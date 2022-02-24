Kamis, 24 Februari 2022
Official logo TEMPO.CO

Disarray over Workers' Pensions

Reporter:
Editor:

Nur Haryanto

komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Bagikan Berita

    Disarray over Workers’ Pensions

    Apparently, President Joko Widodo has asked the manpower ministry to revise Regulation No. 22/2022 on the administration and conditions for payouts of old-age benefits (JHT). As announced by State Secretary Pratikno on February 21, Jokowi asked Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah to make payouts of JHT funds easier.

    In this regulation, JHT funds can only be paid to participants when they reach 56 years of age. This provision triggered demonstrations of workers over the last two weeks. Social media has been flooded with posts questioning and protesting about this policy. The official manpower ministry account has been painstakingly responding with number of excuses about the importance of this regulation.

    We chose this topic for our cover story published on February 21 because there is a huge question over the JHT uproar that has not been answered: what is the point of workers having such huge funds if the government holds onto them? Why is the government determined to withhold the money of the people who have been working their fingers to the bone only not to be able to cash in their savings?

    It turns out that there have long been problems with the management of these social security funds for workers. We began to unravel them by taking another look at Law No. 93/1992 on the workers social security program. Then we analyzed the financial reports of the Workers Social Security Agency (BP Jamsostek).

    The figures in these reports showed how the JHT funds have provided the main source of income and investment for BP Jamsostek. The program has turned BP Jamsostek into one of the largest local investors, particularly in government’s bonds.

    Conversely, requests for payouts of JHT benefits from participants are also on the rise because of the large number of workers making claims after losing their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic—an option now removed under the new regulation. Is it true that these workers’ funds have been used to cover shortfalls in the state budget caused by the pandemic and to pay for lighthouse projects?

    Stay well and enjoy the magazine.

    Agoeng Wijaya

    Executive Editor

    Workers’ Funds for Who?        

    The government is holding onto workers’ old-age benefits. Workers can only access their savings when they reach the age of 56. Who is the money for?

    Between Life and Old Age

    The new regulation is seen as unfair to workers. What are they worried about?

    Taking Risks at a Time of Uncertainty

    How does BP Jamsostek manage the JHT funds? Where does it invest them?

    Interview with BP Jamsostek’s Chief Executive Officer

    An explanation from the CEO of BP Jamsostek. Is it true that workers’ funds are deposited safely and invested properly?

  • pension
  • JHT
  • BP Jamsostek

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga


    Newsletter


    Fokus
  • Logika Main Paksa Peserta BPJS Kesehatan dengan Hak Publik

    Logika Main Paksa Peserta BPJS Kesehatan dengan Hak Publik

  • Rusia Akui Kemerdekaan Separatis Donbass, Krisis Ukraina Masuki Babak Baru

    Rusia Akui Kemerdekaan Separatis Donbass, Krisis Ukraina Masuki Babak Baru
  • Cerita Nurhayati, Pelapor Kasus Dana Desa yang Dijadikan Tersangka

    Cerita Nurhayati, Pelapor Kasus Dana Desa yang Dijadikan Tersangka

  • Menanti Calon Kepala Otorita IKN Pilihan Jokowi

    Menanti Calon Kepala Otorita IKN Pilihan Jokowi
    • Terkini
  • Disarray over Workers' Pensions

    Disarray over Workers' Pensions

     4 jam lalu
  • Cerita Panji, Hero Asli Jawa

    Cerita Panji, Hero Asli Jawa

     8 jam lalu
  • Solusi Sementara Dana Jaminan Hari Tua

    Solusi Sementara Dana Jaminan Hari Tua

     10 jam lalu
  • Manuver Pensiun TNI

    Manuver Pensiun TNI

     1 hari lalu
  • Balik Kanan Jaminan Hari Tua

    Balik Kanan Jaminan Hari Tua

     1 hari lalu
  • Kisruh Duit Buruh Jaminan Hari Tua

    Kisruh Duit Buruh Jaminan Hari Tua

     2 hari lalu
  • Eits... BPJS Dulu

    Eits... BPJS Dulu

     2 hari lalu
  • Pension Tension

    Pension Tension

     3 hari lalu
  • CekFakta #144 Kolaborasi Media Menangkal Hoaks Jelang Pemilu 2024

    CekFakta #144 Kolaborasi Media Menangkal Hoaks Jelang Pemilu 2024

     3 hari lalu
  • Instruksi Pusat di Proyek Wadas

    Instruksi Pusat di Proyek Wadas

     3 hari lalu
    • Selengkapnya

  • Acara G20, Airlangga: Berjalan Lancar, Tidak Acara Kasus Covid yang Menonjol

    15 menit lalu

  • Dukung Agenda G20, Holding Ultra Mikro Dorong Pemerataan Ekonomi

     15 jam lalu

  • G20, Gubernur BI: Perlu Koordinasi Bersama dalam Pemulihan Ekonomi Global

     15 jam lalu
    • Grafis

    Telemedisin Isoman Gratis, Begini Cara dan Syarat Mengakses Layanan

    Kemenkes merilis layanan telemedisin isoman bagi mereka yang terjangkit Covid-19. Simak sejumlah cara dan syarat untuk mengakses layanan itu.