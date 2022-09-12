Enduring Inflation

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - INFLATION is looming in the wake of the Pertalite and diesel fuel price increase. President Joko Widodo orders regions to allocate 2 percent of the central government’s fund transfer to support public’s purchasing power apart from the social assistance program and direct cash aid. Is there enough budget to support this?

https://magz.tempo.co/read/cover-story/39671/the-government-is-using-all-means-to-mitigate-inflation-after-an-increase-in-fuel-prices

NATIONAL

The Divided PPP

MUHAMAD Mardiono, a member of Joko Widodo’s Presidential Advisory Council, becomes the new PPP general chairman by ousting Suharso Monoarfa, who claims the move as a coup. Is there an intervention from the State Palace?

LAW

Exotic Birds on Warships

PAPUA’s wildlife trading allegedly becomes a business venture of Indonesian Navy personnel. They are colluding with traders using the warship routes and promising security and safe passage.

ENVIRONMENT

Crisis in Cimandiri

THE condition of the Cimandiri river basin area in West Java increasingly becomes critical as a result of various activities done by local communities and extractive industries. Illegal mining is rampant. Why are these infringements left to take place?