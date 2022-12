Ferdy Sambo Role in Illegal Mining

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE testimony of Ismail Bolong unveiled the role of Ferdy Sambo, a former two-star general and chief of the National Police Profession and Security Division. Ismail, a former intelligence officer with the Samarinda Regional Police in East Kalimantan, admitted to have been involved in illegal mining activities. To mask his wrongdoings, Ismail claimed he bribed regional police officers and the top brass at the Jakarta Police Headquarters. Later, a coal businessman behind Ismail who had been illegally mining coal had a run-in with the police. He is friends with Sambo who is presently on trial for premeditated murder of his own aide. Who are the other generals involved in the illegal mining ‘star war’?

SPECIAL REPORT

Tempo’s Film 2022

SEVERAL young filmmakers present a feast of new exciting movies with noteworthy alternative themes. Who are they?

NATIONAL

New Facts on Acute Kidney Injury

THE fact-finding team of the National Consumer Protection Agency found several new facts regarding the acute kidney injury cases. They also found indications of Food and Drug Monitoring Agency was negligent in its oversight of the syrup medicines that caused death to hundreds of children.

ECONOMY

Sugar Crisis

AFTER rice, refined sugar, an essential ingredient in food and drinks, has now become a rare commodity. Late imports led to empty stocks.

ENVIRONMENT

What is COP15 for?

BESIDES the Climate Change COP, there is a biodiversity conference taking place in Montreal, Canada.