Pension Tension

COVER STORY

Pensions Polemic

THE Manpower Minister Regulation No. 2/2022 on the procedure and requirements for old-age benefits (JHT) disbursement triggers a polemic. The regulation stipulates that the JHT can be claimed if the beneficiary is 56 years old, permanently disabled or dies. Workers are enraged. They reject the regulation that they consider in contrary to the National Social Security System Law. Is it true that the government needs the funds to cover debts resulting from the many lighthouse projects?

NATIONAL

When Soldiers Refuse to Retire

INDONESIAN Military (TNI) Commander Gen. Andika Perkasa proposes that the retirement age for soldiers be raised. Is this intended to pave the way for the 2024 general elections?



LAW

State’s Lost Assets

INACTIVE Mayor of Bekasi Rahmat Effendi is allegedly involved in misappropriation of the Jakasetia III State Primary School land clearance project in Bekasi, West Java. The compensation for the land was misdelivered.

ENVIRONMENT

Cheap Carbon Trade

CARBON trading in the energy sector will take effect starting on April 1. The government will apply the cap and trade and cap and tax schemes. Could they accelerate emission cut?