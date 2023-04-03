Pencarian Terpopuler

Megawati Soekarno Putri Reject Israel soccer team in the U-20 FIFA World Cup

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairperson Megawati Soekarno Putri instructed party members to reject the presence of the Israel soccer team in the U-20 FIFA World Cup. The reason being, it was not in line with the spirit of Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president. There were also considerations to win the votes of Muslim constituents. The government had initially prepared a scenario for the World Cup without Israel’s participation, which had already passed the pre-qualification rounds. As a result, the international soccer federation FIFA cancelled Indonesia as the host country. What political bargaining took place between Megawati and Jokowi with this cancellation?

The Rp349 Trillion Turmoil

THE Law Commission at the House of Representatives summoned Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud Md. to explain allegations of money laundering amounting to Rp349 trillion in the finance ministry. The transactions, which took place between 2009 and 2023, involved officials of the ministry and were dominated by corporations.

Illegal Textile Abounds

THE domestic textile industry says illegal imports of textiles and garments to have reached 320,000 tons last year alone. The government blames textile imports for hitting small businesses. Is thrifting really the cause?



Megawati Soekarno PutriIsraelU-20 FIFA World Cup

