The Scandal of Professorship Using Predatory Journals and Conspiracies with Assessors in the Education Ministry.

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -

The behavior of people is getting stranger. And these peculiarities are creeping into the academic world. People are competing to become professors for the sake of false pride. It is not a new thing, though. In the 1970s, Jakarta police arrested a man who claimed to be a professor and then cheated hundreds of students. Now, such behavior is becoming more rampant.

Baca Juga: Toyota Technical Education Program Digelar di SMK 26 Rawamangun

Politicians and lecturers are competing to become professors. If they achieved it through the proper academic channels, we might respect them. But they do it by deceitful means: using predatory journals that lack peer review and conspiring with assessors in the Education Ministry.

The phenomenon of fake professors arises because of supply and demand. The demand comes from false pride and our misconception of the status of professors. Our society often views professors as revered figures: respected, exalted, as if being a professor means being a highly capable and perfect human. As a result, those with money compete to achieve that title.

Then comes the supply from those who are greedy for money, creating shortcuts to become professors. This meeting of demand and supply is further fueled by the government’s pride in not wanting to lose face on the global stage. The number of professors in Indonesia is still 2 percent of the total number of lecturers. In countries with advanced education systems, the number of professors is at least 20 percent. This statistic drives the government to push anyone to become a professor.

This has made the quality of our education system hit an all-time low. Social status, manipulation, and corruption blend into this most embarrassing scandal. Becoming a professor is not something to be achieved through administrative means, especially not with money. Becoming a professor is an academic achievement indicating that a lecturer is proficient in his or her field.

Proficiency is measured by the number of teaching hours, studies in their field published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, and dedication to community service. In Indonesia, which is plagued by hedonism and false pride, these measures are manipulated with money and collusion.

In this edition, we explore the fake professorship scandal. We spent months on this investigation, tracing the Education Ministry’s database, pursuing fake professors to Kalimantan, and tracking predatory journals to Birmingham, England. The link between supply and demand in this professorship scandal reveals the root of the problem in the Education Ministry.

However, even with such clear evidence, Education Minister Nadiem Makarim has done nothing. He has allowed various crimes and manipulations to continue right before his eyes for years. Why? We explore this in detail in this edition. Enjoy the magazine.

Bagja Hidayat

Deputy Chief Editor

Professorship Scandal Involving Predatory Journals and Teams of Assessors

The professorship of various public figures and officials appear to be problematic. Their titles were earned thanks to certain assessors and predatory journals.

Fraudulent Professorship in Lambung Mangkurat University

Over a dozen Lambung Mangkurat University lecturers are suspected of manipulating the requirements to apply for a professorship. They could be stripped of their titles.

Director of Human Resources at the Education Ministry, Lukman: All Parties Were Involved

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology clarified the matter of the network of professor assessment teams. It is suspected that journals were engineered in addition to suspicious transactions.

Law

Tribrata TV Journalist’s Death After Reporting Gambling in Karo

The house of a Tribrata TV journalist in Karo Regency was burned down after he made a report on a gambling case. The victim’s child claimed to have been intimidated by the police.

Iklan

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Economy

Efforts to Revise the State Finance Law for Prabowo-Gibran Flagship Programs

Prabowo Subianto’s team is investigating the possibility of revising the State Finance Law and removing the debt ratio and budget deficit cap for the free nutritious meal program.

Interview

Impacts of Rupiah Fluctuations and Rising Government Debts

CEO of BCA, Jahja Setiaatmadja, explains the impacts of volatile exchange rates, rising government debt, and how the market awaits the new cabinet.

National

Anies Baswedan’s Chances in Jakarta Regional Head Election Increase

Chances for Anies Baswedan to run in the Jakarta regional head election are beginning to open up. A number of political parties support Prabowo Subianto intend to nominate Anies.

Environment

Water Crisis due to Nickel Mining in Central Halmahera

Indigenous people and villagers in Central Halmahera are facing clean water crisis. Community wells and river water are contaminated by nickel mining.

Read at Tempo Magazine:

Professorship Scandal Involving Predatory Journals and Teams of Assessors

Fraudulent Professorship in Lambung Mangkurat University

Tribrata TV Journalist’s Death After Reporting Gambling in Karo

Efforts to Revise the State Finance Law for Prabowo-Gibran Flagship Programs

Anies Baswedan’s Chances in Jakarta Regional Head Election Increase

Water Crisis due to Nickel Mining in Central Halmahera