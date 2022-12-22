Ferdy Sambo and the Illegal Mining Case

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - A police investigation into illegal coal mining in East Kalimantan uncovered new facts. Former chief of the Police Profession and Security Division Ferdy Sambo is alleged to have ordered his men to investigate the generals who were backing the illegal mining.

It is suspected that Sambo’s order followed the naming of coal tycoon Erwin Rarhardjo as a suspect in the ownership of an illegal mine. Erwin is a friend of Sambo and he claims to know who is backing the illegal mining in Kalimantan. One of them is Ismail Bolong, a police intelligence officer at Samarinda Police who is also a coal businessman.

Ismail appeared in a testimonial video claiming that he routinely paid bribes to East Kalimantan police officers and to generals at National Police Headquarters to protect the illegal mining. Ismail claimed to have paid Rp6 billion to chief of the Police Criminal Investigation Department Comr. Gen. Agus Andrianto in 2021.

The police detained Ismail Bolong on December 6. Our cover story this week highlights the role of Ferdy Sambo behind the investigation into the illegal mining that led to conflicts between the generals, following the naming of Ferdy Sambo as the main suspect in the killing of his adjutant, Brig. Yosua Hutabarat in July.

Who are the police generals backing the illegal mining Kalimantan? Enjoy the magazine.

Mustafa Silalahi

Main Editor

Sambo’s Illegal Mining Intervention in East Kalimantan

Why did Ferdy Sambo investigate illegal mining in Kalimantan? Who was involved?

Who Fight Over the Illegal Mining in East Kalimantan

Why are people fighting over a bankrupt coal mining company?

Interview with Ferdy Sambo

From behind bars, Ferdy Sambo speaks about his role in the conflicts between the generals over illegal mining.

OPINION

Ending the Wars within Our Police

How should President Jokowi respond to the conflicts between the generals over illegal mining in East Kalimantan?

NATIONAL

Lobbying for Papuan Humanitarian Pause in Geneva

What is the purpose of the Papuan humanitarian pause agreed in Geneva?

Muddy Mitigation in the Midst of Tragedy

The National Consumer Protection Agency established a fact-finding team to investigate the acute kidney injuries in children. What did the BPOM do wrong?

ECONOMY

Raw Sugar Scarcity Threatens Food and Beverage Industry

Refined sugar has become scarce again ahead of the year-end because the government was slow to issue import permit.

INTERVIEW

We Came from a Dark Past

Danish Ambassador to Indonesia, Lars Bo Larsen, discusses about renewable energy, waste management and potentials for electric ferries.

TEMPO’S FILM 2022 SPECIAL REPORT

A Prolific Year for Young Filmmakers

Tempo is again holding Film Selection of 2022. Who are the best in the filmmaking?

Tempo’s Best Film, Autobiography, Tells Violence that Never Ends

Autobiography as Tempo’s Best Film is a brilliant one. It is Makbul Mubarak’s thrilling debut film about the long history of violence in the country.

Happy Salma Succeeded Expressing Different Emotions in Nana

Tempo’s Best Actress, Happy Salma, delivered a range of emotions in Nana with gestures and body language in the film Before, Now & Then.

Kevin Ardilova Succeeds in Transforming into Rakib in Autobiography

Tempo’s Best Actor, Kevin Ardilova, delves into rural life, going through ordeals and experiences before across an event that appears to be a turnaround to his life.