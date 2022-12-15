The New Order of Criminal Code

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The nightmare for democracy has finally come true. On December 6, the House of Representatives (DPR) passed the Criminal Code (KUHP) bill that had been put forward by the government. The new KUHP will only come into force three years from now, but it has caused concerns among many: in the name of law, order or development, the state will restrict freedom of expression as it did during the New Order era.

Throughout this week, we have met with a number of officials familiar with the events leading to the ratification of the bill. One of the driving forces behind the accelerated passing of the KUHP bill—which was handed over to the DPR on November 9—was Deputy Minister of Justice and Human Rights Eddy Hiariej. He led the lobbying against those opposed to the problematic articles in the proposed KUHP.

The Gadjah Mada University law professor also lobbied politicians at the DPR. And he sought compromise over the problematic legal provisions with the leaders of the factions. Eddy also accommodated the wishes of the Islamic parties to retain the punishment for adultery. In all of this, he was assisted by an expert Criminal Code bill team and Palace officials.

Thanks to this lobbying, the Criminal Code was ratified in an instant. Even the problematic articles were passed into law and will regulate the conduct of every Indonesian citizen. Now it is just a matter of waiting for President Joko Widodo to formally sign the bill into law. The ideals of the 1998 Reformasi movement that overthrew the New Order survived less than 25 years.

Stefanus Pramono

Managing Editor

COVER STORY

The Hasty Criminal Code

Supporters of the KUHP bill worked to ensure that the proposals drawn up by law professors were passed without any problems. There was scarcely any opposition in the DPR.

The Fast Lobbying for the “catch-all” KUHP Provisions

The government compromised with a number of factions in order to retain problematic articles. There was lobbying of the DPR leadership.

Anyone Can Be a Victim of the Criminal Code

The KUHP Reform Alliance often uses social media to express its opinions. This receives a more positive response than the social media influencers supporting the KUHP.

OPINION

Jokowi's Legacy Criminal Code

The new KUHP moves Indonesia further away from being a modern democratic nation. It contains violations of the people’s right to express opinions.

INTERVIEW

The KIHP Pros and Contras

Interviews with Human Rights Watch Asia Director Elaine Person and Deputy Minister of Justice and Human Rights Eddy Hiariej.

A Call to Jihad

A member of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah carried out a suicide bombing after being released from jail.

ECONOMY

The Hunt for Abandoned Satellite Project

A new contractor is eyeing the 123 degrees east longitude orbit satellite project, chasing the remaining two years of orbit expiration deadline.

SPECIAL REPORT

Transformational Teachers to Equalize Education Quality in Indonesia

Since 2020, nearly 9,000 teachers in 28 provinces have completed the Guru Penggerak (Transformational Teachers) Program. We have stories of five such motivating teachers in this edition.