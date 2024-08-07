Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Open Conflict Between Jokowi and Megawati over Legal Cases and Regional Election

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta

Hi readers,

Jokowi Bentuk Satgas Percepatan Investasi di IKN, PUPR: Bukan untuk Mencari Investor Baru

The political arena is heating up, especially due to the increasingly open conflict between the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) elite and President Jokowi. PDI-P General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri, in her speech at a Perindo Party working meeting, openly expressed her frustration with the behavior of those in power. She is unhappy with the scrutiny of party elites over various legal issues and the obstruction of regional head candidates.

In fact, this conflict is a good thing. It is time for the PDI-P to consider taking a firm stance in opposition to the government. With two months remaining in Jokowi’s presidency, if Megawati is truly angry, she should instruct ministers from her party to resign from the cabinet. This would demonstrate PDI-P’s serious commitment to rescuing democracy, which is in increasing peril.

In a democracy, opposition is crucial as it plays a role in controlling the government. Jokowi’s large coalition in the House of Representatives (DPR) has proven to make the government’s power increasingly excessive. The DPR’s checks and balances function has disappeared, and it has become merely a group of party members serving as rubber stamps for government desires.

Sosok Sekjen PKB Hasanuddin Wahid Ogah Penuhi Undangan PBNU, Apa Alasannya?

They remain passive even as Jokowi’s administration recklessly exercises power, violating norms and ethics, and manipulating the law to sustain its authority. DPR members not only follow but cater to whatever Jokowi wants, as long as they can savor the power pie.

The principle of democracy is to restrain the use of power, no matter how legally legitimate. A president has the right to issue a decree dissolving the legislature if he feels stuck with political negotiations. However, once this right is used, it leads to autocracy. During Jokowi’s era, rather than restraining himself, he has dismantled the legal system supporting democracy to fulfill his desire for power.

DPR members are surely aware of this principle. Yet, while still close to Jokowi, the PDI-P also contributed to weakening democratic institutions. They helped undermine the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), approved the Job Creation Law, and even supported the Nusantara Capital City project without criticism.

Now, after diverging from Jokowi, the PDI-P is angry, especially because law enforcement is aggressively investigating party elites in corruption cases. This is a positive development. The law must be enforced. However, as the conflict intensifies, the actions of the KPK, prosecutors, and police demonstrate that power is truly being wielded as a political tool.

So, this PDI-P-Jokowi conflict has its merits. The public now has a channel for criticism through political figures, which has been absent for the past 10 years. PDI-P elites are now vocally criticizing Jokowi’s power. This stance should continue under President Prabowo Subianto, who is supported by Jokowi. Better late than never.

Regards,

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

Open Conflict Between Jokowi and Megawati

Megawati Soekarnoputri is upset over legal cases and election obstructions of her cadres. Political differences heighten her conflict with Jokowi.

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

The Formula to Oppose Jokowi’s Candidates

The battle in the presidential election is set to continue in regional head elections. The PDI-P is determined to challenge President Joko Widodo’s candidates.

PDI-P-Gerindra Coalition in Regional Head Elections

The PDI-P opens itself up to supporting Prabowo Subianto. Testing the water through the simultaneous regional head elections.

Suspected Corruption on the Procurement of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment

The KPK named three suspects in the corruption case involving personal protective equipment. Other high-ranking officials are also implicated.

The Mystery of the Dead Mahakam Dolphins

Five Irrawaddy dolphins died over the past six months in the Mahakam River. Three carcasses were found in conservation areas.

You can read on Tempo Magazine: 

Open Conflict Between Jokowi and Megawati

The Formula to Oppose Jokowi’s Candidates

PDI-P-Gerindra Coalition in Regional Head Elections

Suspected Corruption on the Procurement of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment

The Mystery of the Dead Mahakam Dolphins

PDIP tidak akan membiarkan pemilihan Gubernur Jakarta berlangsung hanya dengan satu pasangan calon alias melawan kotak kosong.
