Selasa, 22 Februari 2022
Official logo TEMPO.CO

Pension Tension

Reporter:
Editor:

Nur Haryanto

komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Bagikan Berita

    COVER STORY

    Pensions Polemic

    THE Manpower Minister Regulation No. 2/2022 on the procedure and requirements for old-age benefits (JHT) disbursement triggers a polemic. The regulation stipulates that the JHT can be claimed if the beneficiary is 56 years old, permanently disabled or dies. Workers are enraged. They reject the regulation that they consider in contrary to the National Social Security System Law. Is it true that the government needs the funds to cover debts resulting from the many lighthouse projects?

    NATIONAL

    When Soldiers Refuse to Retire

    INDONESIAN Military (TNI) Commander Gen. Andika Perkasa proposes that the retirement age for soldiers be raised. Is this intended to pave the way for the 2024 general elections?


    LAW

    State’s Lost Assets

    INACTIVE Mayor of Bekasi Rahmat Effendi is allegedly involved in misappropriation of the Jakasetia III State Primary School land clearance project in Bekasi, West Java. The compensation for the land was misdelivered.

    ENVIRONMENT

    Cheap Carbon Trade

    CARBON trading in the energy sector will take effect starting on April 1. The government will apply the cap and trade and cap and tax schemes. Could they accelerate emission cut?

  • pension
  • Andika Perkasa
  • Carbon Trade

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga


    Newsletter


    Fokus
  • Cerita Nurhayati, Pelapor Kasus Dana Desa yang Dijadikan Tersangka

    Cerita Nurhayati, Pelapor Kasus Dana Desa yang Dijadikan Tersangka

  • Menanti Calon Kepala Otorita IKN Pilihan Jokowi

    Menanti Calon Kepala Otorita IKN Pilihan Jokowi
  • Dugaan Satpol PP Terobos Proses Pembahasan APBD DKI Demi Beri Hibah

    Dugaan Satpol PP Terobos Proses Pembahasan APBD DKI Demi Beri Hibah
  • Kala PTUN Wajibkan Anies Baswedan Keruk Kali Mampang

    Kala PTUN Wajibkan Anies Baswedan Keruk Kali Mampang
    • Terkini
  • Pension Tension

    Pension Tension

     14 jam lalu
  • CekFakta #144 Kolaborasi Media Menangkal Hoaks Jelang Pemilu 2024

    CekFakta #144 Kolaborasi Media Menangkal Hoaks Jelang Pemilu 2024

     15 jam lalu
  • Instruksi Pusat di Proyek Wadas

    Instruksi Pusat di Proyek Wadas

     19 jam lalu
  • Di Balik Kisruh Duit Buruh

    Di Balik Kisruh Duit Buruh

     1 hari lalu
  • Geliat Sineas Lokal

    Geliat Sineas Lokal

     1 hari lalu
  • Sekolah Informal Pelestari Alam

    Sekolah Informal Pelestari Alam

     2 hari lalu
  • Inspirasi Kota Peduli Lingkungan

    Inspirasi Kota Peduli Lingkungan

     2 hari lalu
  • The Emperor's New Capital

    The Emperor's New Capital

     3 hari lalu
  • Posisi Hukum Bendungan Bener

    Posisi Hukum Bendungan Bener

     3 hari lalu
  • Sengkarut Andal Bendungan Bener

    Sengkarut Andal Bendungan Bener

     3 hari lalu
    • Selengkapnya
    Grafis

    Anggaran Fantastis Pemilu 2024

    KPU mengusulkan anggaran fantastis untuk Pemilu 2024, yakni sekitar tiga kali anggaran pemilu sebelumnya. Sejumlah alasan jadi penyebabnya.