ECONOMY

Single Platform for SOEs Pension Funds

The process of integrating state-owned enterprises pension funds has been slow. Most of them are problematic and underfunded.

 

ENVIRONMENT

Forest Management Under Threat

Forest management at the site level changed when the Job Creation Law went into effect.



Omnibus LawHealth



Rekomendasi Berita

    Berita tidak ada

Omnibus Health Law Facilitate Foreign Investment

2 hari lalu

Omnibus Health Law Facilitate Foreign Investment

DPR and the government are deliberating on the national health system bill. The omnibus Health Law will abolish dozens of health-related regulations.


Menggodok Omnibus Law Sistem Kesehatan Nasional

4 hari lalu

Menggodok Omnibus Law Sistem Kesehatan Nasional

DPR dan pemerintah sedang menggodok RUU Sistem Kesehatan Nasional. Omnibus law kesehatan itu akan menghapus belasan UU tentang kesehatan.


Penggiat Anti Korupsi Kritik Perppu Cipta Kerja, Bandingkan Jokowi dan Soeharto

11 hari lalu

Penggiat Anti Korupsi Kritik Perppu Cipta Kerja, Bandingkan Jokowi dan Soeharto

Perppu Cipta Kerja terus mendapatkan kritikan. Indonesia dinilai pernah mengalami masa dimana masalah ekonomi lebih dikedepankan ketimbang demokrasi.


Debus Omnibus

11 hari lalu

Debus Omnibus

Peraturan Pemerintah Pengganti UU (Perpu) Cipta Kerja menghidupkan kembali omnibus law yang inkonstitusional bersyarat.


Perpu Cipta Kerja Dinilai Langgengkan Pasal yang Mengancam Lingkungan Hidup

13 hari lalu

Perpu Cipta Kerja Dinilai Langgengkan Pasal yang Mengancam Lingkungan Hidup

Satya Bumi juga menyoroti Perpu Cipta Kerja yang masih mempertahankan aturan yang memangkas hak masyarakat adat dalam penyusunan Amdal.


UU PPSK Tetapkan OJK Jadi Satu-satunya Penyidik Pidana Jasa Keuangan, Ini Detail Aturannya

13 hari lalu

UU PPSK Tetapkan OJK Jadi Satu-satunya Penyidik Pidana Jasa Keuangan, Ini Detail Aturannya

OJK diberi wewenang khusus sebagai lembaga satu-satunya yang melakukan penyidikan tidak pidana di sektor jasa keuangan.


Perpu Cipta Kerja Disebut untuk Genjot Investasi, Faisal Basri: Itu Investasinya Otot, Bukan Otak

14 hari lalu

Perpu Cipta Kerja Disebut untuk Genjot Investasi, Faisal Basri: Itu Investasinya Otot, Bukan Otak

Faisal Basri menanggapi Perpu Cipta Kerja yang digadang-gadang pemerintah untuk mencapai target investasi pada tahun ini sebesar Rp 1.200 triliun.


Sebut Banyak Aturan Terbit di Luar Prosedur, Ekonom Senior Berikan Bukti Oligarki Ekonomi

14 hari lalu

Sebut Banyak Aturan Terbit di Luar Prosedur, Ekonom Senior Berikan Bukti Oligarki Ekonomi

Didin S Damanhuri menilai oligarki ekonomi akan semakin mengendalikan politik Indonesia pada tahun ini.


Bappebti Bantah Gagal Kelola Aset Kripto: Masalah Muncul Sejak 2018, Tapi Relatif Teratasi

15 hari lalu

Bappebti Bantah Gagal Kelola Aset Kripto: Masalah Muncul Sejak 2018, Tapi Relatif Teratasi

Pelaksana Tugas Kepala Bappebti Didid Noordiatmoko membeberkan alasan pihaknya tak lagi mengelola aset kripto dan perdagangan derivatif.


Gairah Baru Bisnis Bus

15 hari lalu

Gairah Baru Bisnis Bus

Perusahaan otobus (PO) kian giat menawarkan layanan baru, salah satunya bus sleeper,