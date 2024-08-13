Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

The Uncontested Race for the Jakarta Regional Election

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta

Dear Readers,

Baca juga:

Jokowi Bilang Belum Siap Alihkan Ibu Kota dari Jakarta ke IKN: Pindah Rumah Saja Ribet, Jangan Menggampangkan

The simultaneous regional head elections are set for November 27, 2024. The Indonesia Onward Coalition—the coalition of parties supporting President Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto—is poised to secure victories in several regions, including Jakarta and West Java. In Jakarta, they are backing Ridwan Kamil, the former Governor of West Java from Golkar.

Ridwan Kamil was initially considered for a pairing with Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi’s youngest son. However, Kaesang’s prospects have dimmed due to his low electability. Ridwan Kamil’s own electability is also low, ranked third after Anies Baswedan and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Nevertheless, the Indonesia Onward Coalition remains optimistic about their chances.

They are employing all possible strategies to win Jakarta, including persuading parties that have declared support for Anies Baswedan to join their side. It is reported that NasDem and the Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS) are wavering after facing legal issues and being tempted with election compensation offers.

Baca juga:

Istana Ajak Warga Saksikan Kirab HUT RI ke-79, Prosesi dari Jakarta ke IKN

This leaves the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and the National Awakening Party (PKB). Both are unable to field their own candidates. The PDI-P has Ahok (Basuki Tjahaja Purnama), but the PKB is also swayed by offers of cabinet positions in Prabowo’s government. Consequently, Anies Baswedan or Ahok might be left empty-handed. So, who will challenge Ridwan Kamil?

The Indonesia Onward Coalition is preparing an empty box on the ballot paper scenario or a dummy independent candidate. Ridwan will face an uncontested election if no viable candidate stands against him. So far, only Comr. Gen. Dharma Pongrekun, Deputy Chief of the National Cyber and Encryption Agency, is ready to run as an independent candidate. Facing an ‘empty box’ or an independent candidate, Ridwan Kamil is likely to win decisively.

This is why he is willing to give up West Java, where his electability is the highest compared to other candidates. For West Java, Indonesia Onward Coalition’s candidate is Dedi Mulyadi, the former Purwakarta Regent from Golkar who is now a Gerindra politician. Gerindra and Golkar will form a coalition to support him.

Not only in Jakarta, but the Indonesia Onward Coalition is also planning the uncontested election scenario in several regions. This way, their candidates will win easily. However, the victim of this manipulation is democracy and the political system. Such electoral tricks are the beginning of the downfall of democracy.

If Indonesia feels increasingly grim these days, perhaps it is because we, the voters, remain silent in the face of such blatant political misconduct.

Regards,

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

The Uncontested Election Scenario to Block Anies Baswedan’s Candidacy in the Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

Jokowi and Prabowo’ coalition are maneuvering to thwart Anies Baswedan’s candidacy in the Jakarta regional head election. Cabinet posts are being offered as inducements.

Golkar’s Maneuvers in the Regional Head Elections

Golkar finally aligned with Gerindra for the West Java and Jakarta regional head elections but faces the threat of being left behind in Banten.

The Mysterious Mr. T of Online Gambling Business Syndicate

Tommy Hermawan Lo’s name emerges following the mention of Mr. T in online gambling that involves human trafficking case. He is a director at a casino management company.

The Plan to Impose Tax on Sweetened Beverage Products

The government revives plans to impose taxes on sweetened beverages and other food products. There are also plans to implement a color-coded label as a replacement for the tax.

The Fight over Mangroves Management

The proposal to extend the tenure of the Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency is suspected to be driven by the Environment and Forestry Ministry’s desire to take over the management of all mangroves. The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry strongly rejects it.

PKB-PBNU Dispute Over DPR’s Haj Special Committee

The conflict between the PKB and PBNU escalates following the establishment of the Special Committee for Haj by the DPR. Nahdlatul Ulama feels the DPR is targeting the Religious Affairs Minister, the younger brother of the PBNU General Chair.

You can read at Tempo Magazine:

The Uncontested Election Scenario to Block Anies Baswedan’s Candidacy in the Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

Golkar’s Maneuvers in the Regional Head Elections

The Mysterious Mr. T of Online Gambling Business Syndicate

The Plan to Impose Tax on Sweetened Beverage Products

The Fight over Mangroves Management

PKB-PBNU Dispute Over DPR’s Haj Special Committee

